FBI warns drones pose potential risk to critical infrastructure after some spotted over Louisiana chemical facilities

Chinese hacking group targeting US agencies and companies has surged its activity, analysis finds
An elite Chinese hacking group with ties to operatives indicted by a US grand jury in 2020 has surged its activity this year, targeting sensitive data held by companies and government agencies in the US and dozens of other countries, according to an expert at consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers. The findings...
Rubio vows to oppose potential Hurricane Ian aid package if lawmakers 'load it up with stuff that's unrelated to the storm'
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said Sunday that he will vote against any potential congressional disaster aid for victims of Hurricane Ian if lawmakers "load it up with stuff that's unrelated to the storm." "Sure. I will fight against it having pork in it. That's the key," the senator...
Schumer urges FTC and DOJ to increase protections against cybersecurity hacks
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday urged federal officials to increase their efforts to protect consumers from cybersecurity breaches and investigate those responsible for such hacks. "I am calling on the Federal Trade Commission, first, to ensure that companies do everything they can to protect consumer data, and on...
Ron Johnson again says January 6 was not an 'armed insurrection,' adds 'protesters did teach us' how to use flag poles as weapons
Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson repeated his claim Tuesday that the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was not an "armed insurrection," adding however, that protesters "did teach us how you can use flag poles, that kind of stuff, as weapons." "There weren't thousands of armed insurrectionists. I...
US response to Iran protests expected to include new sanctions on those directly involved in crackdown
The US is expected to issue new sanctions this week against law enforcement officials and those who are directly involved in the crackdown on protesters in Iran, a source familiar with the planned action told CNN. President Joe Biden, who moved quickly to voice support for the demonstrators, issued an...
Biden to meet with Hurricane Fiona victims and announce $60 million in infrastructure funding for Puerto Rico
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell are set to travel to Ponce, Puerto Rico, weeks after Hurricane Fiona ravaged the US territory, where the President will meet with those impacted by the storm and announce new infrastructure aid for the island.
White House launches last ditch effort to dissuade OPEC from cutting oil production to avoid a "total disaster"
The Biden administration has launched a full-scale pressure campaign in a last-ditch effort to dissuade Middle Eastern allies from dramatically cutting oil production, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The push comes ahead of Wednesday's crucial meeting of OPEC+, the international cartel of oil producers that is widely...
Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search and seizure of documents
Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the dispute over materials marked as classified the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. His emergency request with the Supreme Court is the latest example of the former President seeking to involve the justices in investigations...
Daughter of American released from Venezuela rips Rubio over criticism of detainee swap
The relative of two Americans freed this weekend in a prisoner swap with Venezuela tore into GOP Sen. Marco Rubio on Monday over his criticism of the exchange, blasting his comments as "unpatriotic and unhelpful" and questioning his support for the seven wrongfully detained US citizens. "I find that those...
Supreme Court leaves ban on bump stocks in place -- again
The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider the latest challenge to a federal ban on bump stocks, keeping in place the prohibition on devices that essentially allow shooters to fire semiautomatic rifles continuously with one pull of the trigger. By declining to grant an appeal, the justices not only avoided...
JD.com's billionaire founder settles rape lawsuit two days before planned US trial
A Chinese billionaire and a former University of Minnesota student who accused him of rape have reached an undisclosed agreement in the US, bringing an abrupt end to a case closely watched -- and now hailed as a minor victory -- by women on the other side of the world.
'It's never, ever OK to be a racist,' Rick Scott says when asked about Trump's personal attack on Elaine Chao
Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said Sunday that "it's never ever OK to be a racist" when asked about former President Donald Trump's personal attack on Elaine Chao, his onetime Transportation secretary. Scott offered a measured response to Trump's mocking of a notable Asian American in the GOP. Trump,...
5 Signs the world is headed for a recession
Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge. The question of a recession is no longer if, but when. Over the past week, the pulse of those flashing red lights quickened as markets grappled with the reality — once speculative, now certain — that the Federal Reserve will press on with its most aggressive monetary tightening campaign in decades to wring inflation from the US economy. Even if that means triggering a recession. And even if it comes at the expense of consumers and businesses far beyond US borders.
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election. The cycle started out as a referendum on President...
US considering responses to possible Russian escalation in Ukraine, including its potential use of tactical nuclear weapons
With concerns growing that Vladimir Putin will escalate Russia's war in Ukraine, the US is considering how to respond to a range of potential scenarios, including fears that Russians could use tactical nuclear weapons, according to three sources briefed on the latest intelligence. The US has since the start of...
Ukraine is 'making progress' on the battlefield thanks to skill of soldiers and strategic use of supplied weapons, Defense secretary says
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he believes Ukraine is "making progress," in the Kherson region of the country as they continue to counter Russia's invasion, adding there has been a "kind of change in the battlefield dynamics." Austin attributed the change to the skill of Ukrainian soldiers and their...
