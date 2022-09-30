ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer Falls, NY

wwnytv.com

Frost advisory & freeze warning for the morning

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s one of those north country days where it feels like we’re getting all four seasons in one day. It starts out feeling a little like winter. It will feel like spring by mid-morning, there’s a hint of summer in the afternoon, and we’ll be back to fall in the evening.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
northcountrynow.com

Making waves in Hannawa Falls

Nick Leuthauser waterskis on Hannawa Flow Sept. 29 with the water’s spray, autumn colors and sunset behind him. He usually skis through November, wearing a dry suit as it gets colder. Leuthauser competes in several waterskiing NYS tournaments each year. Photo submitted by Jeanne Leuthauser.
HANNAWA FALLS, NY
northcountrynow.com

Conservative BBQ in Waddington

116th Assembly candidate Susan Duffy held a rally barbecue fundraiser Saturday at Tiernan’s Pavilion. Bill Tiernan and St. Lawrence County Conservative Party Chairman Hank Ford sponsored the event. There was music orchestrated by DJ Denny Barr. Barr also submitted the above photo of Susan Duffy with Lisa Criscitello. Photo submitted by Two Guys and a Camera.
WADDINGTON, NY
northcountrynow.com

Afternoon pony ride in Norfolk

Alice enjoys a pony ride Saturday afternoon at the Norfolk Fall Festival. A festival worker walks along with Alice to keep her safe. Photo submitted by Jenny Virnig.
NORFOLK, NY
City
Rensselaer Falls, NY
northcountrynow.com

Petting zoo at Norfolk Fall Festival

Emory Gang, of Norfolk, feeds a llama in the petting zoo held outside the Norfolk Arena Oct. 1. The four-day Norfolk Fall Festival also included carnival and horse rides, a parade, fireworks, belly dancer and corn hole tournament. For more photos and story, click here. NCNow photo.
NORFOLK, NY
informnny.com

‘One Chip Challenge’ causes concern in North Country schools

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new social media challenge has hit the North Country. This is called the “One Chip Challenge,” according to a letter sent out by the Indian River Central School District. The district’s health services department said the challenge involves students trying to eat...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
northcountrynow.com

Norfolk Festival in full swing

The annual Norfolk Fall Festival is in full swing Saturday with carnival rides through 8 p.m. Saturday at the Dominic Arena, along with many other activities throughout the weekend. For more information click here. NCNow photo.
NORFOLK, NY
wwnytv.com

Lewis County changes gun permit cards

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County is changing up its gun permit cards to make it more convenient for residents when they go to buy a semi-automatic weapon. The state made changes to laws last month so Lewis County is changing what its card looks like in order to be more clear.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County resident charged with intoxicated driving in Greig, Troopers say

GREIG- A local resident is accused of intoxicated driving over the weekend in Lewis County, authorities say. Keri A. Meyer, 36, of Glenfield, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 8:00 p.m. Sunday. Meyer is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country resident charged in town of Champion disturbance: NYSP

CHAMPION- A North Country resident is faced with charges that stem from complaints of a disturbance last month, authorities say. Dewalt S. Fayette, 19, of Natural Bridge, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Carthage) Sunday night. Fayette is formally charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief (reckless property damage > $250); aggravated unlicensed operation in the third-degree and reckless driving.
NATURAL BRIDGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Freeze warning issued for parts of north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Services has issued a freeze warning for early Friday morning in Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County. It goes into effect at 1 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m. Temperatures in the upper 20s are expected. The NWS says frost and...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

3 hurt in chain-reaction crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown was closed to traffic Friday after a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles. It happened near the North Country Family Health Center at around 1 p.m. Friday. City police say the driver of a pickup truck, 43-year-old William Hardie...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country resident arrested for felony rape in LeRay, State Police say

LERAY- A North Country resident is accused of felony rape, investigators say. Viniciuc Cafer, 32, of Fort Drum, NY was arrested by the New York State Police in Lowville shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday. Cafer is officially charged with one felony count of rape in the third-degree (w/out consent). According...
FORT DRUM, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Honor Flight makes last trip of 2022

MALONE — Five area veterans loaded up for the last North Country Honor Flight of the year Friday, gathering in Malone before being escorted to the Plattsburgh International Airport by a motorcyle contingent, law enforcement, and first responders for their flight to Washington, D.C. to view war memorial none have yet seen in person.
MALONE, NY
wwnytv.com

Rensselaer Falls man arrested on 8 charges after domestic dispute

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A 32-year-old Rensselaer Falls man faces eight charges including criminal obstruction of breathing, child endangerment, and criminal contempt. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says Jordan Halladay was involved in a domestic dispute on Saturday on King Street. Halladay is accused of obstructing...
RENSSELAER FALLS, NY

