ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Boxer Luis Quinones, 25, dead five days after knockout loss in Colombia

By Max Weisman
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HRqJ_0iGwzQJA00

Junior welterweight Luis Quinones died Thursday night, five days after being hospitalized after a knockout loss to Jose Munoz in Barranquilla, Colombia. He was 25 years old.

His brother, Leonardo Quinones, announced the passing on Facebook.

“You went ahead of us my loving brother, now you are with your heavenly father, whom you adored and served, I love you my brother Luis Quinones, forever and ever in our hearts,” Leonardo wrote of his brother, who had been 10-0 prior to this defeat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3reb_0iGwzQJA00
Luis Quinones died after being knocked out in the ring during a boxing match.
Facebook/Leonardo Quinones Guzma
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SH6VT_0iGwzQJA00
Luis Quinones (left) with brother Leonardo Quinones
Facebook/Leonardo Quinones Guzma

In the eighth round of the Quinones-Munoz fight, Munoz lost his mouthguard and referee Leonel Mercado sent Quinones to a neutral corner so Munoz could get it back. When the bout resumed, Quinones, who was visibly stumbling in the ring, was knocked down.

He was removed from the canvas on a stretcher as Munoz stopped celebrating to check on him.

At the North General Clinic in Barranquilla, he underwent surgery for what was diagnosed as “neurological deterioration as a result of head trauma due to traumatic contusions.” Doctors also found a subdural hematoma, where blood collects between the skull and the brain, and performed surgery for that as well.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=132XFQ_0iGwzQJA00
A referee checked Luis Quinones before his fight against Jose Munoz.
ESPN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QM0JH_0iGwzQJA00
Munoz came to check on Quinones as he was attended to.
ESPN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhhUH_0iGwzQJA00
Paramedics took Quinones out of the ring in a stretcher.
ESPN

Quinones was declared brain-dead on Thursday but was still connected to a respirator until his passing at midnight.

Cuadrilatero Boxing, the fight’s promoter, released a statement on social media.

“Cuadrilatero Boxing is deeply saddened by the death of Luis Quinones, an exceptional and disciplined human being, who always showed the greatest commitment to this sport,” it read. “Luis was passionate about boxing, so much so that he left his hometown of Barrancabermeja to continue his career in Barranquilla and become a national athlete. His idol was Julio Cesar Chavez.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy