ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Russian consulate vandalized with red paint

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m7TUe_0iGwz1ZU00

The Russian consulate on the Upper East Side was vandalized with red spray paint early Friday, cops said.

A passer-by called 911 around 1:30 a.m. to report that the façade of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in New York on East 91st Street near Madison Avenue was marred by the vandalism, authorities said.

Photos show the front of the stone building, as well as the front door and the awning, stained by the paint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ghsg_0iGwz1ZU00
The façade of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in New York on East 91st Street near Madison Avenue was vandalized with red spray paint in a possible bias crime.
Robert Miller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrLbt_0iGwz1ZU00
A passer-by called 911 around 1:30 a.m. to report the vandalism.
Robert Miller

The NYPD is reviewing the incident as a possible bias attack. The department is unaware of any groups claiming responsibility for the act, and no suspect information was immediately available.

The landmark structure, first constructed in the early 20th century and also known as the John Henry Hammond House — for its builder — was designated part of the Carnegie Hill Historic District in 1974.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Vkvi_0iGwz1ZU00
No arrests have been made, and there are no identified suspects.
Robert Miller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cCzbY_0iGwz1ZU00
The NYPD is reviewing the incident as a possible bias attack.
Robert Miller

The Soviet Union purchased the house the next year.

The vandalism comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four Ukrainian provinces — which prompted the Biden administration to hit the Kremlin with a new round of sanctions Friday.

The sanctions sought to impose “swift and severe costs” on Moscow for its “fraudulent and unlawful annexation” of Ukrainian territory, the White House said.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5ny.com

La Jara Band is made up of members of the NYPD

NEW YORK - Wearing their police uniforms and playing salsa and merengue in NYC, chances are you may come across La Jara Band. La Jara Band is made up of members of the NYPD. The group has been captivating audiences at community events across the city. NYPD Capt. Alexander Cedillo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Upper East Side, NY
City
Madison, NY
State
New York State
therealdeal.com

Facebook signs out of Midtown South

Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

NYC Mayor Adams ordered NYPD protection for his public safety deputy Philip Banks: ‘I am the Intelligence Bureau’

Mayor Adams revealed Monday he made the call to let his public safety deputy have an NYPD security detail — and dismissed the notion that the police deployment would need a green light from the department’s Intelligence Bureau. “I am the Intelligence Bureau. I decide what I need in my agencies to get the job done,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference when asked if the detail for his ...
cityandstateny.com

Police unions are cozying up to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a time of ‘turmoil’

During her short time on the job, New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell has forged a positive relationship with rank-and-file officers at a time when morale among cops is at what union officials call an “all-time low.” Earlier this month, she became the first NYPD commissioner to receive the New York City Police Benevolent Association’s Person of the Year award – a move intended to forge an alliance with the new commissioner, who serves as a liaison between the police department and City Hall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
fox5ny.com

Shopping wasteland on Manhattan's Upper East Side

NEW YORK - The area around 59th St. and Lexington Ave. on Manhattan's Upper East Side has turned into a shopping wasteland. The Container Store is gone along with Aldo’s shoes, The Gap, Banana Republic, and now Zara. Upper East Side residents aren’t happy about it. "It's definitely...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

NY hotel killing was 'random act' police say

NEW YORK - Police identified two men in custody in connection with the murder of a man in the lobby of a Poughkeepsie hotel and say the gunman didn't know the victim. Authorities held a news conference to update the investigation on Monday afternoon. They said the suspects "were known" to law enforcement from prior incidents.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnegie Hill#Consulate General#Nypd#Nyc Russian#The Russian Federation#Ukrainian#Kremlin
CBS New York

NYPD wants to speak to 6 people in connection to case of dismembered body

NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of six people they want to talk to in connection with a dismembered body found in Brooklyn.They are looking for five women and one man, ranging in age from about 18 to 30.Investigators say they're wanted as witnesses to a murder last month on Linwood Street in the Cypress Hills section of the borough.Back on Sept. 21, the NYPD found the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson in two suitcases.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
bkreader.com

NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide

An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

What to Know About NYC Heat Laws

Love the sound of hissing radiators and knocking pipes in your New York City building? We've got great news. Heat season, the time of year when landlords are legally required to provide heat to tenants, kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs through the end of May. For the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Editor’s Note: Asylum-seekers could fill New York City job vacancies

New York City has had its hands full trying to accommodate thousands of asylum-seekers who have been arriving in recent weeks. The mad scramble to temporarily house up to 1,000 migrants at a time in tents in Orchard Beach has not been received well by advocates, especially after City & State was first to report that the site chosen was in a flood zone. City Hall is clearly working overtime to figure out the best way to enforce the state’s landmark “right-to-shelter” law for these individuals and families, and as a result, has been reassessing the entire shelter system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy