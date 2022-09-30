ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested Sunday after they followed a car on a Knoxville interstate and fired shots, hitting a passenger, an incident report states. Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown were reportedly at the Waffle House on Papermill Drive when they got into a fight with a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy, who kicked them out of the business. Ruiz and Brown then reportedly left in a red Dodge.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman charged with DUI with three kids in car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with three young children in the car Sunday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. Nsabimana Yuditha, 42, was arrested after the car she was driving stalled on Chapman Highway, the report...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

One injured, charged after Sevierville shooting, police say

Earl Eugene Foster was last seen on Oct. 1, but his debit card was used in North Carolina, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. ‘A lot...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal East Knoxville Hit and Run

Knoxville Police are investigating an East Knoxville fatal hit and run. Officers responded to a crash involving a bicyclist on Magnolia Avenue near Spruce Street Friday night and found the male bicyclist lying in the road with severe injuries. The victim taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Sevierville Police respond to early morning shooting at restaurant

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired outside of Bluffs on 1548 Parkway Sunday morning, according to SPD. Witnesses provided information on a vehicle that fled the scene. At around1:37 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle matching the description on Gists...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpd#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#East Tennessee#Violent Crime#The Magnolia Mart
WATE

Man charged after shooting incident at restaurant in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was charged after a shooting outside of a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. Others are being sought in connection with the incident, according to Sevierville Police. Multiple shots were fired outside of Bluffs Grill and Tap on 1548 Parkway at 1:37 a.m.,...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
WBIR

Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
LENOIR CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBIR

KPD promotes 20 officers, reorganizes structure to bring back the Central District

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department on Monday announced major changes to its organizational structure after it promoted nearly two dozen officers. KPD has two new deputy chiefs: Susan Coker and David Powell. Coker is a 26-year veteran of the force who most recently served as a patrol captain over the East District, and Powell is a 24-year veteran who has spent the past 10 months as the acting deputy chief in the Management Services Division.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI: Missing Harriman man found safe in Blount County

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — UPDATE (10/3): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Earl Eugene Foster was found safe in Blount County on Monday, Oct. 3. TBI issued a Silver Alert for Foster who was missing out of Harriman on Sunday, Oct. 2. Original story:. He is an 87-year-old man, 5'8'',...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy