More Info About the Machete Assault in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., multiple Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 221 Ryman Street for a report of a male attacking people with a machete. Just a few minutes later, multiple officers arrived on the scene and...
Missoula Police Arrest Man After DUI Hit-and-Run on Broadway
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:23 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the 3000 block of W. Broadway. It was reported that a 1967 Chevrolet Nova was the vehicle that fled the scene. A witness followed the suspect vehicle to the 300 block of N. Russell, where it stopped.
Details emerge in arrest of man involved in downtown Missoula incident
Authorities are releasing additional information about a Friday morning incident that closed a busy street in downtown Missoula.
NBCMontana
Man arrested, accused of chasing person with machete in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — A man was arrested on Friday after being accused of chasing a person in downtown Missoula with a machete. The Missoula Police Department responded to multiple calls about a disturbance involving a weapon near the intersection of West Broadway and Ryman Street just after 11:30 a.m.
Investigation into homicide of elderly woman near Clinton continues
The investigation into a homicide that was reported over the weekend in the Clinton area is continuing.
NBCMontana
Plains man dies in crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 27-year-old Plains man died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred near Frenchtown, just before 2 a.m. A crash report states the man was the sole occupant of an Oldmobile Bravada that left Beckwith Street and hit a...
Missoula Parents Warned to Check for Bears at Bus Stops
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Increasing bear sightings in Missoula residential neighborhoods has caused Missoula County Public Schools officials to ask parents to accompany their children to and from bus stops. KGVO spoke to MCPS Communications Director Tyler Christensen on Tuesday morning for details. “Probably everyone in Missoula by now...
Fairfield Sun Times
Police seeking to speak with witnesses of crash near Walmart on Reserve St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is asking to speak with witnesses of the crash that happened at Reserve Street and Clark Fork Way Thursday, Sept. 29 around 3:30 p.m. MPD said via Facebook witnesses should contact accident investigator S.Ross at 406-552-6300.
Plains man dies in crash near Frenchtown
A 27-year-old man from Plains died in an early Monday morning crash on Beckwith Street in Frenchtown.
UPDATE: Missoula PD reports 1 in custody at Missoula VA clinic
Missoula law enforcement is on the scene of “an active and evolving situation” at the VA clinic in Missoula.
Fairfield Sun Times
Homicide investigation underway in Clinton
A woman was pronounced dead after sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an assault in Clinton Sunday, Sept. 25.
Missoula Bystanders Intervene to Stop Parking Garage Assault
On September 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were informed of a 911 call that was placed by a female who reported that her ex-boyfriend, Sadi Nazriev, had assaulted her in a parking garage. An officer responded to search for Nazriev because he was familiar with Nazriev from previous law...
Man in custody following incident at Missoula VA clinic
One person is in police custody after what police are calling a disturbance and a threat of a weapon.
Police investigation closes downtown Missoula road
Police activity is taking place in the area of West Broadway and North Higgins in downtown Missoula.
livelytimes.com
The Year of the Dog debuts in Montana
The independent feature film, The Year of the Dog, debuted Sept. 30 to an enthusiastic audience at Showboat Cinemas in Polson and will be screened at nine theaters across the state in October. The Montana-based producers of the film, in partnership with the Polson-based film distribution company, Nova Vento Entertainment,...
Missoula Emergency Team Hosts Florida Governor on Airboat Tour
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team got right to work over the weekend after arriving in Florida to provide assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian by providing an airboat tour to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to view the hurricane’s destruction close up and personal.
Missoula Election Center Forced to Hire More Employees
The Montana Supreme Court’s decision to allow same-day voter registration has caused the Missoula Election Center to issue a call for more employees on Election Day. KGVO News spoke to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman who provided these details. Same Day Voter Registration is on, For Now. “We'll...
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?
It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
Missoula Sheriff Announces Closure of 1992 Cold Case Murder
Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott announced on Friday morning that a 30-year-old cold case murder of a local transient has been solved. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided details of the murder investigation that began in 1992. “The known facts of the case are on September 13,...
