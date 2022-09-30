ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
recordpatriot.com

Gas prices rise again Oct. 4, but vary dramatically

MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — Once again, gas prices have shot up in the area and across the state, and currently there is a wide variety of prices throughout Big Rapids. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, prices ranged from $4.09 to $4.50 in Mecosta and Osceola counties, with more stations moving towards the $4.40 range over the course of the day.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Wisconsin law firm sues to block student loan forgiveness

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative Wisconsin law firm on Tuesday sued to stop federal student loan forgiveness, saying President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is discriminatory and constitutes taxation without representation. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's federal lawsuit asks a judge to immediately block student...
WISCONSIN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Arizona announces $85M settlement with Google over user data

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Tuesday that his office had reached an $85 million settlement with Google to resolve a lawsuit that accused the tech company of “surreptitiously” obtaining user data to sell advertisements. Arizona prosecutors began investigating Google after an Associated Press...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
City
Oglethorpe, GA
City
Jacksonville, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Dalton, GA
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Industry
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
recordpatriot.com

DNR take to the waters to survey walleye numbers

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is back on the water to survey the walleye population until the end of October. The department has been working to raise the native population over the last few years, and has been using unique methods to track their progress. The stocked fish are...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy