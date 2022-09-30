On Monday 10/3/2022, at approximately 2:15 PM, a white male suspect entered a Jewelry Store inside Wiregrass Commons Mall posing as a potential customer. While looking at several pieces of diamond jewelry the clerk was showing him from the display case, the suspect snatched several pieces of the jewelry and ran out of the store. The suspect entered a black SUV or Hybrid vehicle with dark tinted windows and a paper tag then drove away.

