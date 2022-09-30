Read full article on original website
Missy
4d ago
Another leftist rag Florida Politics article trying to bring down our great Governor. He’s doing a great job and they can’t stand it.
Reply(100)
141
Chupa Cabra
4d ago
What misstep? Thousands of volunteers were ready to go prior to the storm's arrival. He declared a state of emergency before it was a hurricane. There's not more he could do at an executive level in preparing for the storm. This is the media attempting to portray DeSantis in a negative light. This state is going to dare far better than Louisiana did 16 years ago.
Reply(7)
57
Art Tist
4d ago
He sure has done a great job so far… All the other states pitching in. Corporations and personal donations. Awesome Team work👍
Reply(21)
83
Comments / 446