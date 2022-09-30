ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Eyewitness News

Connecticut gets funding for heating help this winter

(WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, help is on the way for those who might struggle to pay their heating bills this winter. Connecticut is getting about $21 million in federal funding to help low-income families. While Democrats are highlighting the increase, Republicans argue it’s not enough. “My household heats...
WTNH

CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
CBS New York

Connecticut woman gives birth on flight to Dominican Republic

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Usually when you feel unsettled on a flight, it's because of turbulence. But a mom-to-be from Connecticut didn't expect turbulence like this. Kendra Rhoden had her baby last month on a flight to the Dominican Republic. Rhoden, who lives in Hartford, wasn't due for another six weeks. But her water broke mid-flight.Nurses on board came to help Rhoden and it didn't take long for her baby to make his debut. "They were like, 'Oh, don't push, don't push because we don't see any head.' I'm like 'The baby's coming!'" said Rhoden. "Everything just happened so fast ... It just happened so quick." Rhoden, inspired by her son's birthplace, named him Skylen. 
Register Citizen

New Platt Tech part of 'world class' technical education in CT

MILFORD — The new Platt Technical High School is a modern learning environment and a source of pride for the city. But according to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, it also will play a role in national security. Blumenthal, who attended Tuesday's grand opening of the new school, said Pentagon...
NBC Connecticut

Here's What Comes Next for CT ‘Hero Pay' Program

Saturday was the deadline to apply for the Connecticut “Hero Pay” program and the state is going to start the process of reviewing submissions. The state received around 190,000 completed submissions, which include uploading all documents and attestations, according to the Office of the State Comptroller. They said...
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons

In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint.  His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
FOX 61

Connecticut expands food assistance program eligibility

CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 17,000 additional households are now eligible for food assistance in the state after Gov. Ned Lamont announced an expansion of benefits beginning in October. The new eligibility benefit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) began on Oct. 1. Under the new eligibility benefit...
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Avelo CEO discusses upcoming plans

(WTNH) – This past year has been one of tremendous growth for Connecticut air travel. The state has seen new flights added at Bradley Airport, seaplane service at Sikorsky Airport, and the rebirth of Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo Airlines has transported the once moribund airport and has even bigger...
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country

Connecticut’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw the second-largest decrease in the country in the second quarter, part of an overall shrinkage in GDP across 40 states, according to new numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The decrease in gross economic output in Connecticut was largely due to decreases in the finance and […] The post Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen

Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says

Note: Stanley Black & Decker has refuted the initial Wall Street Journal report, but has declined to say how many layoffs there are. Read more about their response here. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report.
