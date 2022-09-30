Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Dothan man charged with domestic violence and kidnapping of a female
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police have arrested and charged a man after an altercation with a female. DPD responded to a complaint call on the 2100 Block of Montgomery Highway that a male threatened a female with a gun. Officers talked with the female victim who gave details...
wdhn.com
Bond revocation in an Elba murder case
ELBA, Ala.(WDHN)—Today, a Coffee County Judge “canceled” bond for a man charged in last Monday night’s. Terrance Green is charged with “Murder” and “Theft of property” in the fatal shooting of Elba High School senior, 18-year-old “Jordon Xavier Marek”. Initially,...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspects arrested in Dothan diamond theft, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two suspects in the Dothan diamond theft case have been arrested in Baldwin County. According to DPD, an alert deputy in Baldwin County pulled over a vehicle that matched the description given by DPD. The vehicle was occupied by Colby Allen Ladnier, and Alberto Esquivel II, both of Houston, TX.
wdhn.com
Four suspects charged with robbery of restaurant: DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department has charged four suspects in relation to BTJ Wing’s restaurant robbery. On Wednesday, September 28th, DPD responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. The individuals became aggressive with the employees of the establishment and started destroying property.
wdhn.com
Fugitive arrested in capital murder investigation, one suspect still at large, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala(WDHN)— On October 4, the U.S Marshalls, along with the Dothan Police Department made an arrest in a double murder investigation, which occurred over two states. In the early morning of October 4, the U.S Marshalls, along with the Dothan Police Department, responded to a home in the 700 block of Third Avenue in Dothan.
wtvy.com
Dothan Police ask for public assistance in locating diamond thief
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, October 3,2022, a man stole several pieces of diamond jewelry. The suspect entered a jewelry store in Wiregrass Commons Mall at around 2:15 p.m. He asked to look at several pieces from the display case. As the clerk was showing him the jewelry, he...
wdhn.com
Elba murder suspect denied bond
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—A Coffee County Judge has denied bond for the suspect in the murder of an Elba High School Senior. Terrence De’Shun Green, 22, of Elba is currently facing murder and theft of property charges. His combined bond of $325,000 was revoked by Judge Joshua F. Wilson.
dothanpd.org
Man Steals Diamonds
On Monday 10/3/2022, at approximately 2:15 PM, a white male suspect entered a Jewelry Store inside Wiregrass Commons Mall posing as a potential customer. While looking at several pieces of diamond jewelry the clerk was showing him from the display case, the suspect snatched several pieces of the jewelry and ran out of the store. The suspect entered a black SUV or Hybrid vehicle with dark tinted windows and a paper tag then drove away.
wtvy.com
Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder
Law enforcement in Henry County say a fight over a chair at an afternoon barbecue has ended in murder. It happened in the 3700 block of Henry County 57. That’s in the Shorterville community. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says 26-year-old Danny Cullins and 22-year-old Ryan Tolbert argued over...
Chipley woman accused of shooting boyfriend
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley woman allegedly hit herself in the head with a hammer and then fired a gun into her home, striking her boyfriend, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Sunday at a home on Prissy Lane. Deputies said, “an argument erupted between 26-year-old, […]
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley woman arrested in Sunday shooting incident
A Chipley woman was arrested Sunday after shooting her live-in boyfriend through the doorway of. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a home on Prissy Lane in Chipley and found a. 28-year-old gunshot victim. After securing the scene, Washington County EMS was dispatched to the. home. Investigators found...
wtvy.com
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Henry Co. murder suspect officially charged with capital murder
HENRY COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Ryan Antonio Tolbert, the suspect in Sunday’s shooting in Henry County has been charged with Capital Murder. Tolbert is held in the Henry County Jail with no bond set in the case. The judge has asked that Tolbert be held in jail on no...
Alabama congressional aide on leave after insurance fraud indictment
An aide to Alabama Congressman Barry Moore with prior legal troubles is on administrative leave after being jailed Monday on insurance fraud charges. Sherry McCormick, who is listed as the director of special constituent services and events for Moore and works in the Republican congressman’s Dothan office, turned herself in to the Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indictment for insurance fraud, WSFA reported.
wtvy.com
Multiple units respond to Geneva County home fire
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A home in Geneva County went up in flames Monday evening. According to information shared by the Samson Volunteer Fire Department, three of their units responded alongside units with the Coffee Spring Fire Department to a residential structure fire on October 3. 1 of 5.
wdhn.com
Rep. Barry Moore aide turns herself in after fraud indictment, GCSO
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)—Sherry McCormick, Director of Special Constituent Services and Events for Congressman Barry Moore, has been indicted on Insurance Fraud charges. According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on October 3, following the grand jury indictment. McCormick was released...
wtvy.com
Houston County garbage pickup notice
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Even with the county holiday occurring October 10, Houston County Sanitation plans to run garbage pick up as usual. “Please be advised that Houston County Sanitation will be picking up household garbage as usual on Monday, October 10, 2022. Although this is a County holiday, there...
wdhn.com
Parking lot closure for Dothan ice rink
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The parking lot behind the Federal Courthouse will be closed for the installation of this year’s ice skating rink. Beginning Tuesday, October 4th, the parking lot at 239 North Foster Street, will be closed for the installation of the 2022-23 Ice and Lights ice rink equipment.
wdhn.com
House of Ruth kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The House of Ruth kicked off its Domestic Violence Awareness Month campaign. The campaign theme this year is “United And Take A Stand Against Domestic Violence”. It is focused on standing strong, standing tall, and standing together against domestic violence. This is the...
