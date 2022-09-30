ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haymarket, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

Fewer Fairfax residents employed in new jobs data

It may be a seasonable blip or the portent of something more significant, but 7,000 fewer Fairfax County residents were recorded as having jobs in August compared to a month before. As a result, the county’s jobless rate ticked up two-tenths of a percentage point, part of a general, if...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

McLean Project for the Arts turns spotlight on educator-artists in new exhibition

If variety is the spice of life, the latest exhibit at McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) is the artistic equivalent of a pot of extra-hot chili. “Continuum: Artists Teaching Artists” features everything from paintings, paper sculptures, cast-glass creations and linoleum-cut prints to clay figures of animals, stop-motion video and an intricately patterned cut-paper wall hanging mirrored by a similar design in sand on the floor.
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Vienna multi-housing proposal receives (mostly) positive reviews

While disagreeing over how many residential units and how much green space are desirable at a proposed multi-family project at 127-133 Park St., N.E., the Vienna Planning Commission on Sept. 28 recommended that the Vienna Town Council approve the applicant’s rezoning request. BFR Construction is seeking to construct 28...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Fort Discover designed for smallest visitors to Army museum

Amy Kaley and her family transferred to Fort Belvoir from Scott Air Force Base near St. Louis earlier this summer. She was looking for something for her 3-year-old son, Simon, to do on a Saturday, which brought them to the National Museum of the United States Army and Fort Discover, a new section in the museum’s Experiential Learning Center.
FORT BELVOIR, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Haymarket, VA
Business
City
Haymarket, VA
Local
Virginia Education
Local
Virginia Business
Inside Nova

Fund-raising ornaments to look at beauty of Great Falls

The Great Falls Citizens Association and The Arts of Great Falls have teamed up to offer signature ornaments of Great Falls as a fund-raiser. The first ornament, in what organizers plan to be an annual series that highlights the community’s unique features, depicts “Great Falls of the Potomac,” a watercolor painting by local artist Begoña Morton.
GREAT FALLS, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington GOP still in recruitment phase for prospective Electoral Board members

The Arlington County Republican Committee continues to accept self-nominations for those interested in becoming a member of the Arlington Electoral Board. The election of Republican Glenn Youngkin to the governorship means that all 130-plus local electoral boards across Virginia will be switching from two Democrats and one Republican (as they have been for the past eight years) to two Republicans and one Democrat.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Many records set during Senior Olympics competition

Many records, listed below, were set during the recently-completed 2022 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics. Diving: 1-meter age 50-54, Thomas Blakeman of Falls Church. Diving: 3-meter 70-74, Carol Mackela of Springfield. ERG rowing: 60-64 women, Karen Keith of Gainesville; 55-59 men, John Armstrong of Centreville; 65-69 men, Marshall Keith of Gainesville;...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry
Inside Nova

Fairfax Connector bus service changes take effect

Shifts to Fairfax Connector service went into effect over the weekend. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the changes this Summer following the public's input through an online survey. There will also be a fare reduction from $7.50 to $4.25 on the Crystal City express route. During a board...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
Inside Nova

Air attack not enough for McLean, Oakton

The McLean Highlanders and Oakton Cougars each amassed significant passing totals, but that was not enough as the high-school football teams lost in lopsided decisions in Sept. 30 games. McLean remained winless, falling to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the Liberty District, with a 38-13 road loss to the Yorktown...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Madison, Flint Hill earn blowout victories

While the Madison Warhawks and Flint Hill Huskies earned their second wins of the season by blowouts in high-school football games Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, respectively, three other teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas lost by lopsided margins. Madison (2-3) defeated the visiting Marshall Statesmen, 42-6, the...
OAKTON, VA
Inside Nova

Metro extends closures of stations south of Reagan National Airport

Metro is extending the closure of six stations south of Reagan National Airport due to "unexpected site conditions and remediation efforts for the future Potomac Yard Station," the transit said in a news release. The announcement comes three weeks before stations were scheduled to reopen. Work to tie-in new tracks...
HUNTINGTON, VA
Inside Nova

Yorktown wins big; Wakefield, O'Connell lose

The three high-school football games involving Arlington County teams this past weekend resulted in blowout scores – one in favor of the Yorktown Patriots, with the Bishop O’Connell Knights and Wakefield Warriors on the losing end. The Washington-Liberty Generals (2-3, 2-0) had a bye week and did not...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Police investigate bank robbery on Sudley Road in Manassas

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 8118 Sudley Road in the Manassas area. The robber passed a threatening note to a teller before fleeing around 11 a.m., Prince William County police said on Twitter. Expect heavy police presence and avoid the area if...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Substitute teacher at Leesburg high school charged with assaulting student

Leesburg police have charged a substitute teacher with misdemeanor assault and battery on a student at Tuscarora High School. The charge against Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, stems from an incident that occurred Sept. 16 about 2 p.m. at Tuscarora High School, Leesburg police said in a news release. The...
LEESBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy