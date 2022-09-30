Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
Hundreds of UCF students request assistance in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – University of Central Florida said Monday that nearly 400 students have requested assistance related to Hurricane Ian. The university said the majority of those students reside at the Arden Villas Apartments off-campus. Some of those students also had their vehicles destroyed in the flood waters.
click orlando
Super-nice weather dominates Central Florida forecast. Here’s how long it will last
ORLANDO, Fla. – More dry air is blanketing Central Florida, leading to some great weather conditions. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s for the next several days under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s most of the week. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
click orlando
Your ultimate guide of corn mazes to visit during this pumpkin season around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla – In Florida, we have plenty of options to fill our fall bucket list. Theme parks, dining shows, and Halloween Haunts sound like fun but getting lost in a corn maze sounds even better. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas prices see sharp drop in Florida | News 6,...
click orlando
St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods
DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Forecasters watching 2 waves in Atlantic for possible tropical development
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water main...
click orlando
Pizza Bruno’s 2nd Orlando location opening soon. Here are all the details
ORLANDO, Fla. – The owner of Pizza Bruno is getting ready to open his second Orlando location in the city’s College Park neighborhood, which will feature an expanded menu. The second Pizza Bruno location is set to open on Friday, Oct. 7, at 2429 Edgewater Drive, which used to house a Tin & Taco location. The owner, Bruno Zacchini, announced the opening in an Instagram post on Monday.
click orlando
Bad As’s Burgers getting ready to open in Orlando. Here’s what we know
ORLANDO, Fla. – Chef John Collazo is getting ready to open up a new concept in Orlando’s Curry Ford West neighborhood. Collazo, who owns Milk District staple Bad As’s Sandwich, is opening Bad As’s Burgers at 4205 Curry Ford Road — which used to house Kathi Rolls before it closed on May 27.
click orlando
Man shot by neighbor at Orlando apartments, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot early Monday at an Orlando apartment complex, according to police. The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. at the Lexington Court Apartments. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between neighbors, and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Skydiver killed after parachute malfunctions in DeLand, police say
DELAND, Fla. – A skydiver was killed Monday in a hard landing in DeLand after his parachute malfunctioned, according to the police department. The Deland Police Department said the victim was skydiving with Skydive DeLand at 1600 Flightline Blvd. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas prices see sharp drop in Florida...
click orlando
South Brevard beach erosion similar to Hurricanes Matthew, Irma, county says
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Like Hurricanes Matthew and Irma five and six years ago, Brevard County officials said Ian is eroding beaches too. The damage to dunes from this storm was greater than expected in Melbourne Beach. Just a foot or two of storm surge pushed sand all the way onto the beach access ramp at Coconut Point Park.
click orlando
Island H2O Water Park introducing mermaid and pirate weekends
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Island H2O Water Park is set to introduce some mermaid and pirate fun this month. The park said every Saturday and Sunday in October, guests can meet a magical mermaid or join a pirate’s swashbuckling crew. The park will also host a scavenger hunt and offer free face paintings and airbrush tattoos.
click orlando
2 areas in the Atlantic could develop in the next week
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two areas of activity in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando unveils 1st look at new shelter
ORLANDO, Fla. – Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando unveiled the designs for its new shelter this past week. Pet Alliance is building a new, 25,000-square-foot facility along John Young Parkway in Orlando. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies rescue man standing on top of submerged car in Volusia County | Flooded Daytona...
click orlando
🎥Sold out premiere of ‘Billy Flanigan’ benefits Ian relief
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Some people took a break from cleaning up the mess Hurricane Ian left behind to attend the world premiere of ‘Billy Flanigan: The Happiest Man on Earth.’. The documentary follows Disney World’s longest contracted performer, Billy Flanigan, as he cycles seven thousand miles cross-country...
click orlando
News 6, Centra Care partner to offer free flu shots. Here's when and where
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 and Centra Care are partnering once again to offer free flu shots to the Central Florida community. There will be three events in October for those who would like to receive a flu shot. Centra Care will host the events at these locations:. Colonial...
click orlando
Woman, 68, drowned off Ormond Beach during Hurricane Ian, officials say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A 68-year-old woman drowned Thursday in the surf off Ormond Beach during Hurricane Ian, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. Beach officials said Anita Riney drowned around 11:30 a.m. after she was spotted falling in the water. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to...
click orlando
Rising water closes all lanes of SR-46 at St. Johns River near Brevard-Seminole line
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation announced an emergency road closure of State Road 46 at the St. Johns River in Brevard County. The closure affects all lanes of State Road 46 at the river in Brevard County near the Seminole County line, according to the FDOT.
click orlando
Florida National Guard rescues Osceola residents trapped in homes by rising waters
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Members of the Florida National Guard were rescuing people Saturday in Osceola County after high water levels trapped many in their homes. Residents in the Reserve at the Oaks neighborhood had to quickly pack as guardsmen utilized their tactical vehicles to transport people to safety. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Orlando lifts water usage advisory, but still urges residents to be mindful
ORLANDO, Fla. – After suffering a major water main break over the weekend, the city of Orlando on Tuesday lifted its water usage advisory to residents and businesses. Orlando officials said its No. 1, 2 and 3 lift stations suffered the water main break on Sunday, causing an overflow of sewage into nearby lakes after Hurricane Ian brought record rain to the area.
click orlando
2 shocked while restoring power in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood, police say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two workers were shocked while restoring power to a New Smyrna Beach neighborhood, according to the police department. The New Smyrna Beach Police Department said the fire department responded to Casello Drive and Airport Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas...
Comments / 0