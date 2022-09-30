ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

FBI warns drones pose potential risk to critical infrastructure after some spotted over Louisiana chemical facilities

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Schumer urges FTC and DOJ to increase protections against cybersecurity hacks

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday urged federal officials to increase their efforts to protect consumers from cybersecurity breaches and investigate those responsible for such hacks. "I am calling on the Federal Trade Commission, first, to ensure that companies do everything they can to protect consumer data, and on...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ron Johnson again says January 6 was not an 'armed insurrection,' adds 'protesters did teach us' how to use flag poles as weapons

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson repeated his claim Tuesday that the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was not an "armed insurrection," adding however, that protesters "did teach us how you can use flag poles, that kind of stuff, as weapons." "There weren't thousands of armed insurrectionists. I...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Louisiana State
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

White House launches last ditch effort to dissuade OPEC from cutting oil production to avoid a "total disaster"

The Biden administration has launched a full-scale pressure campaign in a last-ditch effort to dissuade Middle Eastern allies from dramatically cutting oil production, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The push comes ahead of Wednesday's crucial meeting of OPEC+, the international cartel of oil producers that is widely...
POTUS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search and seizure of documents

Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the dispute over materials marked as classified the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. His emergency request with the Supreme Court is the latest example of the former President seeking to involve the justices in investigations...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Infrastructure Security#Critical Infrastructure#Cnn
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Supreme Court leaves ban on bump stocks in place -- again

The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider the latest challenge to a federal ban on bump stocks, keeping in place the prohibition on devices that essentially allow shooters to fire semiautomatic rifles continuously with one pull of the trigger. By declining to grant an appeal, the justices not only avoided...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

5 Signs the world is headed for a recession

Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge. The question of a recession is no longer if, but when. Over the past week, the pulse of those flashing red lights quickened as markets grappled with the reality — once speculative, now certain — that the Federal Reserve will press on with its most aggressive monetary tightening campaign in decades to wring inflation from the US economy. Even if that means triggering a recession. And even if it comes at the expense of consumers and businesses far beyond US borders.
BUSINESS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election. The cycle started out as a referendum on President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ukraine is 'making progress' on the battlefield thanks to skill of soldiers and strategic use of supplied weapons, Defense secretary says

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he believes Ukraine is "making progress," in the Kherson region of the country as they continue to counter Russia's invasion, adding there has been a "kind of change in the battlefield dynamics." Austin attributed the change to the skill of Ukrainian soldiers and their...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy