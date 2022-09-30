Read full article on original website
Related
First Coast News
'It kind of looks like a bomb went off here': Resident describes a stretch of Old A1A in Summer Haven
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — "That was a paved road!" Jerry Lutinski points in disbelief to the northern part of Old A1A in Summer Haven. Monday, days after Hurricane Ian whipped Southern St. Johns County, that stretch along the beach is not recognizable as a road. "It kind of looks...
First Coast News
Baby Luca and the Secret Meatball: Local family has a bright spot after Ian floods their St. Augustine eatery
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It was the dream of Jon Sandroni. "I did a lot of work myself. Watching it all go was pretty devastating," he says. Sandroni and his father poured their own sweat and money into creating Celestino's Wine Bar on Anastasia Island, just down from the Bridge of Lions.
News4Jax.com
Davis Shores residents digging out as St. Augustine begins debris pickup after Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine residents were still cleaning up their homes from storm debris and floodwater damage Saturday, two days after Ian left a trail of destruction across Florida. The city started yard debris pick up Saturday for all the areas hardest hit by the storm. In St. Augustine’s Davis Shores neighborhood, homes on the street flooded and residents left damaged items out in front of their homes for pickup Saturday.
fox35orlando.com
Thousands still missing in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of thousands of Florida residents stayed behind as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. As the death count continues to rise, many are still missing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Restoring the dunes in St. Johns County is a constant project. Hurricane Ian didn't help
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian did more than just cause flooding and power outages in St Johns County. It took a toll on the St. Johns County Dune Enhancement Project. Crews recently added more sand to Mickler's Landing, but Ian swept a lot of it away. Mickler's...
'There's symbolism in what we're trying to do tonight' | St. Augustine restaurant opens its doors 36 hours after flooding, losing power
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — "We had the water level basically come up to this top brick," Stephen Hutson said, pointing to the top of a brick wall about four feet off the ground. Catch 27 is a restaurant in the heart of historic St. Augustine. It's about as Florida as a place can get. The title stands for fresh caught fish and Florida being the 27th state.
Florida firefighter rescues little girl who was trapped in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
A Florida firefighter is being hailed a hero after a photo captured him rescuing a young girl who was trapped in floodwaters from Hurricane Ian, First Coast News reported.
Action News Jax
Business owners: If you had storm damage in St. Johns County, here’s what to do
St. Augustine, Fla. — If you own a business in St. Johns County that was damaged during Hurricane Ian, you’re asked to complete a Business Damage Assessment Survey. The survey is a partnership between the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and the Florida Division of Emergency Management. >>>...
RELATED PEOPLE
First Coast News
'The wall started bleeding water': Ian destroys couple's St. Augustine home
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Kenneth Thrower and Asheley Taylor moved into their Davis Shores home in April. Now, they may have to rebuild. The couple boarded up the doors of their Coquina Avenue house ahead of Hurricane Ian, but the floodwaters found another way in. "Within 20, 30 minutes...
First Coast News
St. Johns County Fire Rescue mourning passing of Engineer Brandon Estes
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue employees are mourning the loss of one of their own. SJCFR announced Monday that one of its engineers, Brandon Estes, has died. He worked at Station 14 in St. Augustine. In addition to his service with the fire department,...
First Coast News
How much will it cost to repair St. Johns County after Ian?
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — As cleanup continues from Hurricane Ian, potential costs are now coming into focus. For some counties, removing debris and rebuilding damaged structures will take months or years and it will be expensive. “Still raking up debris," Neena Guidi, a Davis Shores native, said. Monday was...
Bay News 9
Naples Park woman loses entire home to Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of residents are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated their community with high winds, hours of rain, and storm surge. One resident was forced to chain up their house in an attempt to preserve her belongings that remain in her home. The entire backside of Patrice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Action News Jax
‘Everything floated’: Home after home damaged by floodwaters in parts of St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE Fla — Many homes across the city of St. Augustine have water damage from Hurricane Ian and now clean-up efforts are underway. Action News Jax spotted one home after another ravaged by the storm. There were items that were supposed to be inside the home, out on...
Understanding what factors caused high storm surge in St. Augustine
The wind, rain and high tide came together to push the tide up on Thursday in St. Augustine and the surrounding area.
Florida police rescue 32-year-old macaw after Hurricane Ian
Florida police officers helped rescue a 32-year-old macaw after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to across the state.
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine water usage no longer restricted
The city of St. Augustine announced Monday morning that sewer service has returned to normal following Ian, so water usage is no longer restricted. According to the city, water customers are now able to discharge water as usual and no longer need to limit the length of showers; delay laundry use; only wash essential items; not run water while brushing teeth, shaving or rinsing dishes; or minimize the number of toilet flushes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Coast News
Report: Jacksonville police officer arrested, allegedly strangled girlfriend
Jacksonville Sheriff's officer Deke Brucker was arrested in St. Johns County. At the time of his arrest, he resigned from JSO.
News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
WCTV
Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse
ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of residents and evacuees came to visit the Apalachee Bay at the St. Marks Lighthouse to see an empty shore - the result of Hurricane Ian. “A lot of shock and a lot of wonder,” said nine-year old Nikoli Lachapelle. He said he was surprised to see how powerful the storm was in pulling the water away from shore.
fox35orlando.com
Chances increase for disturbance in Atlantic to develop: Is it heading toward Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, one of which has a high chance of further development. Disturbance #1 is located a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands have increased a little, but there are not yet any signs of significant organization.
