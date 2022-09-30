Oregon QB Bo Nix getting Heisman Trophy votes? It’s starting to happen…

Going into the 2022 season, there were a few optimistic individuals out there who were so bullish on the Oregon Ducks, and so confident that the new-look offense would find success in Eugene, that they made a prediction that was beyond the level of a “hot take.”

Some predicted that Oregon quarterback Bo Nix would be in the mix for the Heisman Trophy when the season came to an end.

Awarded to the best player in college football — usually the best quarterback on the best team — it would take a lot from Nix to be in contention. For one, the Ducks would need to be really good, and in the mix for a spot in the College Football Playoff. On top of that, it would need to be Nix that was leading the charge for Oregon, meaning that it was his arm and his legs and his decision-making that were propelling the Ducks to victory. He couldn’t afford to be a game manager while an elite defense got the job done.

Through four games, so far so good?

The biggest hole in the argument thus far is that Oregon isn’t quite in contention for a spot in the CFP. After their season-opening 49-3 loss to Georgia, it became clear that they’re in a different tier of teams in the nation’s power balance. However, Oregon has looked nothing short of great since that game, proving that A) the Ducks may be in that next tier of teams under Georgia and Alabama, and B) that upper tier of schools may be better than we thought.

So with all of this in mind, does that mean that Nix should be leading everyone’s Heisman ballot already? Definitely not. But he is starting to gain a little bit of traction in that topic of conversation. According to USA TODAY Sports Heisman Poll, Nix picked up three votes on the ballot this past week, which ranks 9th in the nation. Nix came just behind Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. in the poll.

It may seem crazy, but if you throw away his spotted record and convoluted history at Auburn and look at just this season, you’ll see a case start to be built.

Through four games, Nix has thrown for 1,100 yards and 10 TD with a 72% completion percentage. He’s rushed for over 100 yards and 3 touchdowns as well, and has just 3 INT. The Ducks have 3 impressive victories and one tough defeat to the best team in the country. Like I said earlier, it’s not as if Nix should be leading everyone’s ballot, but I don’t find it crazy to see him mentioned as in the mix.

Should he keep this type of play going, and the Ducks continue to win on the field, though, don’t be surprised if this buzz grows stronger. Nix is building an early case to be considered as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation.

