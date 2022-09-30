Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Frost advisory & freeze warning for the morning
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s one of those north country days where it feels like we’re getting all four seasons in one day. It starts out feeling a little like winter. It will feel like spring by mid-morning, there’s a hint of summer in the afternoon, and we’ll be back to fall in the evening.
northcountrynow.com
Making waves in Hannawa Falls
Nick Leuthauser waterskis on Hannawa Flow Sept. 29 with the water’s spray, autumn colors and sunset behind him. He usually skis through November, wearing a dry suit as it gets colder. Leuthauser competes in several waterskiing NYS tournaments each year. Photo submitted by Jeanne Leuthauser.
northcountrynow.com
Conservative BBQ in Waddington
116th Assembly candidate Susan Duffy held a rally barbecue fundraiser Saturday at Tiernan’s Pavilion. Bill Tiernan and St. Lawrence County Conservative Party Chairman Hank Ford sponsored the event. There was music orchestrated by DJ Denny Barr. Barr also submitted the above photo of Susan Duffy with Lisa Criscitello. Photo submitted by Two Guys and a Camera.
northcountrynow.com
Afternoon pony ride in Norfolk
Alice enjoys a pony ride Saturday afternoon at the Norfolk Fall Festival. A festival worker walks along with Alice to keep her safe. Photo submitted by Jenny Virnig.
northcountrynow.com
Petting zoo at Norfolk Fall Festival
Emory Gang, of Norfolk, feeds a llama in the petting zoo held outside the Norfolk Arena Oct. 1. The four-day Norfolk Fall Festival also included carnival and horse rides, a parade, fireworks, belly dancer and corn hole tournament. For more photos and story, click here. NCNow photo.
informnny.com
‘One Chip Challenge’ causes concern in North Country schools
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new social media challenge has hit the North Country. This is called the “One Chip Challenge,” according to a letter sent out by the Indian River Central School District. The district’s health services department said the challenge involves students trying to eat...
northcountrynow.com
Norfolk Festival in full swing
The annual Norfolk Fall Festival is in full swing Saturday with carnival rides through 8 p.m. Saturday at the Dominic Arena, along with many other activities throughout the weekend. For more information click here. NCNow photo.
School bus returning from varsity soccer game hits bear in North Country
Theresa, N.Y. — A school bus carrying a boys varsity soccer team hit a bear in the North Country while returning home after a game Friday night, according to the district’s superintendent. Around 7:45 p.m., a LaFargeville Central School District bus was driving on State Rt. 37 in...
wwnytv.com
Lewis County changes gun permit cards
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County is changing up its gun permit cards to make it more convenient for residents when they go to buy a semi-automatic weapon. The state made changes to laws last month so Lewis County is changing what its card looks like in order to be more clear.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County resident charged with intoxicated driving in Greig, Troopers say
GREIG- A local resident is accused of intoxicated driving over the weekend in Lewis County, authorities say. Keri A. Meyer, 36, of Glenfield, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 8:00 p.m. Sunday. Meyer is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
wwnytv.com
Saturday Sports: Red & Black beat Glens Falls on the gridiron for 2nd straight championship
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black hosted Glens Falls Saturday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Watertown more than doubles Glens Falls, winning 30-14 on the night. In women’s college hockey from Cheel Arena, Clarkson hosted Bemidji State. In the 1st period, Bemidji State...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country resident charged in town of Champion disturbance: NYSP
CHAMPION- A North Country resident is faced with charges that stem from complaints of a disturbance last month, authorities say. Dewalt S. Fayette, 19, of Natural Bridge, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Carthage) Sunday night. Fayette is formally charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief (reckless property damage > $250); aggravated unlicensed operation in the third-degree and reckless driving.
wwnytv.com
Freeze warning issued for parts of north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Services has issued a freeze warning for early Friday morning in Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County. It goes into effect at 1 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m. Temperatures in the upper 20s are expected. The NWS says frost and...
wwnytv.com
3 hurt in chain-reaction crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown was closed to traffic Friday after a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles. It happened near the North Country Family Health Center at around 1 p.m. Friday. City police say the driver of a pickup truck, 43-year-old William Hardie...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country resident arrested for felony rape in LeRay, State Police say
LERAY- A North Country resident is accused of felony rape, investigators say. Viniciuc Cafer, 32, of Fort Drum, NY was arrested by the New York State Police in Lowville shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday. Cafer is officially charged with one felony count of rape in the third-degree (w/out consent). According...
mymalonetelegram.com
Honor Flight makes last trip of 2022
MALONE — Five area veterans loaded up for the last North Country Honor Flight of the year Friday, gathering in Malone before being escorted to the Plattsburgh International Airport by a motorcyle contingent, law enforcement, and first responders for their flight to Washington, D.C. to view war memorial none have yet seen in person.
wwnytv.com
North country school warns of viral “One Chip Challenge” after students get sick
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - One north country school is warning parents about a social media challenge. This one called, the “One Chip Challenge.”. It’s hot to taste, touch, and it’s hot online. Videos of people eating the chip have gone viral on sites like TikTok. “Kids...
flackbroadcasting.com
Pair of Lewis County men allegedly stole alcoholic beverages from local convenience store, police say
LOWVILLE- A pair of Lewis County men are accused of stealing merchandise from a local convenience store, authorities say. Jason Lynch, 26, and Brandon Tackett, 26, both of Lowville, NY were arrested Wednesday by Lowville Village Police. Officers say the pair are accused of one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny.
Couple sentenced for taking money from elderly relative
CONCORD, N.H. — A husband and wife have been sentenced to up to three years in prison after they were convicted of illegally taking nearly $50,000 from the man's elderly father, who suffered from dementia. Prosecutors said that Kile Madsen, 56, and Debora Madsen, 53, of Potsdam, New York,...
wwnytv.com
Rensselaer Falls man arrested on 8 charges after domestic dispute
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A 32-year-old Rensselaer Falls man faces eight charges including criminal obstruction of breathing, child endangerment, and criminal contempt. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says Jordan Halladay was involved in a domestic dispute on Saturday on King Street. Halladay is accused of obstructing...
