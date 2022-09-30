Read full article on original website
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Register Citizen
How Hurricane Ian could inflate property insurance premiums in Connecticut
As one analyst predicts $63 billion in insurance claims from Hurricane Ian, Connecticut's cluster of specialty insurers are girding to cover a portion of those losses through reinsurance policies they sell — putting additional pressure on home and auto insurance rates as carriers look to recoup losses. Ian was...
2022 Big E was a success for Connecticut businesses
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The 2022 Big E has come to an end after 17 days of fair fun for New Englanders. Businesses representing Connecticut in the state house say this fair was a success for them after no fair in 2020 and a fair still impacted by the pandemic in 2021.
Eyewitness News
Connecticut gets funding for heating help this winter
(WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, help is on the way for those who might struggle to pay their heating bills this winter. Connecticut is getting about $21 million in federal funding to help low-income families. While Democrats are highlighting the increase, Republicans argue it’s not enough. “My household heats...
CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
Connecticut woman gives birth on flight to Dominican Republic
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Usually when you feel unsettled on a flight, it's because of turbulence. But a mom-to-be from Connecticut didn't expect turbulence like this. Kendra Rhoden had her baby last month on a flight to the Dominican Republic. Rhoden, who lives in Hartford, wasn't due for another six weeks. But her water broke mid-flight.Nurses on board came to help Rhoden and it didn't take long for her baby to make his debut. "They were like, 'Oh, don't push, don't push because we don't see any head.' I'm like 'The baby's coming!'" said Rhoden. "Everything just happened so fast ... It just happened so quick." Rhoden, inspired by her son's birthplace, named him Skylen.
Register Citizen
With Virginia's governor at his side, Republican Bob Stefanowski takes different approach to campaign
With recent public opinion polls showing him trailing by double digits, including low favorability among women, Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski was determined to show a softer side. His campaign was releasing a new ad playing off the barrage of attacks from Gov. Ned Lamont’s re-election campaign casting his...
Register Citizen
New Platt Tech part of 'world class' technical education in CT
MILFORD — The new Platt Technical High School is a modern learning environment and a source of pride for the city. But according to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, it also will play a role in national security. Blumenthal, who attended Tuesday's grand opening of the new school, said Pentagon...
More than 300 M&T employees in Connecticut laid off with more to come
(WTNH) – M&T Bank, which recently merged with People’s United Bank, has laid off more than 300 Connecticut employees. M&T Bank told Connecticut Attorney General William Tong in a letter that 325 employees were notified in July 2021 that they were being terminated. There are 333 people who are scheduled to be released in the […]
NBC Connecticut
Here's What Comes Next for CT ‘Hero Pay' Program
Saturday was the deadline to apply for the Connecticut “Hero Pay” program and the state is going to start the process of reviewing submissions. The state received around 190,000 completed submissions, which include uploading all documents and attestations, according to the Office of the State Comptroller. They said...
Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons
In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint. His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut expands food assistance program eligibility
CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 17,000 additional households are now eligible for food assistance in the state after Gov. Ned Lamont announced an expansion of benefits beginning in October. The new eligibility benefit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) began on Oct. 1. Under the new eligibility benefit...
Connecticut officials call on M&T Bank to provide answers following more than 300 layoffs
The bank says it has laid off 325 employees so far and plans to eliminate 333 more positions.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Hurricane Gloria hit Connecticut
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week brings us back to 1985, which was the last time Connecticut took a direct hit from a hurricane. Hurricane Gloria made landfall in the state 37 years ago on September 27. Gloria’s eye crossed Westport at low tide, which spared the state from...
October 2022 Brings New Laws to the Books for Connecticut Residents
The State of Connecticut has a few new laws on the books that took effect over the weekend while most of us slept. These new laws involve taking cheap lighters off the shelves like Large Dave pointed out last week to laws for law enforcement accountability, gun safety, juvenile justice, and much more.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Avelo CEO discusses upcoming plans
(WTNH) – This past year has been one of tremendous growth for Connecticut air travel. The state has seen new flights added at Bradley Airport, seaplane service at Sikorsky Airport, and the rebirth of Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo Airlines has transported the once moribund airport and has even bigger...
Register Citizen
At least 248,000 workers apply for CT hero pay amid concerns of availability
The state comptroller’s office will review at least 248,000 applications for pandemic bonuses but some of those requests are incomplete and it could be months before it’s clear how many private-sector workers will receive them — and how much they’ll get. What appears certain, however, is...
Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country
Connecticut’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw the second-largest decrease in the country in the second quarter, part of an overall shrinkage in GDP across 40 states, according to new numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The decrease in gross economic output in Connecticut was largely due to decreases in the finance and […] The post Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says
Note: Stanley Black & Decker has refuted the initial Wall Street Journal report, but has declined to say how many layoffs there are. Read more about their response here. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report.
Register Citizen
From pizza cones to Sicilian style, here’s 20 new CT pizzerias for National Pizza Month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut stays winning when it comes to pizza, as restaurateurs continue to debut new pies and expand some of the state's renowned classics, like Sally's and Zuppardi's. For National Pizza Month, we're highlighting some of the newest cheesy options to hit Connecticut's pizza scene.
