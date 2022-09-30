Read full article on original website
Dawn (Aurore) Frasier
Dawn (Aurore) Frasier, 72, of New Britain, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by family when she went to see Jesus. She was born Nov. 4, 1949, in Frenchville, ME, and was the daughter of the late Lucien and Rosalie (Ouellette) Paradis.
Mildred K. Tereba
Mildred K. Tereba, 99, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her son at her side. A lifelong resident of New Britain, she was born on Aug. 21, 1923, the daughter of the late Kazimierz and Mary (Dulka) Abucewicz. She was predeceased by her husband Edward of 53 years, and her son Brian Tereba. She is survived by her son, Richard, her sister, Helen Brochu, both of New Britain, and a niece and two nephews. Growing up in the Depression had a lifelong impact on her to be thrifty and to search out the best prices when shopping for groceries. She was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed cooking meals, and was skillful in sewing and repairing torn clothes. Mildred was a devoted wife and mother who gave loving care to her family and made many sacrifices to ensure that her children had the appropriate necessities as they grew up. She enjoyed working in her yard, tending her vegetable and flower plants.
Marian Klaje Sorbo
Marian Klaje Sorbo, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 12, 1930, to Helen and Paul Klaje in New Britain. The baby of the family, she was adored by her three siblings, Florence Zup, Paul Klaje, and Helen Ellert, all who predeceased her. She married the love of her life, Paul Joseph Sorbo in May of 1952 who preceded her in death in 2006. Their devotion to each other was always evident, and their marriage was a model for the family.
Denise M. Carrier
Denise M. Carrier, 67, of New Britain, daughter of the late Albert and Julia (Croteau) Carrier, passed away at home on Friday, Sept. 30th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Born in New Britain on Nov. 12, 1954, Denise faced many challenges in her life, as a child born with developmental disability. Dr. Edward Scheer counseled her parents after her birth stating “There is no treatment for her condition. Just love her.”
William 'Bill' Nyles Wixon
William "Bill" Nyles Wixon of Kensington, passed away at age 91 on Oct. 1, 2022. A graduate of Farmington High School class of 1949, he served his country during the Korean War as a member of the Army Finance Corps. Bill graduated from Bentley College and Brown University furthering his banking career, which culminated in a bank officer position at Berlin Savings Bank (now Webster Bank) in Berlin, where he retired in 1990 after 22 years of dedicated service.
Joseph A. Pascal
Joseph A. Pascal, 91, of Farmington and formerly of New Britain, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Born on April 5, 1931 in New Britain, he was the son of the late Dominic and Palma (Maleno) Pascal. A Veteran of the Korean War, Joseph proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Hartford and his MBA from Brown University.
Steven Pietrowicz
On Oct. 1st, 2022, Steven Pietrowicz, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63. Steven was born on Aug. 4th, 1959 to William and Gladys Pietrowicz. He was raised in Plainville along with his two siblings, William Pietrowicz of New Britain & Susan Pinkham of Colchester.
Saint Joseph Pantry in New Britain celebrates expansion, continues to serve residents with community's help
NEW BRITAIN – The Saint Joseph Pantry celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning. “We know New Britain’s story and we know that we have a lot of people who are in need, so the fact that all of the members of the parishes come together to meet that need is incredibly helpful for our community, so we’re extremely grateful for the service that their providing,” New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said.
New Britain Museum of American Art to feature Cheshire artist in latest exhibit
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Museum of American Art will launch its newest series of exhibitions in its recently restored Landers House, entitled Elizabeth Gourlay: Eclectic Threads. It will be on view starting Oct. 7. It will be Chester-based artist Gourlay’s first solo exhibition at the museum.
Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer's in Bristol Sunday
BRISTOL – Rockwell Park was filled with families yearning for a cure to one of the most debilitating and agonizing diseases Sunday morning. Central CT’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s drew in hundreds of people, to raise money for research and treatment and to help families impacted by the disease.
Woman goes from supervising prison inmates to opening original wellness cafe in Berlin
BERLIN – Nia Petaway, owner of Organic Dose in Berlin, went from managing, supervising and overseeing officers and inmates in a prison to managing and supervising the health and wellness of the community. “A year ago today I resigned as a lieutenant in a prison,” Petaway said. “I didn’t...
'Experience of the Future': Newly-renovated McDonald's in New Brite Plaza opens again to public
NEW BRITAIN – The new look of McDonald’s has arrived in New Britain. “My success is based on who I have,” said Keith Santacroce, owner and operator of the New Brite Plaza restaurant. “My family first at home supports me; they deal with the long, hard hours and motivate me. My team here, they’re all warriors; I have a management team with over 200 years of collective McDonald’s experience, a crew training team with over 50 years of McDonald’s experience and a crew that runs the gamut from brand new to 17 plus years. We can accomplish nothing without them and I want to thank them dearly.”
Newington resident running for governor as official Green Party candidate
NEWINGTON – Universal healthcare and education are among Michelle Louise Bicking’s top priorities if elected Governor this November. The 45-year-old Newington resident is the official 2022 Green Party Candidate and is campaigning as a write-in candidate alongside Lt. Gov.-hopeful Cassandra Martineau. “I’m always hopeful; that’s just the nature...
Ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate re-opening of West Hartford's LobsterCraft
WEST HARTFORD – An official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of LobsterCraft will take place on Tuesday. The West Hartford location originally opened its doors in September 2021, and briefly closed in June 2022 for internal renovations. The official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the West Hartford...
New Britain police blotter
Markus Antonio Keaton, 31, 99 Gold St., New Britain, sale of narcotic substance, two counts - pos control substance – first offense, operation of drug factory, poss intent sell/dspns narcotic, use of drug paraphernalia, crim poss firearm/amm/dfns weapon, ill poss weapon in motor vehicle, ill poss large magazine obt bef4/5/13.
New Britain man who had murder conviction tossed by CT Supreme Court set to face judge on new murder, firearm charges
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain man whose murder conviction was overturned last month is set to be arraigned next month on murder and firearm charges. Patrick Miles, 41, of North Mountain Road, is being held on $2.5 million bond following the Connecticut Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in September to toss the conviction he faced for allegedly shooting his estranged wife in 2017, killing her.
New Britain woman expected to face sentencing soon in double fatal crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain woman is expected to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to charges connected to a Southington car accident that killed two young men. Gabriella Correa, 23, of 46 Gladden St., New Britain, is free on $250,000 bond while she awaits sentencing – which...
Silver Alert issued for Southington teen
SOUTHINGTON – State police late Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a teenager from Southington. Kayla Griffin, 16, has been missing since Thursday, the alert indicated. The teen has been described as white, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 foot, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.
Newington police blotter
Michael Richard Hrubiec, 34, 15 Ridgeway St., Newington, reckless driving, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane. Cassandra Elizabeth Hoyt, 33, 23 Horace St. 1s, New Britain, second-degree failure to appear. Sept. 24. Rudolph Durazzo, 46, 241 Court St. Apt. 1, Middletown, vio standing crim...
New Britain man nearly collided with state trooper, eluded police
A New Britain man was arrested Monday for allegedly fleeing a traffic stop after nearly striking a state trooper. State police on Tuesday said Christopher Nunez, 32, of 277 Chestnut St., New Britain, was arrested a day earlier on charges of engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, operating under suspension, failure to drive in proper lane and improper turn or stop signaling.
