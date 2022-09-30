Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested Sunday after they followed a car on a Knoxville interstate and fired shots, hitting a passenger, an incident report states. Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown were reportedly at the Waffle House on Papermill Drive when they got into a fight with a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy, who kicked them out of the business. Ruiz and Brown then reportedly left in a red Dodge.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville woman charged with DUI with three kids in car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with three young children in the car Sunday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. Nsabimana Yuditha, 42, was arrested after the car she was driving stalled on Chapman Highway, the report...
wvlt.tv
Man stops ambulance with patient, forces way inside to look for drugs, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Sunday for stopping an ambulance on the Strip that was transporting a patient, forcing his way inside and looking for drugs, a report obtained by WVLT News states. The incident happened around 11 p.m. when Mark Denton, 44, flagged down an...
Alleged argument over dogs ends in shooting, arrest
Hawkins County man is accused of shooting into the vehicle of a man with whom he had argued about dogs.
wvlt.tv
One injured, charged after Sevierville shooting, police say
Earl Eugene Foster was last seen on Oct. 1, but his debit card was used in North Carolina, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. ‘A lot...
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal East Knoxville Hit and Run
Knoxville Police are investigating an East Knoxville fatal hit and run. Officers responded to a crash involving a bicyclist on Magnolia Avenue near Spruce Street Friday night and found the male bicyclist lying in the road with severe injuries. The victim taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
wvlt.tv
Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
Sevierville Police respond to early morning shooting at restaurant
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired outside of Bluffs on 1548 Parkway Sunday morning, according to SPD. Witnesses provided information on a vehicle that fled the scene. At around1:37 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle matching the description on Gists...
WATE
Man charged after shooting incident at restaurant in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was charged after a shooting outside of a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. Others are being sought in connection with the incident, according to Sevierville Police. Multiple shots were fired outside of Bluffs Grill and Tap on 1548 Parkway at 1:37 a.m.,...
wvlt.tv
Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
Two taken to hospital with burns in Hamblen County house fire
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital with burns after a house fire off Fish Hatchery Road in Hamblen County, according to the Morristown Fire Department. When crews arrived, they found the house on fire with two people with burns laying outside. They were taken to...
Hawkins Co. man charged with attempted second-degree murder
A Hawkins County man is facing attempted murder charges after an argument turned into a shooting last week, police report.
City Attorney: Jacksboro police chief, nearly all officers turn in their guns and badges
JACKSBORO, Tenn. — Campbell County officials said Jacksboro's police chief and several city officers suddenly walked off the job on Monday, leaving the city with just one officer. Officials said Jacksboro Police Department Chief Jeremy Goins and two other officers turned in their guns and badges. According to City...
Man shot while pumping gas in Knoxville
One man was left injured after a shooting at a gas station in Knoxville on Thursday night.
KPD promotes 20 officers, reorganizes structure to bring back the Central District
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department on Monday announced major changes to its organizational structure after it promoted nearly two dozen officers. KPD has two new deputy chiefs: Susan Coker and David Powell. Coker is a 26-year veteran of the force who most recently served as a patrol captain over the East District, and Powell is a 24-year veteran who has spent the past 10 months as the acting deputy chief in the Management Services Division.
Jacksboro left with 2 police officers after chief, others quit
The city of Jacksboro is left with only two police officers after the chief and several other officers quit, according to Town Attorney Steve Hurst.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday night. The official stated that at around 10:30 p.m. a man was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
TBI: Missing Harriman man found safe in Blount County
HARRIMAN, Tenn. — UPDATE (10/3): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Earl Eugene Foster was found safe in Blount County on Monday, Oct. 3. TBI issued a Silver Alert for Foster who was missing out of Harriman on Sunday, Oct. 2. Original story:. He is an 87-year-old man, 5'8'',...
