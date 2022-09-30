ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

3 teens arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman in Spanaway, leading police on a chase

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Three teens are in custody after they reportedly carjacked a woman and lead police on a chase Friday night in Spanaway. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the teens pulled their car behind a woman as she was arriving home, held her at gunpoint, and demanded her car keys. Deputies said the woman didn't immediately cooperate and one of the suspects allegedly hit her in the head with the gun. They then got into the woman's SUV and drove off along with the vehicle they arrived in.
King County detectives seek man suspected of attacking woman, children

KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public's help to find 29-year-old Dejakeem Sheceme McDaniel. He has felony warrants for his arrest in King County for second-degree assault of a child and several other domestic violence (DV) crimes, including second-degree and fourth-degree assault. Detectives...
Man killed in Puyallup hit-and-run, deputies investigating

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run between Puyallup and Sumner. According to authorities, around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, a 30-year-old man was hit and killed by a car near Valley Ave and Hwy 167. Witnesses told investigators the victim was walking on the side of the road before being hit.
Armed teens follow mom home, carjack her in 'quiet' Spanaway neighborhood

SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after a car full of teens followed a mom back to her home and carjacked her at gunpoint. Investigators say a mom dealt with this nightmare last Friday. The incident happened in what investigators and people say...
Suits: UW students call for more police after trying to defund them

By now, you’ve probably heard about the weekend shootings in the U District, where four people were shot outside the popular Flowers Bar & Restaurant. Two more shootings happened Sunday morning, one in the International District and another near the Smith Tower. As tragic as the shootings were, they’ve...
Police Thursday arrest EWHS student who was in class with handgun

Updated at 5:20 p.m. with a letter from Edmonds-Woodway High School Principal Allison Larsen to EWHS families. Thanks to a tip from a student, Edmonds police said they arrested a 15-year-old male at Edmonds-Woodway High School who was in a classroom Thursday armed with a handgun. “There are no injuries...
Neighbors worry gun violence rising near University of Washington

SEATTLE - Four University of Washington students are recovering from gunshot wounds after Seattle Police say a fight outside a bar escalated beyond fisticuffs. It happened near University Way NE and NE 43rd Street around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. The suspected shooter escaped detection and arrest, leaving students and nearby business owners worried about public safety.
WSP Trooper released from Harborview Medical Center

SEATTLE, Wash. — Five-Year Washington State Patrol veteran, Dean Atkinson Jr., was released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle this morning. Atkinson will be returning to Walla Walla to continue his recovery from the injuries he sustained from a shooting on Sept. 22. According to SIU reports, Walla Walla...
Driver fleeing U-District shooting hits, kills 21-year-old with vehicle

SEATTLE — A driver fleeing the scene of a reported University District shooting hit and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle on Saturday morning. Police initially received a report of shots fired west of the University of Washington’s Parrington Lawn just after midnight on Saturday. It is unclear at this time as to whether anyone was injured in the reported shooting itself. But shortly after responding, officers learned at the scene that the driver of the vehicle that had left the scene had hit a 21-year-old “a few blocks away.”
Seattle shootings: 4 injured in U-District shooting were UW students

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating three separate shootings that left multiple people injured early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m., officers were called to NE 43rd St. and University Way NE. When officers arrived they found four people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
WSP Seeking Witnesses To A Shooting Along I-5

King County: Just after 6:30 am this morning, September 30, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call from a driver that reported they heard four gunshots in the area of SB I-5 Express lanes just north of the Ship Canal Bridge. The caller also advised that they observed an individual that appeared as if they were struck by gunfire.
