Fayette County district judge candidate is withdrawing from race after cancer diagnosis

WKYT 27
Campaign signs at the center of Ky. State Senate race kerfuffle
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Stolen campaign signs have taken center stage in a Kentucky State Senate race. Two candidates in District 20 are now making accusations against each other. John Sower is the former mayor of Frankfort and the Franklin County chairman of the Gex “Jay” Williams campaign....
Fairness Campaign announces endorsements in select races; says no to constitutional amendments
C-FAIR, the Political Action Committee of the Fairness Campaign, announces candidate endorsements in the Kentucky General Election and endorses “NO” on both constitutional amendments. The endorsements include candidates for Kentucky State Senate and House all across the Commonwealth, municipal and county-wide seats in Louisville and Lexington, and dozens...
kentuckytoday.com
School administrator takes stand against suggested pronouns, keeping parents in dark
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (KT) – An Anderson County educator, who is also a Kentucky Baptist pastor, is taking a moral stand on the issue of being told to refer to students by their suggested pronouns and not being allowed to tell the child’s parents if the request was made.
KY principal who questioned state guidance on student pronouns suspended after complaint
“I’ve been advised to not do any media right now,” Randy Adams told the Herald-Leader.
Judge rules against Central Ky. deputy who sued over criticism for attending Trump rally
A federal judge ruled against the deputy, who had sued the local public defenders after they were critical of him for attending a Trump rally prior to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
Former Kentucky college president sues school over his firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual...
WTVQ
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
Former Central Kentucky coroner sentenced to probation on perjury charge
Former Scott County Coroner John Goble pleaded guilty to perjury after he was accused of lying to a grand jury about using a Scott County vehicle to transport donor eyes.
Fayette County coroner identifies Lexington motorcyclist killed in a crash
The crash took place on Versailles Road Monday evening.
lakercountry.com
Late UK/Laurel County Great Lisa Collins to be Honored on December 10th
Once Valerie Still found out that former University of Kentucky teammate Lisa Collins had passed away at age 59, she knew she wanted to do something special for Collins’ legacy. Still is UK’s all-time leading scorer with 2,763 points points and was part of the UK Alumni Distinguished Hall...
WTVQ
Fayette County mails property tax bills
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has mailed out 2022-23 property tax bills. Nearly 120,000 tax bills, with a total face value of $426,891,706.41, were mailed, which is an increase of 5 percent in total face value from last year, according to a press release. Property tax payments received by Nov. 1 will receive a 2 percent discount and payments received by Dec. 31 will be paid at face value. Penalties will occur after Dec. 31.
wymt.com
Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced for perjury in KSP gun theft case
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Scott County coroner John Goble learned his fate in state court Monday morning. Goble pleaded guilty to perjury in September. A judge has now sentenced him to one year that was probated for five years. The sentencing is the final stop in the long...
Should you get the COVID booster and flu shot together? What KY health officials say
What is the suggested timeline for getting vaccinated this fall? Here’s what two health professionals say, plus what to know about this year’s flu.
Lexington teacher thought she just had a cold. For 18 weeks, a machine has kept her alive
“What Emily would say in all of this is (that) the fight and the daily grind to survive ... it’s worth it,” Jeff Presley said of his wife who has been attached to a life-saving machine for 18 weeks.
WUKY
COVID is on the decline in Kentucky, as officials urge reupping vaccination protection
Fayette County is now one of an increasing number of Kentucky counties where community COVID levels are no longer considered “high.” Just ten counties, clustered in eastern Kentucky remain, in that category. Officials had been cautiously labeling the state as being in a plateau, but now say it’s...
Lexington man says he meant to buy CBD oil, but it was Delta 8. He hit a bus, now he’s suing
The man who filed the lawsuit alleges that he thought he was getting CBD. In court records, store representatives said the Delta-8 product he bought was well marked.
Anti-Gay Marriage Former County Clerk Kim Davis Loses Bid for Qualified Immunity in Lawsuit Brought by Same-Sex Couples, Again
Kim Davis, the former county clerk from Kentucky who refused to grant marriage licenses to same-sex couples after marriage equality was the law of the land, does not have qualified immunity, a federal court of appeals ruled on Thursday. Davis violated the “clearly established” rights of two couples – David...
wdrb.com
Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
Lexington man, 80, pronounced dead after collision in rural Fayette County Friday
The accident was reported on Greenwich Pike at about 5 p.m.
clayconews.com
Authorities Investigating After Cheapside Shooting This Morning in Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, KY (October 2, 2022) - The Lexington Police are reporting that an arrest has been made following a shooting that occurred downtown early this morning. At 1:42 a.m., on Sunday, October 2, 2022, officers and Fayette County Sheriff deputies working in the Downtown Entertainment District heard a gunshot in the 100 block of Cheapside Street.
