Gas prices rise again Oct. 4, but vary dramatically
MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — Once again, gas prices have shot up in the area and across the state, and currently there is a wide variety of prices throughout Big Rapids. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, prices ranged from $4.09 to $4.50 in Mecosta and Osceola counties, with more stations moving towards the $4.40 range over the course of the day.
Wisconsin law firm sues to block student loan forgiveness
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative Wisconsin law firm on Tuesday sued to stop federal student loan forgiveness, saying President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is discriminatory and constitutes taxation without representation. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's federal lawsuit asks a judge to immediately block student...
Arizona announces $85M settlement with Google over user data
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Tuesday that his office had reached an $85 million settlement with Google to resolve a lawsuit that accused the tech company of “surreptitiously” obtaining user data to sell advertisements. Arizona prosecutors began investigating Google after an Associated Press...
Abortion, economy electrify contest in Virginia between Spanberger, Vega
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was perhaps the clearest picture yet that Election Day was just 45 days away: The hay bales had come out, stacked in the bed of a trailer hooked up to a bright red pickup functioning as a makeshift stage for Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.
DNR take to the waters to survey walleye numbers
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is back on the water to survey the walleye population until the end of October. The department has been working to raise the native population over the last few years, and has been using unique methods to track their progress. The stocked fish are...
Northern Michigan deputy to stand trial for using excessive force against autistic adult
A sheriff's deputy in northern Michigan facing multiple charges after he allegedly used excessive force against an autistic adult at an assisted living home will go to trial, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday. A preliminary examination for Ogemaw County Deputy Matthew Viviano, 48, was held at 82nd District...
