Three arrested after meth, firearm seized in Greeneville traffic stop
Three people are facing several charges related to a traffic stop that led to the seizure of suspected meth and a firearm on Sunday, according to the Greeneville Police Department.
Johnson City man allegedly busted with meth, other drugs
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities charged a man with multiple felony charges Monday night after reportedly finding over 30 grams of meth and other illegal substances in his possession. A report from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers pulled over Kevin Mitchell, of Johnson City, for a traffic violation. Police discovered […]
Man seen with gun prompts lockdown of Upstate school
A suspect is in custody after a report of a suspicious person prompted the lockdown of an Upstate school. The incident happened just before 3 PM Monday afternoon in Cherokee County.
FOX Carolina
Drug trafficker knew customers were overdosing, kept selling fentanyl
BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 26-year-old western North Carolina woman was sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl that led to a deadly overdose. Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics including pure or uncut fentanyl. Investigators said...
WBTV
Man charged in wreck that killed 6-year-old in Gaston Co. sentenced to prison
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County man charged after a drag racing crash that killed a 6-year-old boy will spend the next 19-24 years in prison. Donnie Cobb pleaded guilty in court Monday and was sentenced to 238 to 298 months served in prison. The crash happened in June...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for tractor stolen in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen in Rutherford County. Deputies said the Massey Ferguson 283 tractor was supposedly stolen from a location on Sarah Lee Road. Anyone with information regarding the suspect...
‘Why did it have to be him?’: Father of two killed in NC Jeep crash
In Hickory Friday night, a father of two died after his Jeep plunged into a creek.
supertalk929.com
Johnson City man found asleep in running vehicle, arrested on drug charges
A Johnson City man was arrested Friday, 9/30, for possession with intent to sell after he was found asleep in a running vehicle. According to a report from Johnson City Police, deputies found James Ferguson asleep in an idling car at an address on West Market Street. After numerous attempts,...
Inmate dies at Spartanburg Co. Detention Center
An inmate died early Monday morning at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
WLOS.com
One year later, police urge anyone with info on deadly hit-and-run to come forward
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A year after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a car in Asheville, police are continuing to urge anyone who might have any information on the incident to come forward. Authorities say 46-year-old Joe Marsh was struck on Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and...
North Carolina deputies shoot and kill suspect holding family member hostage: Sheriff
A man was shot and killed by deputies while holding a family member hostage early Saturday morning at a Catawba County home, the sheriff's office said.
FOX Carolina
WLOS.com
Asheville police ask public for help locating man last seen in September
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, in the area of State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville, police say. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches, about 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say his family is concerned for his welfare.
wnctimes.com
APD Investigate Crash That Killed Passenger
Asheville -- October 2, 2022:Asheville Police are investigating death of a passenger in a car that collided with another car Friday at 1:16 p.m. near Patton Avenue. and New Leicester Highway is being looked into by Asheville Police. Robert Gantt was driving a 2000 Saturn westbound on Patton Avenue. His...
counton2.com
Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting, Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of a gunshot wound in Buncombe County. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Deputies...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teenager from McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Noah Reid Allen, a 16-year-old who ran away overnight. Deputies said Allen was last seen at SUWS of the Carolinas at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Deputies described Allen as 5...
Raleigh News & Observer
90-year-old killed in crash that injured her 87-year-old husband, NC cops say
A 90-year-old woman died after a car veered into traffic that was going in the opposite direction, North Carolina officials said. The crash also left the woman’s 87-year-old husband with serious injuries on Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Asheville Police Department. Officers in the mountain town said the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
