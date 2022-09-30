ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, in the area of State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville, police say. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches, about 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say his family is concerned for his welfare.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO