ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

Fayette County district judge candidate is withdrawing from race after cancer diagnosis

By Jeremy Chisenhall
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

Comments / 8

Related
WKYT 27

Campaign signs at the center of Ky. State Senate race kerfuffle

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Stolen campaign signs have taken center stage in a Kentucky State Senate race. Two candidates in District 20 are now making accusations against each other. John Sower is the former mayor of Frankfort and the Franklin County chairman of the Gex “Jay” Williams campaign....
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Fairness Campaign announces endorsements in select races; says no to constitutional amendments

C-FAIR, the Political Action Committee of the Fairness Campaign, announces candidate endorsements in the Kentucky General Election and endorses “NO” on both constitutional amendments. The endorsements include candidates for Kentucky State Senate and House all across the Commonwealth, municipal and county-wide seats in Louisville and Lexington, and dozens...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Elections
County
Fayette County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WTVQ

Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Brooks
Person
Andy Beshear
WTVQ

Fayette County mails property tax bills

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has mailed out 2022-23 property tax bills. Nearly 120,000 tax bills, with a total face value of $426,891,706.41, were mailed, which is an increase of 5 percent in total face value from last year, according to a press release. Property tax payments received by Nov. 1 will receive a 2 percent discount and payments received by Dec. 31 will be paid at face value. Penalties will occur after Dec. 31.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Election Local#Election State#District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
wdrb.com

Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
11K+
Followers
488
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy