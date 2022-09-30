Fayette County district judge candidate is withdrawing from race after cancer diagnosis

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has mailed out 2022-23 property tax bills. Nearly 120,000 tax bills, with a total face value of $426,891,706.41, were mailed, which is an increase of 5 percent in total face value from last year, according to a press release. Property tax payments received by Nov. 1 will receive a 2 percent discount and payments received by Dec. 31 will be paid at face value. Penalties will occur after Dec. 31.

FAYETTE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO