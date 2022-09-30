ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

nystateofpolitics.com

Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward

New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Former NYC Council Speaker reveals Stage 3 cancer battle

NEW YORK -- Christine Quinn, the former Speaker of the New York City Council, is sharing her battle with Stage 3 colorectal cancer. Quinn, 56, reflected on her mother, who died from cancer when she was 56, in an opinion piece for "Vogue" magazine. Quinn revealed she just finished chemotherapy treatment after having a cancerous tumor removed in May at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She encouraged everyone to get their check-ups and said a colonoscopy saved her life. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide

An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Massive Search Launched For Atlantic City Man

A search has been launched for a 39-year-old Atlantic City man missing since Sept. 26, authorities said. Mark Farley is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, approximately 225 pounds, with blue eyes and balding. He may be in the area of Bayville, Ocean County. Anyone with information...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Mayor Adams: $225 million in taxi medallion debt erased

NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 taxi medallion owners are getting much-needed financial relief.Mayor Eric Adams says $225 million was wiped off the books to ease the financial burden on taxi drivers."Recent years, the medallion owners and drivers have been burdened by crippling debt, and we did not want to sit on the sideline and watch this continue to happen. It's crushed dreams, and it crushed families," Adams said Friday.READ MORE: NYC, TLC and Taxi Workers Alliance announce historic deal on medallion debt reliefDrivers took advantage of the medallion relief program that restructures their loans so the debt is more affordable.A medallion is essentially a permit to operate a taxi in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

