Erik Ten Hag Expressed His Excitement To Be Part Of The Manchester Derby

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has spoken about his first clash against the rivals from across town Manchester City and his expectations for this match.

The fierce derby will take place this upcoming Sunday the 2nd and the hype can be felt around Manchester with both sides currently in great shape making everyone think about how unpredictable it is to say where the three points could end up.

The game is set to kick off at 2 pm BST at the Etihad Stadium which is expected to be sold out this time as the Premier League comes back after a long international break.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 52-year-old understands the importance of this game despite being the first time he will experience it, the former Ajax coach has spoken about the upcoming derby.

"I played many derbies and I know what derbies, what they are,” the Dutch said to MUTV on Friday's press conference:

“With rivals, what they do with each other, I think, and I know, it's the most important game in the Manchester area for the fans. It excites me.

“You want to be involved in these games because it gives a good vibe, it gives so much energy. You do everything to win that game."

Regarding respect to Pep Guardiola's side, as the Citizens are the current defending Premier League Champions, Erik Ten Hag expressed the focus is on ourselves first.

"Our approach is first look to ourselves, and the approach for Man United is we want to win every game, and that message I've already told several times here. The aim for Sunday is nothing else.

Then said on top of that, "We have to perform our best and we have to put out our way of play, our rules, our principles, we have to do our best and, of course, we will make a good game-plan and then it's about the execution, and we have to do it,"



“We know that if we want to get a result, and we want to get a result, we have to do it 100 per cent well."

Erik Ten Hag is determined to do everything he can to win this important match, we have seen him do it before and there is no doubt he could indeed do it again.

