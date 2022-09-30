ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon QB Bo Nix getting Heisman Trophy votes? It’s starting to happen…

By Zachary Neel
 4 days ago

Going into the 2022 season, there were a few optimistic individuals out there who were so bullish on the Oregon Ducks, and so confident that the new-look offense would find success in Eugene, that they made a prediction that was beyond the level of a “hot take.”

Some predicted that Oregon quarterback Bo Nix would be in the mix for the Heisman Trophy when the season came to an end.

Awarded to the best player in college football — usually the best quarterback on the best team — it would take a lot from Nix to be in contention. For one, the Ducks would need to be really good, and in the mix for a spot in the College Football Playoff. On top of that, it would need to be Nix that was leading the charge for Oregon, meaning that it was his arm and his legs and his decision-making that were propelling the Ducks to victory. He couldn’t afford to be a game manager while an elite defense got the job done.

Through four games, so far so good?

