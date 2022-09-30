ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Hundreds of UCF students request assistance in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – University of Central Florida said Monday that nearly 400 students have requested assistance related to Hurricane Ian. The university said the majority of those students reside at the Arden Villas Apartments off-campus. Some of those students also had their vehicles destroyed in the flood waters.
click orlando

St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods

DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
click orlando

Forecasters watching 2 waves in Atlantic for possible tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water main...
click orlando

Pizza Bruno’s 2nd Orlando location opening soon. Here are all the details

ORLANDO, Fla. – The owner of Pizza Bruno is getting ready to open his second Orlando location in the city’s College Park neighborhood, which will feature an expanded menu. The second Pizza Bruno location is set to open on Friday, Oct. 7, at 2429 Edgewater Drive, which used to house a Tin & Taco location. The owner, Bruno Zacchini, announced the opening in an Instagram post on Monday.
click orlando

Man shot by neighbor at Orlando apartments, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot early Monday at an Orlando apartment complex, according to police. The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. at the Lexington Court Apartments. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between neighbors, and the...
click orlando

Skydiver killed after parachute malfunctions in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. – A skydiver was killed Monday in a hard landing in DeLand after his parachute malfunctioned, according to the police department. The Deland Police Department said the victim was skydiving with Skydive DeLand at 1600 Flightline Blvd. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas prices see sharp drop in Florida...
click orlando

Island H2O Water Park introducing mermaid and pirate weekends

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Island H2O Water Park is set to introduce some mermaid and pirate fun this month. The park said every Saturday and Sunday in October, guests can meet a magical mermaid or join a pirate’s swashbuckling crew. The park will also host a scavenger hunt and offer free face paintings and airbrush tattoos.
click orlando

2 areas in the Atlantic could develop in the next week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two areas of activity in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water...
click orlando

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando unveils 1st look at new shelter

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando unveiled the designs for its new shelter this past week. Pet Alliance is building a new, 25,000-square-foot facility along John Young Parkway in Orlando. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies rescue man standing on top of submerged car in Volusia County | Flooded Daytona...
click orlando

🎥Sold out premiere of ‘Billy Flanigan’ benefits Ian relief

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Some people took a break from cleaning up the mess Hurricane Ian left behind to attend the world premiere of ‘Billy Flanigan: The Happiest Man on Earth.’. The documentary follows Disney World’s longest contracted performer, Billy Flanigan, as he cycles seven thousand miles cross-country...
click orlando

Orlando lifts water usage advisory, but still urges residents to be mindful

ORLANDO, Fla. – After suffering a major water main break over the weekend, the city of Orlando on Tuesday lifted its water usage advisory to residents and businesses. Orlando officials said its No. 1, 2 and 3 lift stations suffered the water main break on Sunday, causing an overflow of sewage into nearby lakes after Hurricane Ian brought record rain to the area.
