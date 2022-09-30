Read full article on original website
Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward
New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
New York, New Jersey USPS workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme
Two U.S. postal workers from New York and one from New Jersey have been arrested in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to the Department of Justice.
My trip to Atlantic City, NJ was totally worth it — even with bad weather and no gambling!
My wife and I spent the weekend in Atlantic City to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary. Neither of us is a gambler, so we went for the hotel experience and the boardwalk. The nasty weather put the kibosh on the boardwalk (thanks Ian), so went we mainly spent the trip visiting hotels.
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
Now 24/7, NYC speed camera tickets explode with $16M spike in fines during first weeks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than half of the speed camera violations in New York City in August were issued during overnight and weekend hours in which the cameras previously could not operate. On Aug. 1, New York City’s speed cameras shifted to around-the-clock operation, now ticketing motorists 24 hours...
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
Man waiting for train is shoved onto tracks at Union Square subway station
A subway rider was pushed onto the tracks from behind at the Union Square station on Monday night by an unprovoked attacker who remained at large Tuesday, police said.
Former NYC Council Speaker reveals Stage 3 cancer battle
NEW YORK -- Christine Quinn, the former Speaker of the New York City Council, is sharing her battle with Stage 3 colorectal cancer. Quinn, 56, reflected on her mother, who died from cancer when she was 56, in an opinion piece for "Vogue" magazine. Quinn revealed she just finished chemotherapy treatment after having a cancerous tumor removed in May at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She encouraged everyone to get their check-ups and said a colonoscopy saved her life.
Remnants of Hurricane Ian bring flooding to Jersey Shore
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are affecting parts of the Jersey Shore with several roads in low-lying areas being flooded.
NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide
An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
Closing after 30 years despite having best wings in Atlantic City, NJ
Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022. The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through. We...
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
Compulsive gambler sues Atlantic City casino claiming he lost over $29m due to technical glitches on their online gambling app - and he was paid off to remain quiet
A New York man is suing an Atlantic City casino because he claims being disconnected from their online gambling app cost him over $29million and he was paid off to remain quiet. Sam Antar says he is a compulsive gambler - a fact he says was well-known to defendants in...
Box truck runs over, kills man, 63, in Brooklyn
A box truck ran over and killed a man in South Williamsburg on Tuesday morning, police said. The 63-year-old victim was struck as the truck’s driver made a left turn from Flushing Avenue onto Bedford Avenue around 7 a.m.
Woman punched in face during unprovoked attack on Manhattan sidewalk
A 54-year-old woman was punched in the face Monday in a random attack on a Manhattan sidewalk, authorities said.
Massive Search Launched For Atlantic City Man
A search has been launched for a 39-year-old Atlantic City man missing since Sept. 26, authorities said. Mark Farley is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, approximately 225 pounds, with blue eyes and balding. He may be in the area of Bayville, Ocean County. Anyone with information...
Hundreds more MTA buses to be equipped with cameras to catch lane violators
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Hundreds more MTA buses will soon be equipped with automated cameras to catch drivers violating bus lane rules throughout New York City. By the end of 2022, automated bus lane enforcement (ABLE) cameras will be installed on 300 additional buses across nine different routes in Staten Island, the Bronx, Queens and […]
Man pushed onto subway tracks at Manhattan’s Union Square: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shoved onto the subway tracks at 14th Street – Union Square without any apparent provocation on Monday night, police said. The victim, 25, was on the platform for the Nos. 4, 5, and 6 trains around 9:30 p.m. when he was pushed onto the local tracks from […]
Car bursts into flames inside Holland Tunnel
All lanes at the Holland Tunnel have re-opened following a car fire.
Mayor Adams: $225 million in taxi medallion debt erased
NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 taxi medallion owners are getting much-needed financial relief.Mayor Eric Adams says $225 million was wiped off the books to ease the financial burden on taxi drivers."Recent years, the medallion owners and drivers have been burdened by crippling debt, and we did not want to sit on the sideline and watch this continue to happen. It's crushed dreams, and it crushed families," Adams said Friday.READ MORE: NYC, TLC and Taxi Workers Alliance announce historic deal on medallion debt reliefDrivers took advantage of the medallion relief program that restructures their loans so the debt is more affordable.A medallion is essentially a permit to operate a taxi in the city.
