Holtville Candidate Forums
(Holtville Chamber of Commerce)...They will be hosting two candidate forums. The first will be October 11 and will feature the candidates for Holtville Unified School District Board of Trustees. It will begin at 6:00 pm in the Holtville Civic Center. The candidates include incumbents Ben Abatti Jr. and Ken Grizzle, and challengers Julie Duarte, Summer Heraz, Mitchell Kellum and Matt Phillips. The City Council Forum will be held October 20th at the Civic Center, beginning at 6:00 pm. The City Council Candidates include incumbent Mike Goodsell and challengers Stacy Britschgi, Ross Daniels and John Munger. There are two City Council seats on the November Ballot.
Wednesday Is Coffee With A Cop
(National Coffee With A Cop)....It is Wednesday. El Centro Police Department is participating. The ECPD will host Coffee With A Cop from 7:00 am until 9:00 am at the Starbucks at 2033 North Imperial Avenue in El Centro. El Centro Police Officers and Dispatchers will be on-hand to meet the community and enjoy a conversation over a cup of coffee. It is an opportunity for the community to meet their police officers and dispatchers, and ask questions or express your concerns all in a cordial atmosphere.
IID Says Fraudulent Activity Is Picking Up.
(Imperial Irrigation District is alerting the public)...Fraudulent activity is on the increase. The District says they are receiving calls from customers. They report unscrupulous individuals are call the customers threatening to cut their electric service unless payments are made immediately. The scammers say payments must be made by using Zelle, a popular online, digital payment application. The District says if you receive such a call, report it to the IID and to your local law enforcement agency.
Woman Scammed
An El Centro woman is out over $3,000 after falling for an online scam. The woman reported that she had received a job offer from a man on a post on the Indeed website. The woman said that she was given a check for $3,850 and told to deposit the check and then buy multiple money orders to send to a wheel chair company. The 28-year-old woman said that she sent over $3,100 in money orders before she learned the check she was was no good and and the money was not there. The woman said she would file a claim with her bank.
November 8 General Election
(Almost time to start voting)...The General Election is November 8th. Vote by Mail Ballots start going out October 10th. Once the ballots are received, ballots can be cast whenever you are ready. The deadline to return the ballots is election day. To be prepared, a list of candidates and all the information related to the elections go to the website Elections.ImperialCounty.org. Once your ballot is sent in, voter status can be checked at VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov,
Fentanyl Found
An El Centro store reported that a customer had lost something and that the police might be interested. Shortly before 7:00 p.m. Monday, the store contacted El Centro police and said that a customer had dropped a bag by the cash register. The bag contained 18 blue M-30 pills and the store employees were concerned the customer might return for the pills. Police were able to locate the people who had apparently lost the drugs that had fallen out of the customer's purse, but they denied any involvement in the incident. The pills and a clear pipe were booked by police as found property.
Road Closure In Ocotillo
(4th Avenue in Ocotillo to be closed temporarily)...It is to allow for Water Plant Improvements. Beginning October 12, 4th Avenue will be closed from Palo Verde Avenue to Smoketree Avenue. The road will remain closed 24 hours a day for 59 days. Work is expected to be complete on December 8th. A detour route will be posted.
Active COVID 19 Cases
(COVID 19 update)...New numbers were released Tuesday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, there are currently 193 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is up from the 188 cases reported last week. Deaths attributed to the virus remain at 955. The latest COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate the new cases per day per 100.000 population at 11.0, with a positivity rate of 17%.
Make Yourself at Home
An El Centro woman told police that a man entered her apartment and made himself right at home. At about noon Sunday the woman told El Centro police that she was in her bedroom when she heard someone in the kitchen. She says she confronted a man who told her he was lost and then walked out. Before the man left, he apparently used the bathroom and went into the kitchen where he served himself water and ice. The suspect was last seen in the apartment complex on Thomas Drive wearing a multi-color shirt and light-colored shorts.
Small Earthquake Recorded
A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was recorded Tuesday morning. The epicenter was about 23 miles Southeast of Mexicali in Baja California. The U.S. Geological Survey says that their equipment recoded the small shaker at 9:38 a.m. There are no reports of injury or damage.
Another Shooting in Winterhaven
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office is investigating another shooting in Winterhaven that left a man dead. Details are limited but according to the Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 1, 2022, deputies responded to the area of Sapphire Lane and Garnet Drive in Winterhaven after receiving reports of two male subjects having been shot. One adult male was wounded while a second man died of his injuries. The Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone that might have video of the incident, such as residential surveillance, social media or bystander recordings contact the Sheriff's Investigators.
Convicted Murderer Apprehended
Border Patrol agents arrested an undocumented man with multiple prior convictions including homicide. Agents encountered the man in a group of for individuals who had illegally entered the United States through the New River in Calexico. A records checked that the 72-year-old Peruvian man had an extensive history of multiple felony and misdemeanor convictions including 2nd Degree Homicide in Miami Date County, Florida. The man now faces additional charges.
Fentanyl Seized
(NTF Special Agents make an arrest)....It was the result of a September investigation. The Imperial County Narcotics Task Force Special agents conducted the investigation. It resulted in the arrest of an individual subject. The person was found to be in possession of over 170 grams of fentanyl in pill form. The pills were in various colors, white, blue, pink, yellow, tan and green. The NTF advises anyone who comes across any suspicious pills not to handle them and instead contact their local law enforcement agency.
