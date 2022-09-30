Read full article on original website
Related
‘Hip-hop honeys’ and sitting as a political act: why Tschabalala Self is one of America’s hottest artists
‘Imagine you’re on a bike, as opposed to a car, a train, or a plane,” says Tschabalala Self. “Imagine how the world appears, how quickly and easily you’re able to move through it. How clearly you can see people and they can see you.” She pauses. “Your worldview shifts depending on the vehicle you’re in. For me, it’s the same with bodies. Inside, we’re all essentially the same – but we’re moving around in different bodies that dictate our experience.”
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
yankodesign.com
The “most twisted tower in the world” by Aedas is inspired by the Northern Lights
Aedas unveiled the Dance of Lights office tower in Chongqing, China. Situated in Xingfu Plaza in the Jiangbei District of Chongqing, the mesmerizing structure features two double-curved facades, which draw influence from the Northern Lights. The curved facades give the impression that the building is in fact twisted! It’s considered to be the “most twisted tower in the world”
Functional Designs
Deepchord’s Rod Modell is a singular presence in a genre that makes a virtue of anonymity. Starting with Basic Channel in the 1990s, dub-techno artists have often attempted to remove themselves from their work, recording under cryptic aliases and fueling speculation about their identities. Modell, meanwhile, poses in photos with a tobacco pipe and isn’t afraid to present himself as an individual with a fierce vision, positioning his music as an alternative to the “Berghain sound” of techno that he finds spiritually damaging. Appropriately, his music reflects a more human presence than most dub techno: Taking place in a dense cityscape instead of an endless void, it’s more interested in everyday life than cosmic awe. His music is pristinely sound-designed instead of lo-fi, urban instead of elemental, crafted by hand instead of shaped by water and wind.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
illy Opens the Doors on Its Restyled Flagship Milan Cafe
Coffee brand illy has opened the doors of its restyled flagship café in Milan. Designed by ACPV ARCHITECTS, illycaffè at 19 Via Monte Napoleone is situated at the heart of the city’s Via Montenapoleone fashion district. Architects Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel have created “a multi-sensory experience...
Collider
'The Hair Tales' Trailer Shows the Art, History, and Beauty of a Black Woman's Hair
OWN released a new trailer for the docuseries The Hair Tales that highlights all the facets of a Black woman's hair. From the history that influenced their style to the artistry that goes into creating such intricate and beautiful hairdos and the identity that the hair ultimately is a part of, the show will explore everything about hair through the personal stories of influential Black women. As the footage indicates, the conversations will go much farther, examining the relationship of hair with the culture and humanity of these women and how it has often been suppressed over the years. Created by Michaela angela Davis (Hair Tales: The Parlor) and Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish), the series premieres on October 22 on Hulu and OWN.
theplaylist.net
‘Walk Up’ Review: Hong Sangsoo Delivers A Delicate Portrait Of Age & Artistic Pursuit [NYFF]
“He’s not only who he is at home,” the friend of a Korean filmmaker tells the director’s daughter in Hong Sang-soo’s latest film. But “who he is at home” is at the heart of what “Walk Up” is all about. Structurally ingenious, with each of the film’s vignettes set on a different story of a Seoul apartment building, “Walk Up” follows another Hong-like filmmaker, Byung-soo (Kwon Hae-hyo) into different homes, which offer in turn different versions of who he is, or could be.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Dip Salvador Hits #1 Viral Dominican Charts With "La Vacuna"
As is often the case with many of the best musicians (and artists in general), sincere music often stems from difficult moments in our lives. Nevertheless, our experiences through life can drive our artistic efforts in a vulnerable way that echoes our creative output. It's safe to say that genuine lyricism is what will most likely turn a listener into a fan––this is exactly what vetted artist Dip Salvador executes so well in his career.
Classical home listening: Sibelius songs; The Future Is Female: Vol 2
Sibelius’s songs, each compressed into a matter of a few minutes, occupy a landscape as singular and potent as his symphonies. Mostly written for voice and piano to Swedish texts, they are a key part of the Finnish composer’s repertoire: he wrote more than 100. In Jean Sibelius: Orchestral Songs (Lawo), the Norwegian mezzo-soprano Marianne Beate Kielland and the Norwegian Radio Orchestra, conducted by Petr Popelka, have brought together 18 songs in orchestral versions by, among others, Sibelius’s contemporary, Simon Parmet; his son-in-law, the Finnish conductor Jussi Jalas; and the British composer Colin Matthews.
getnews.info
Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single
“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
themarginalian.org
Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens: Arthur Rackham’s Haunting Illustrations for the Barrie Classic
In the first years of the twentieth century, a strange book titled The Little White Bird, or Adventures in Kensington Gardens enchanted readers with its fusion of whimsy and dark humor, its way of addressing adults in a way that honors the eternal child alive in each of us, and especially with one of its characters: a small boy named Peter Pan.
Bringing House Into the Home: Swedish House Mafia Talk New IKEA Collaboration
In 2022, Grammy-nominated trio Swedish House Mafia – Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso and Axwell – focused on the one thing they hadn’t done yet. And no, it wasn’t making their full-length comeback album, Paradise Again. The house music group known for swaggering beat-crafting and screen-worthy live stage grandeur returned to their roots — helping creatives make music at home. The trio collaborated with in-house designers at IKEA to create OBEGRÄNSAD, a limited collection dedicated to enabling the next generation in music and digital arts to build the perfect home studio on a budget. The collection consists of...
GuruShots: Winning photos from the Fragrant Flowers competition
We teamed up with online photo game GuruShots to showcase the very best images from the 'Fragrant Flowers' competition. Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots (opens in new tab) is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.
realtybiznews.com
Sam Mizrahi: A Great City Needs a Dynamic, Graceful and Inspiring Center
As an admirer of architecture, Canadian developer Sam Mizrahi knows that the great cities of the past were centered around thriving urban cores. The central city was a showcase, often for the power and majesty of an empire. Its panorama was a statement for the ages, the living embodiment of a civilization’s appreciation for art, design and beauty.
Engadget
Google Maps will help you discover a neighborhood's 'vibe'
Google may soon give you a feel for a city district before you've ever set foot in it. The company is introducing a "neighborhood vibe' feature for Maps on Android and iOS that will help you learn what's new and worth seeing in a particular area through info and imagery. You may discover a historic quarter full of landmarks and museums, or the hottest restaurants in the chic part of town.
msn.com
The most lucrative music tours of all time
Slide 1 of 21: The world of music has changed significantly since the dawn of the Internet. If artists want to be heard and make a good living, they have no choice but to head out on tour.While most tours are high profile, competition is still fierce.Here are the 20 top-grossing tours of all time. May the best tour win!
My Sunny Maad review – Czech-Afghan love story told as culture-shock animation
Despite its visual appeal, the characters in Czech animator Michaela Pavlátová’s clash-of-values family drama struggle to get past sorrowful stereotypes
Comments / 0