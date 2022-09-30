Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Fewer Fairfax residents employed in new jobs data
It may be a seasonable blip or the portent of something more significant, but 7,000 fewer Fairfax County residents were recorded as having jobs in August compared to a month before. As a result, the county’s jobless rate ticked up two-tenths of a percentage point, part of a general, if...
Inside Nova
McLean Project for the Arts turns spotlight on educator-artists in new exhibition
If variety is the spice of life, the latest exhibit at McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) is the artistic equivalent of a pot of extra-hot chili. “Continuum: Artists Teaching Artists” features everything from paintings, paper sculptures, cast-glass creations and linoleum-cut prints to clay figures of animals, stop-motion video and an intricately patterned cut-paper wall hanging mirrored by a similar design in sand on the floor.
Inside Nova
Vienna multi-housing proposal receives (mostly) positive reviews
While disagreeing over how many residential units and how much green space are desirable at a proposed multi-family project at 127-133 Park St., N.E., the Vienna Planning Commission on Sept. 28 recommended that the Vienna Town Council approve the applicant’s rezoning request. BFR Construction is seeking to construct 28...
Inside Nova
Fort Discover designed for smallest visitors to Army museum
Amy Kaley and her family transferred to Fort Belvoir from Scott Air Force Base near St. Louis earlier this summer. She was looking for something for her 3-year-old son, Simon, to do on a Saturday, which brought them to the National Museum of the United States Army and Fort Discover, a new section in the museum’s Experiential Learning Center.
Inside Nova
The latest on the Stratford University saga; students still seeking answers after school shut down
More than 800 Stratford University nursing students still don’t know what will become of their years of schooling and course credits, days after the school officially shut its doors Sept. 30. Late last month, Stratford told thousands of students that it would be closing its three locations – in...
Inside Nova
Fund-raising ornaments to look at beauty of Great Falls
The Great Falls Citizens Association and The Arts of Great Falls have teamed up to offer signature ornaments of Great Falls as a fund-raiser. The first ornament, in what organizers plan to be an annual series that highlights the community’s unique features, depicts “Great Falls of the Potomac,” a watercolor painting by local artist Begoña Morton.
Inside Nova
Arlington GOP still in recruitment phase for prospective Electoral Board members
The Arlington County Republican Committee continues to accept self-nominations for those interested in becoming a member of the Arlington Electoral Board. The election of Republican Glenn Youngkin to the governorship means that all 130-plus local electoral boards across Virginia will be switching from two Democrats and one Republican (as they have been for the past eight years) to two Republicans and one Democrat.
Inside Nova
Many records set during Senior Olympics competition
Many records, listed below, were set during the recently-completed 2022 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics. Diving: 1-meter age 50-54, Thomas Blakeman of Falls Church. Diving: 3-meter 70-74, Carol Mackela of Springfield. ERG rowing: 60-64 women, Karen Keith of Gainesville; 55-59 men, John Armstrong of Centreville; 65-69 men, Marshall Keith of Gainesville;...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Thoughts about our past, present and future
My family moved to Prince William County about 35 years ago. As my wife and I were driving to Costco recently, I asked her where we bought a Japanese-style screen when we were furnishing our new home. She responded, “Hechinger.”. That started a conversation about businesses that are no...
Inside Nova
Tax-exempt bonds fund senior housing in Fairfax County's Braddock District
In an effort to increase the number of affordable housing units for older adults, the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority issued $8 million in multifamily housing revenue bonds to assist with the development of The Braddock Senior Apartments. According to a release, the 80 apartment units will serve adults...
Inside Nova
Fairfax Park Authority touts benefits of autumnal fishing
With fall fishing heating up even as the temperatures begin to cool, anglers in the local area will see a lot of species, such as bass, start to move back up in shallow waters and feed on everything in sight in order to put on some weight for the winter.
Inside Nova
Fairfax Connector bus service changes take effect
Shifts to Fairfax Connector service went into effect over the weekend. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the changes this Summer following the public's input through an online survey. There will also be a fare reduction from $7.50 to $4.25 on the Crystal City express route. During a board...
Inside Nova
Air attack not enough for McLean, Oakton
The McLean Highlanders and Oakton Cougars each amassed significant passing totals, but that was not enough as the high-school football teams lost in lopsided decisions in Sept. 30 games. McLean remained winless, falling to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the Liberty District, with a 38-13 road loss to the Yorktown...
Inside Nova
Twenty years later, memories of Beltway Sniper shootings have ‘profound effect’
Twenty years ago today, the Beltway Snipers began the first day of their three-week-long string of shootings, terrorizing the Washington region while killing 10 people and injuring three others. The public safety crisis began with a shot fired through a glass window at a Michael’s craft store in Aspen Hill,...
Inside Nova
Madison, Flint Hill earn blowout victories
While the Madison Warhawks and Flint Hill Huskies earned their second wins of the season by blowouts in high-school football games Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, respectively, three other teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas lost by lopsided margins. Madison (2-3) defeated the visiting Marshall Statesmen, 42-6, the...
Inside Nova
Metro extends closures of stations south of Reagan National Airport
Metro is extending the closure of six stations south of Reagan National Airport due to "unexpected site conditions and remediation efforts for the future Potomac Yard Station," the transit said in a news release. The announcement comes three weeks before stations were scheduled to reopen. Work to tie-in new tracks...
Inside Nova
Yorktown wins big; Wakefield, O'Connell lose
The three high-school football games involving Arlington County teams this past weekend resulted in blowout scores – one in favor of the Yorktown Patriots, with the Bishop O’Connell Knights and Wakefield Warriors on the losing end. The Washington-Liberty Generals (2-3, 2-0) had a bye week and did not...
Inside Nova
Freedom-Woodbridge, Brentsville lead their regions in first VHSL football power ratings
The Virginia High School League released its first football power ratings Tuesday. Freedom-Woodbridge has the top rating in Class 6 Region B and among the four Class 6 classifications overall with 32 points. Brentsville has the top rating in Class 3 Region B. Whoever has the top rating at the...
Inside Nova
Police investigate bank robbery on Sudley Road in Manassas
Police are investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 8118 Sudley Road in the Manassas area. The robber passed a threatening note to a teller before fleeing around 11 a.m., Prince William County police said on Twitter. Expect heavy police presence and avoid the area if...
Inside Nova
Substitute teacher at Leesburg high school charged with assaulting student
Leesburg police have charged a substitute teacher with misdemeanor assault and battery on a student at Tuscarora High School. The charge against Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, stems from an incident that occurred Sept. 16 about 2 p.m. at Tuscarora High School, Leesburg police said in a news release. The...
