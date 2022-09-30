ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU Newsnet

The ring of fire: Fire knife performers light up LaVell Edwards Stadium

There is a new addition to the BYU football team this year, although you won't see them making tackles or catches. These players take the field between the third and fourth quarters of home games, and instead of playing with a football, they play with fire. National fire knife...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Female BYU students in male-dominated majors find support through mentorship programs

Several mentorship programs at BYU are aiming to support women in male-dominated majors and help them establish a place in their fields. The percentage of female undergraduate students at BYU has increased over the years. In Fall 2020, BYU reported a 50/50 split between male and female students, and in 2021, that percentage changed to 51% female and 49% male.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Language immersion students reflect on the program's recent name change

The Language Immersion Student Residence, formerly known as the Foreign Language Student Residence, recently changed its name with the goal of clarifying the program's purpose and eliminating confusion. The LISR is a language immersion program offered to BYU undergraduate students — particularly intermediate-level, non-native speakers — looking to improve...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Police Beat: Sept. 27 – Oct. 3

Sept. 27 — A laundry basket was reported stolen at Wyview Park. Sept. 27 —A bike was recovered from an adult perpetrator also in possession of burglary implements, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Sept. 28 — A bike was reported stolen from a bike rack at Wyview Park.
PROVO, UT

