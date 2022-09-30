The city of St. Augustine announced Monday morning that sewer service has returned to normal following Ian, so water usage is no longer restricted. According to the city, water customers are now able to discharge water as usual and no longer need to limit the length of showers; delay laundry use; only wash essential items; not run water while brushing teeth, shaving or rinsing dishes; or minimize the number of toilet flushes.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO