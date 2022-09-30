ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik Ten Hag Expressed His Excitement To Be Part Of The Manchester Derby

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkWe8_0iGwywFf00

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has spoken about his first clash against the rivals from across town Manchester City and his expectations for this match.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has spoken about his first clash against the rivals from across town Manchester City and his expectations for this match.

The fierce derby will take place this upcoming Sunday the 2nd and the hype can be felt around Manchester with both sides currently in great shape making everyone think about how unpredictable it is to say where the three points could end up.

The game is set to kick off at 2 pm BST at the Etihad Stadium which is expected to be sold out this time as the Premier League comes back after a long international break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0So6PV_0iGwywFf00

IMAGO / PA Images

The 52-year-old understands the importance of this game despite being the first time he will experience it, the former Ajax coach has spoken about the upcoming derby.

"I played many derbies and I know what derbies, what they are,” the Dutch said to MUTV on Friday's press conference:

“With rivals, what they do with each other, I think, and I know, it's the most important game in the Manchester area for the fans. It excites me.

“You want to be involved in these games because it gives a good vibe, it gives so much energy. You do everything to win that game."

Regarding respect to Pep Guardiola's side, as the Citizens are the current defending Premier League Champions, Erik Ten Hag expressed the focus is on ourselves first.

"Our approach is first look to ourselves, and the approach for Man United is we want to win every game, and that message I've already told several times here. The aim for Sunday is nothing else.

Then said on top of that, "We have to perform our best and we have to put out our way of play, our rules, our principles, we have to do our best and, of course, we will make a good game-plan and then it's about the execution, and we have to do it,"

“We know that if we want to get a result, and we want to get a result, we have to do it 100 per cent well."

Erik Ten Hag is determined to do everything he can to win this important match, we have seen him do it before and there is no doubt he could indeed do it again.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Erik Ten Hag
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester Derby#Bst#The Premier League#Imago Pa Images#Dutch#Mutv#Citizens
SB Nation

Rangers Manager and Captain Pay Respects at Hillsborough Memorial

Liverpool host Rangers in matchday three of the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday. Ahead of the tie, Rangers manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, and captain, James Tavernier, paid their respects at the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield. The two men laid a wreath to honor the 97 men, women, and...
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer rumours: Nkunku, Tielemans, Martial, Rondon, Balogun, Vlahovic

Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is likely to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager, while Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui could be considered and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has been discussed. (Telegraph - subscription required) Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is also among the contenders for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Conor Gallagher first goal for Chelsea ‘written in the stars’

Few phrases have etched themselves more deeply into the collective memory of 21st century Chelsea fandom than “written in the stars”, and so it’s no surprise that young Conor Gallagher, Chelsea since age 8, would use it to describe his first ever senior goal for the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Manchester United score: Live updates from Premier League derby at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City play host to their crosstown rivals at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with Pep Guardiola's side aiming to win three straight derby matches against Manchester United, a feat they have not achieved in eight years. They go into the game as strong favorites after a bright season but they will be well aware of the recent upswing of form in the red half of Manchester, where counterattacking displays earned United victories over Liverpool and Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy