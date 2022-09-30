Mildred K. Tereba, 99, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her son at her side. A lifelong resident of New Britain, she was born on Aug. 21, 1923, the daughter of the late Kazimierz and Mary (Dulka) Abucewicz. She was predeceased by her husband Edward of 53 years, and her son Brian Tereba. She is survived by her son, Richard, her sister, Helen Brochu, both of New Britain, and a niece and two nephews. Growing up in the Depression had a lifelong impact on her to be thrifty and to search out the best prices when shopping for groceries. She was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed cooking meals, and was skillful in sewing and repairing torn clothes. Mildred was a devoted wife and mother who gave loving care to her family and made many sacrifices to ensure that her children had the appropriate necessities as they grew up. She enjoyed working in her yard, tending her vegetable and flower plants.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO