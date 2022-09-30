Read full article on original website
El Centro Regional Medical Center in need of more funding
The Chief Executive Officer of El Centro Regional Medical Center says the hospital is financially struggling. The post El Centro Regional Medical Center in need of more funding appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrates one year anniversary
EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrated its one year anniversary by giving recognition to chamber members and by presenting an annual report September 30 at Saint Mary’s Parish Center. The theme, 2022 Leagues Under the Sea, had guests enter the ball room through...
kxoradio.com
Holtville Candidate Forums
(Holtville Chamber of Commerce)...They will be hosting two candidate forums. The first will be October 11 and will feature the candidates for Holtville Unified School District Board of Trustees. It will begin at 6:00 pm in the Holtville Civic Center. The candidates include incumbents Ben Abatti Jr. and Ken Grizzle, and challengers Julie Duarte, Summer Heraz, Mitchell Kellum and Matt Phillips. The City Council Forum will be held October 20th at the Civic Center, beginning at 6:00 pm. The City Council Candidates include incumbent Mike Goodsell and challengers Stacy Britschgi, Ross Daniels and John Munger. There are two City Council seats on the November Ballot.
kxoradio.com
Wednesday Is Coffee With A Cop
(National Coffee With A Cop)....It is Wednesday. El Centro Police Department is participating. The ECPD will host Coffee With A Cop from 7:00 am until 9:00 am at the Starbucks at 2033 North Imperial Avenue in El Centro. El Centro Police Officers and Dispatchers will be on-hand to meet the community and enjoy a conversation over a cup of coffee. It is an opportunity for the community to meet their police officers and dispatchers, and ask questions or express your concerns all in a cordial atmosphere.
kxoradio.com
Active COVID 19 Cases
(COVID 19 update)...New numbers were released Tuesday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, there are currently 193 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is up from the 188 cases reported last week. Deaths attributed to the virus remain at 955. The latest COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate the new cases per day per 100.000 population at 11.0, with a positivity rate of 17%.
kxoradio.com
Halloween Warnings
(El Centro Police has warnings for Parents)....They have been posting the warnings on Social Media. This halloween be aware of any candy in colored pill form. They say Fentanyl is being desguised as rainbow candy that come in different sizes and colors. Fentanyl is probably the most lethal narcotic on the streets today.
kxoradio.com
Fentanyl Found
An El Centro store reported that a customer had lost something and that the police might be interested. Shortly before 7:00 p.m. Monday, the store contacted El Centro police and said that a customer had dropped a bag by the cash register. The bag contained 18 blue M-30 pills and the store employees were concerned the customer might return for the pills. Police were able to locate the people who had apparently lost the drugs that had fallen out of the customer's purse, but they denied any involvement in the incident. The pills and a clear pipe were booked by police as found property.
holtvilletribune.com
Minor Arrested for Threat of Violence at Southwest High
EL CENTRO — An unidentified juvenile was arrested by El Centro police for allegedly posting on social media a threat of violence at Southwest High School the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 29. The alleged threat was made at about 7:40 a.m. Thursday, shared by students and subsequently reported to...
kxoradio.com
IID Says Fraudulent Activity Is Picking Up.
(Imperial Irrigation District is alerting the public)...Fraudulent activity is on the increase. The District says they are receiving calls from customers. They report unscrupulous individuals are call the customers threatening to cut their electric service unless payments are made immediately. The scammers say payments must be made by using Zelle, a popular online, digital payment application. The District says if you receive such a call, report it to the IID and to your local law enforcement agency.
kxoradio.com
Another Shooting in Winterhaven
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office is investigating another shooting in Winterhaven that left a man dead. Details are limited but according to the Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 1, 2022, deputies responded to the area of Sapphire Lane and Garnet Drive in Winterhaven after receiving reports of two male subjects having been shot. One adult male was wounded while a second man died of his injuries. The Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone that might have video of the incident, such as residential surveillance, social media or bystander recordings contact the Sheriff's Investigators.
kxoradio.com
High School Football Schedule
(Two days of High School Football this week)....There will be two games on Thursday. Calexico will play Central and Holtville takes on Imperial. The Imperial Game will be broadcast on the KXO YouTube channel. It is free to subscribe. On Friday, Southwest takes on Brawley. Calipoatriz will play Palo Verde Valley. Vincent Memorial has the bye. The Southwest/Brawley game will be broadcast on KXO am 1230 and on the KXO YouTube channel. Pre game is at 6:45 pm.
kxoradio.com
Woman Scammed
An El Centro woman is out over $3,000 after falling for an online scam. The woman reported that she had received a job offer from a man on a post on the Indeed website. The woman said that she was given a check for $3,850 and told to deposit the check and then buy multiple money orders to send to a wheel chair company. The 28-year-old woman said that she sent over $3,100 in money orders before she learned the check she was was no good and and the money was not there. The woman said she would file a claim with her bank.
House in the 900 block of Pageant St. caught on fire
Earlier Monday morning, a fire broke out south of the 900 block of Pageant Street. The post House in the 900 block of Pageant St. caught on fire appeared first on KYMA.
SignalsAZ
Tacos and Tunes Moves to Main Street, Yuma
A popular tradition returns to a new location as Tacos and Tunes fills up Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Live entertainment fills the entire event, headlined by Corazon de Mana. One block of Main Street will be filled with taco vendors. Adjacent to that will be Dessert Circle for those who have a taste for something sweeter.
countynewscenter.com
Mouse Tests Positive for Hantavirus in Guatay
A deer mouse collected in routine monitoring from an open area in Guatay near Pine Valley has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus. County officials are reminding people to never sweep up or vacuum up after wild rodents if they find them in living spaces, including homes, sheds, garages and cabins.
kxoradio.com
Make Yourself at Home
An El Centro woman told police that a man entered her apartment and made himself right at home. At about noon Sunday the woman told El Centro police that she was in her bedroom when she heard someone in the kitchen. She says she confronted a man who told her he was lost and then walked out. Before the man left, he apparently used the bathroom and went into the kitchen where he served himself water and ice. The suspect was last seen in the apartment complex on Thomas Drive wearing a multi-color shirt and light-colored shorts.
kxoradio.com
November 8 General Election
(Almost time to start voting)...The General Election is November 8th. Vote by Mail Ballots start going out October 10th. Once the ballots are received, ballots can be cast whenever you are ready. The deadline to return the ballots is election day. To be prepared, a list of candidates and all the information related to the elections go to the website Elections.ImperialCounty.org. Once your ballot is sent in, voter status can be checked at VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov,
Why an Arizona desalination plant has been idle for 30 years
By volume, the Yuma Desalting Plant is one of the largest in the United States. Completed in 1992, the facility has the capacity to filter 73 million gallons of water per day.
kyma.com
U.S. citizen arrested for attempting to transport meth
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - At approximately 1:15am on Tuesday, September 27, El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen. Accordingly, through a press release, the citizen, a 36-year-old male driver, was attempting to smuggle narcotics through an immigration checkpoint. While inspecting his car, a white 2015 Dodge...
kxoradio.com
Road Closure In Ocotillo
(4th Avenue in Ocotillo to be closed temporarily)...It is to allow for Water Plant Improvements. Beginning October 12, 4th Avenue will be closed from Palo Verde Avenue to Smoketree Avenue. The road will remain closed 24 hours a day for 59 days. Work is expected to be complete on December 8th. A detour route will be posted.
