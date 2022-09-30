ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

WJHL

Johnson City man allegedly busted with meth, other drugs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities charged a man with multiple felony charges Monday night after reportedly finding over 30 grams of meth and other illegal substances in his possession. A report from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers pulled over Kevin Mitchell, of Johnson City, for a traffic violation. Police discovered […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
FOX Carolina

Drug trafficker knew customers were overdosing, kept selling fentanyl

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 26-year-old western North Carolina woman was sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl that led to a deadly overdose. Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics including pure or uncut fentanyl. Investigators said...
WELLFORD, SC
Mcdowell County, NC
Asheville, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for tractor stolen in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen in Rutherford County. Deputies said the Massey Ferguson 283 tractor was supposedly stolen from a location on Sarah Lee Road. Anyone with information regarding the suspect...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Hit and run crash that killed bicyclist remains unsolved, Asheville PD says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in late September of 2021 remains unsolved, according to the Asheville Police Department. The department said on Sept. 26, 2021, around 1:54 a.m., Joe Marsh, 46, was riding his bike was hit along Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and Fairview Street and left in critical condition.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville police ask public for help locating man last seen in September

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, in the area of State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville, police say. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches, about 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say his family is concerned for his welfare.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

APD Investigate Crash That Killed Passenger

Asheville -- October 2, 2022:Asheville Police are investigating death of a passenger in a car that collided with another car Friday at 1:16 p.m. near Patton Avenue. and New Leicester Highway is being looked into by Asheville Police. Robert Gantt was driving a 2000 Saturn westbound on Patton Avenue. His...
ASHEVILLE, NC
counton2.com

Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting, Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of a gunshot wound in Buncombe County. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Deputies...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teenager from McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Noah Reid Allen, a 16-year-old who ran away overnight. Deputies said Allen was last seen at SUWS of the Carolinas at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Deputies described Allen as 5...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

90-year-old killed in crash that injured her 87-year-old husband, NC cops say

A 90-year-old woman died after a car veered into traffic that was going in the opposite direction, North Carolina officials said. The crash also left the woman’s 87-year-old husband with serious injuries on Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Asheville Police Department. Officers in the mountain town said the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Man found dead in Jeep that overturned in Hickory creek Friday night, trooper says

A Hickory man was found dead inside an overturned vehicle in a creek on Saturday morning. At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place NE. Troopers and other emergency responders found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator upside down and partially submerged in a creek in an area where the road had washed out several years ago, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said in a news release.
HICKORY, NC

