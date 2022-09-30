Read full article on original website
U.S. hits Russia with new sanctions as tensions over Ukraine soar
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and its allies hit back at Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks, as Moscow and the West escalated an already heated conflict fraught with potential nuclear implications.
WATCH LIVE: State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel holds news briefing
State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel will hold a news briefing Tuesday, following a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to Ukrainian areas it illegally annexed last week. The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.
U.S. announces new $625 million military aid package for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. announced plans on Tuesday to provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes additional advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia. President Joe Biden provided details on the...
Russian troops pull back from annexed territory amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s...
Putin declares Ukrainian regions part of Russia, defies West as NATO talks heat up
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to annex parts of Ukraine in defiance of international law, vowing to protect the newly incorporated regions by “all available means” in another escalation of his seven-month invasion of the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded...
WATCH: Biden tells Puerto Ricans he’s ‘committed to this island’ as Hurricane Fiona recovery continues
PONCE, Puerto Rico (AP) — President Joe Biden promised to “rebuild it all” after arriving in Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after the storm hit. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player...
WATCH: Biden delivers remarks at Hispanic Heritage Month reception at the White House
President Joe Biden said he, and the country, will “do whatever it takes, as long as it takes,” to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Ian as he delivered remarks at Hispanic Heritage month at the White House Friday. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. “We’re...
Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans in exchange for 2 prisoners in U.S. custody
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela has freed seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling conspiracy convictions, the White House said Saturday. The...
Russia withdraws troops from Lyman after Ukraine encircles key eastern city
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman...
West rejects Putin’s claim it sabotaged Nord Stream gas pipelines

WATCH: U.N. Security Council meets to discuss Nord Stream pipelines explosions
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives.
10 torture sites in 1 town: Russia sowed pain, fear in Izium
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — A deep sunless pit with dates carved into the brick wall. A clammy underground jail that reeked of urine and rotting food. A clinic, a police station and a kindergarten. These were among the 10 Russian torture sites located by Associated Press journalists throughout the...
Donald Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records.
