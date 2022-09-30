(UPDATE - September 29, 2022 at 3:17 p.m.) The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. Missoula Police Department responded to a disturbance and a weapon threat at the VA Clinic in the 3800 Block of W. Broadway. One person has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the public. The VA Clinic and surrounding businesses are now open and resuming business.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO