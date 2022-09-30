ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio among leaders in smoke-related deaths: Analysis

By Adam Conn
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45gdqH_0iGwuV2g00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Smokers in Ohio have earned top-10 status in smoking-related deaths, according to a Global Smoking Report by RX Health .

Ohioans rank fourth in the U.S. with a 20.8% smoking rate with over 2.4 million smokers with a population of nearly 11.8 million people. It ranks eighth overall in annual smoking related deaths – 171 per 100,000 people.

Body camera video shows Ohio officers dragged by car

West Virginia has the highest smoking rate (23.8%) and adult annual smoking related deaths at 241 per 100,000 people. Kentucky (197), Arkansas (192) and Oklahoma (188) and Mississippi (183) round out the top five. Utah boasts the lowest smoking rate at 7.9% and fewest deaths (39) per 100,000 people.

