3 teens arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman in Spanaway, leading police on a chase
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Three teens are in custody after they reportedly carjacked a woman and lead police on a chase Friday night in Spanaway. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the teens pulled their car behind a woman as she was arriving home, held her at gunpoint, and demanded her car keys. Deputies said the woman didn't immediately cooperate and one of the suspects allegedly hit her in the head with the gun. They then got into the woman's SUV and drove off along with the vehicle they arrived in.
Police search for suspect in Renton double shooting
The search is on for the suspect in a double shooting in Renton. Detectives are now investigating two scenes for clues.
King County detectives seek man suspected of attacking woman, children
KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public's help to find 29-year-old Dejakeem Sheceme McDaniel. He has felony warrants for his arrest in King County for second-degree assault of a child and several other domestic violence (DV) crimes, including second-degree and fourth-degree assault. Detectives...
Police searching for suspects who backed car into Tacoma smoke and beer shop
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who backed a car into a business in Tacoma on Tuesday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers were responding to a 911 call when they saw the vehicle crash into Skyway Smoke Cigar and Beer on South Oakes Street around 6:23 a.m.
Man killed in Puyallup hit-and-run, deputies investigating
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run between Puyallup and Sumner. According to authorities, around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, a 30-year-old man was hit and killed by a car near Valley Ave and Hwy 167. Witnesses told investigators the victim was walking on the side of the road before being hit.
Officials: ‘Very brave student’ led to quick arrest of E-W teen with loaded handgun
The actions of “a very brave student” coupled with a coordinated police and school response resulted in the speedy arrest of a 15-year-old with a loaded handgun at Edmonds-Woodway High School Thursday. Local officials shared the latest details of the incident during a Friday morning press briefing on the steps of the Edmonds police station.
Burlington man who murdered WWU student sentenced in Whatcom County
The man was convicted of premeditated aggravated first-degree murder for the woman’s August 2019 death.
Parents want answers after traumatic bus ride for students in Lakewood
Students aboard bus 678 in the Clover Park School District experienced a chaotic ride to school Wednesday morning. Sofie Lindenfeld was one of the students on the bus. She said another student suffered a seizure and the bus driver didn’t do enough to help. “I was screaming at the...
Man with gun puts PLU campus into lockdown, deputies take more than an hour to respond
PARKLAND, WA - FOX 13 News is digging into why it took law enforcement more than an hour to respond to a 911 call for a report of a man with a gun, that put a local college on lockdown. The incident happened last Wednesday near Pacific Lutheran University’s campus....
Suits: UW students call for more police after trying to defund them
By now, you’ve probably heard about the weekend shootings in the U District, where four people were shot outside the popular Flowers Bar & Restaurant. Two more shootings happened Sunday morning, one in the International District and another near the Smith Tower. As tragic as the shootings were, they’ve...
Police Thursday arrest EWHS student who was in class with handgun
Updated at 5:20 p.m. with a letter from Edmonds-Woodway High School Principal Allison Larsen to EWHS families. Thanks to a tip from a student, Edmonds police said they arrested a 15-year-old male at Edmonds-Woodway High School who was in a classroom Thursday armed with a handgun. “There are no injuries...
UW students left shaken after weekend of violence in U-District
SEATTLE — The University of Washington community is reeling after two shootings that happened over the weekend in the U-District. The shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1 a.m. put four UW students in the hospital. Paul Garces was out with his friends when he says shots rang out.
Neighbors worry gun violence rising near University of Washington
SEATTLE - Four University of Washington students are recovering from gunshot wounds after Seattle Police say a fight outside a bar escalated beyond fisticuffs. It happened near University Way NE and NE 43rd Street around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. The suspected shooter escaped detection and arrest, leaving students and nearby business owners worried about public safety.
WSP Trooper released from Harborview Medical Center
SEATTLE, Wash. — Five-Year Washington State Patrol veteran, Dean Atkinson Jr., was released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle this morning. Atkinson will be returning to Walla Walla to continue his recovery from the injuries he sustained from a shooting on Sept. 22. According to SIU reports, Walla Walla...
Man suspected of stealing bike from REI worth $2,400 arrested in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A man suspected of stealing a bike worth $2,400 was arrested by Bellevue police on Tuesday. On Sept. 27, Bellevue officers were conducting an emphasis patrol for speeding on Coal Creek Parkway. During the two-hour operation, 36 drivers were cited for speeding, using a cellphone while...
Driver fleeing U-District shooting hits, kills 21-year-old with vehicle
SEATTLE — A driver fleeing the scene of a reported University District shooting hit and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle on Saturday morning. Police initially received a report of shots fired west of the University of Washington’s Parrington Lawn just after midnight on Saturday. It is unclear at this time as to whether anyone was injured in the reported shooting itself. But shortly after responding, officers learned at the scene that the driver of the vehicle that had left the scene had hit a 21-year-old “a few blocks away.”
Seattle shootings: 4 injured in U-District shooting were UW students
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating three separate shootings that left multiple people injured early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m., officers were called to NE 43rd St. and University Way NE. When officers arrived they found four people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
WSP Seeking Witnesses To A Shooting Along I-5
King County: Just after 6:30 am this morning, September 30, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call from a driver that reported they heard four gunshots in the area of SB I-5 Express lanes just north of the Ship Canal Bridge. The caller also advised that they observed an individual that appeared as if they were struck by gunfire.
