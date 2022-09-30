Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested for robbing WV Subway, assaulting employees
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Saturday for robbing a Subway in Sissonville and slapping and attempting to hit employees, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, they were called to the Subway store that is located within a Little General convenience...
Metro News
Wood County school janitor arrested for drugs
Vienna, W.Va. — A Wood County school employee faces charges after he police say he was caught with drugs at school. Clayton Wheeland, 25, of Elizabeth, W.Va. was arrested Thursday by Vienna Police at Greenmont Elementary School. Police and medics responded when it was reported he appeared to be...
meigsindypress.com
Name Released in Pomeroy Homicide
On the evening of 9/30/2022, Meigs County law enforcement officers were dispatched to 117 Spring Ave. for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on-scene and found Dwayne E. Qualls of Pomeroy, Ohio, deceased inside his residence, from an apparent gunshot. Officers identified Wayne 0. Leib as a suspect in the apparent homicide. Wayne Leib was apprehended by officers late in the evening on 9/30/2022. He was incarcerated and charged in the homicide of Dwayne Qualls.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Suspect connected to Pomeroy homicide investigation apprehended
POMEROY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10 p.m. 9/30/22. Investigators said a person of interest connected to a homicide in Pomeroy has been taken into custody. Wayne Leib, 40, of Pomeroy was apprehended Friday night on Laurel Street, deputies said. Deputies report they were called to a home on Spring...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Drunk Man Assaults Police Officer at Local Bar
Nelsonville – One man is in custody after being belligerent with officers. According to a release from the Nelsonville police department, at 09:38 pm Officers responded to the Ice House Tavern on Jackson St for a report of an intoxicated male. The caller reported a male who was very intoxicated, belligerent, refusing to leave and attempting to damage items at the bar.
sciotopost.com
Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop
PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
wchstv.com
Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg woman takes plea deal in exchange for testimony
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg woman accepted a plea deal and will likely testify next week in a murder trial. Rhonda Bay, 35, appeared in Wood County Circuit Court on Wednesday before Judge Jason Wharton to enter a plea of guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact to burglary, a misdemeanor offense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Woman dies in crash on U.S. 50
WALKER — A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Robert C. Byrd Highway (U.S. 50) near Montgomery Hill Road, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department announced. The accident was called in to the Wood County 911 Center around 1:39 p.m. with a report that a woman...
WTAP
Law enforcement on scene of car wreck on Route 50
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Route 50 near Montgomery Hill Road around 1:38 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to dispatchers. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, law enforcement is trying to divert traffic at this time. Traffic going westbound...
WTAP
Multiple arrests made by Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, four people were arrested on September 27 after law enforcement responded to the residence of Athens County resident Jeffrey Kiser for a report of drug activity, possession of stolen property, and numerous people living on the property with warrants.
wchstv.com
Deputies ask for help from the public to locate missing Kanawha County man
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for help to find a Kanawha County man that has been reported missing. John Gatten Jr., 34, of Clendenin was last seen leaving his home on West Union Road Sept. 26., according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County
Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
meigsindypress.com
Trial Continues in Meigs Homicide Case
POMEROY, Ohio – The murder trial continued with a greater outline of the injuries to the victim, law enforcement involved and more. The second day of the Jaquan Hall trial began with a ruling from Judge Linda Warner on a motion filed by the defense to declare a mistrial.
WTRF
Safe Haven Law allows parents to surrender babies anonymously
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Safe Haven Law gives options for a parent to safely surrender a baby. The Safe Haven Law allows a parent to anonymously surrender their unharmed infant in a safe place with no recriminations. All 50 states have their own version of the Safe Haven Law.
WSAZ
Box truck crashes into home
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Sept. 26:. * Regina K. Runion, Sharon Center, Ohio, pleaded no contest to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Michael T. Skolaris, 117 Hall St., Chagrin Falls, Ohio, pleaded no contest to speed limitations and fined $175.25.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
One killed in U.S. 50 traffic accident
WALKER – One woman was killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Robert C. Byrd Highway (U.S. 50) at Montgomery Hill Road. A woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the deputies of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Riverview Credit Union conducting annual food drive
BELPRE — For the eighth straight year, Riverview Credit Union will conduct its annual food drive. This year’s drive will support three local pantries in the Mid-Ohio Valley, the Gospel Mission Food Pantry in Marietta, the Belpre Area Ministries in Belpre and Old Man Rivers Mission in Parkersburg.
Comments / 0