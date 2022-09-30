Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Volunteer program ‘Heat’s On’ keeping furnaces working and safe
(ABC 6 News) – Project ‘Heat’s On’ is a program that provides free furnace repairs and inspections to senior, low-income and disabled homeowners. The project consists of volunteers who spend thousands of hours ensuring that people in the community have working, safe furnaces. It is part...
KAAL-TV
RAEDI opens new Economic Development Center
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc held a grand opening of their economic development center Monday. The space is to help give up and coming businesses a place where they have access to network with each other and get tips on how to grow their business.
KAAL-TV
Rochester counselor deploys to aid in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
(ABC 6 News) – The Salvation Army of Rochester, MN, announced Tuesday morning that counselor, Jessica Bradford, will be deployed this week to Fort Meyers, FL. The Salvation Army has been on site there to aid disaster victims since Hurricane Ian made landfall, and Bradford is being sent specifically to aid in the provision of emotional and spiritual care.
KAAL-TV
Fewer Olmsted County residents getting Bivalent booster
(ABC 6 News) – According to Olmsted County Public Health, fewer people are getting their Bivalent COVID-19 booster than other doses in the past. Olmsted County Public Health is one of many providers in Olmsted County giving out the new vaccine. Officials say 5.9 percent of Olmsted County residents...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
6 catalytic converters stolen from NW Rochester lot
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported six catalytic converters stolen from four trucks in a NW Rochester business lot over the weekend. Sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3, five catalytic converters were stolen off three trucks belonging to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to Rochester police.
KAAL-TV
Teaming up to bring portable AEDs to the community
(ABC 6 News) – The Plainview community came together Monday to raise money for all-weather AED smart cabinets at various locations within the city. These special cabinets are available through the non-profit group, Advocates for Health, out of St.Joseph, MN. Plainview is teaming up with the non-profit to have...
mprnews.org
Investigation: Mayo provides significantly less 'charity care' than others
The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that right now, four in ten adults in the U.S. have some form of health care debt. Did you know that nonprofit hospitals are required to provide discounted care to patients who need it?. But an investigation from the Rochester Post Bulletin found that Rochester’s...
KAAL-TV
Downtown Rochester hotel closes to transition into UMR student housing
(ABC 6 News) – The DoubleTree hotel in downtown Rochester announced it will close its doors Monday in preparation for redevelopment into a new student housing facility for the University of Minnesota Rochester. The award-winning hotel has been a downtown staple for those visiting Rochester since 2009. Before becoming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
The Hormel Institute hosting Mayo mobile mammography unit Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – October is ‘Breast Cancer Awareness’ month, and the The Hormel Institute is partnering with Mayo Clinic Health System and will be offering mammograms through the Mayo mobile mammography unit. The Hormel Institute in Austin will host the mobile unit on Wednesday from 9:15...
Study Reveals Average Salary of Minnesota Nurses
If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out all of the nurses in Rochester on more than one occasion. I think they do so much work that they don’t get credit for and deserve all of the love, recognition, and compensation they get.
medcitybeat.com
Norton vs. Noser: Rochester mayoral candidates at odds over direction of city, DMC
When Kim Norton ran for citywide office in 2018, she pledged to be a different kind of mayor — not a figurehead, but rather a leader who would be actively involved in shaping city policy. Voters responded by giving her a clear mandate, selecting her by a more than two-to-one margin.
KAAL-TV
Closer to peak color
More and more fall colors continue to pop up across our area. The latest from the Iowa DNR suggest that peak color will occur across northern and NE Iowa around the end of next week. The Minnesota DNR updated Mower and Fillmore county to “Near Peak” status. No doubt over the next two weeks we’ll be seeing some of the best color around our parts. The best is yet to come.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
KAAL-TV
Dollar General opens in Le Roy
(ABC 6 News) – Dollar General has announced its new location in Le Roy is now open. The store is located at 515 W. Main St. Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Le Roy community as the store is expected to employ approximately 6 to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store, according to the company.
KAAL-TV
Overnight Pine Island fire destroys shed, farm equipment
(ABC 6 News) – The Pine Island Fire Department responded to an early Tuesday morning structure fire that resulted in the loss of a shed and farm equipment. At approximately 12:20 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 800 block of White Pines Road SE in Pine Island Township after a passerby noticed the fire.
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic installs 1st Quadra PET/CT scanner in North America
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic has installed a new PET/CT scanner that will dramatically improve imaging quality and speed for patients, especially for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first in North America approved for clinical use, and will be...
KAAL-TV
Hayfield Elementary ‘Fill the Florida Trailer’ Challenge to help those affected by Hurricane Ian
(ABC 6 News) – Hayfield Community Schools is asking for elementary school students to help fill a trailer with donated items that will be taken to Florida to help those people affected by Hurricane Ian. Valley Transportation from Grand Meadow will be taking the 8 foot semi-trailer full of...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic Health System: “3-D mammograms could make a difference”
(ABC 6 News) – According to breastcancer.org, in 2022, it’s estimated nearly 288,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed. About 27,00 new cases will be diagnosed among men. At Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, you can get a 3-D mammogram which allows doctors...
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
Comments / 0