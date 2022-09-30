Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Pope warns of nuclear war risk; appeals to Putin on Ukraine
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a cease-fire, imploring him to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine and denouncing the “absurd” risk of the “uncontrollable” consequences of nuclear attack as tensions sharply escalate over the war.
Lebanon-Express
Pope Francis appeals to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end 'spiral of violence and death,' decries nuclear war risk
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis appeals to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end 'spiral of violence and death,' decries nuclear war risk. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Poland demands $1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister on Monday signed an official note to Germany requesting the payment of about $1.3 trillion in reparations for the damage incurred by occupying Nazi Germans during World War II. Zbigniew Rau said the note will be handed to Germany’s Foreign Ministry....
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind
LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Meanwhile, Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies have dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia, declaring that negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are impossible after his decision to take over the regions. The Kremlin replied by saying that it will wait for Ukraine to agree to sit down for talks, noting that it may not happen until a new Ukrainian president takes office.
RELATED PEOPLE
White House keeps focus on abortion as midterms approach
President Joe Biden is highlighting administration efforts to protect access to abortion as he marks 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned a national right to the procedure
Lebanon-Express
AP News Summary at 11:46 p.m. EDT
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have scored more gains in their counteroffensive across a broad front. The troops advanced Monday in the very areas Russia is trying to absorb. Their breakthroughs challenged Russia's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means, including with nuclear weapons. Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defenses in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas Russia is annexing. Ukraine’s advances have become so apparent that even Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman admitted the gains. He cited Ukraine's numerically superior tank units. Also Monday, Russia released from detention the head of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
NFL・
Lebanon-Express
Mediator: Ousted Burkina Faso coup leader Damiba has offered his resignation and a new junta head has accepted the terms
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Mediator: Ousted Burkina Faso coup leader Damiba has offered his resignation and a new junta head has accepted the terms. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup
Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital on Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lebanon-Express
Swiss police violently disperse anti-Iran protest at embassy
BERLIN (AP) — Swiss police used rubber bullets to disperse protesters in front of the Iranian Embassy in Bern after two men climbed over the embassy's fence and pulled down the Iranian flag from a flagpole in the yard. Police said late Saturday that nobody was injured and that...
Lebanon-Express
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office.
FIFA・
Lebanon-Express
Defense: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes 'did nothing illegal' on Jan. 6, government's case is 'completely wrong'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes 'did nothing illegal' on Jan. 6, government's case is 'completely wrong.'. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Oath Keepers sedition trial – live: Secret recordings played to jury reveal plans for Jan 6 ‘fight’
A second day of witness testimony is underway in the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four others tied to the far-right anti-government militia group, who face charges of seditious conspiracy for their roles in the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.Federal prosecutors argue the group and its leader spent weeks plotting an attempt to violently disrupt the joint session of Congress, alongside a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters, to block the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency.Recordings allegedly captured during a meeting with the group reveal their preparations for a “fight” on January 6, with...
Comments / 0