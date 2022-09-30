Read full article on original website
Report: Graduates from these colleges, universities have the most debt
Millions of Americans have student loan debt, but the college or university you attend can have a big impact on just how much debt you'll have.
LeBron James Family Foundation, Stark State College to cover tuition for 2 years for I Promise Network students, eligible parents/guardians
AKRON, Ohio – Stark State College and the LeBron James Family Foundation are teaming up to offer students in the foundation’s I Promise Network two years of free tuition. The program is also open to two parents or guardians who live at the same residence as the eligible student.
SUNY Brockport names liberal arts building for Fannie Barrier Williams
Over the last several years, colleges across the country have reckoned with the controversial names that emblazon their buildings and campuses. The University of Richmond voted earlier this year to change the name of six campus buildings that honored enslavers and eugenicists. In 2017, Rutgers University elected to rename multiple campus buildings after formerly enslaved people. The University of Alabama decided to remove the name of a Klansman from a building and instead name it after...
Sooner the better: Families can start applying for free college funding starting Oct. 1
Experts suggest that if someone in your family plans to attend college next year, you might want to fill out the FAFSA application as soon as possible. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid filing season started on Oct. 1 for the 2023-2024 school year, and because many colleges award financial aid on a first-come, first-served basis, it’s crucial to start now.
Washington Examiner
Stop using race to rig college admissions
A barrage of amicus briefs was filed last month defending Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, whose use of race as a criterion in their admissions processes heads to the Supreme Court this term. As others have noted , Harvard’s own data (as presented in the petitioner’s brief...
Physics World
A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups
People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
This professor exposed Columbia University’s false ranking. He says it’s only the tip of the scandal
For the class of 2022, it was the most competitive year on record to secure a place at Columbia University.More than 40,000 prospective students applied to join the Ivy League school, desperate to bag a coveted spot at the so-called second best university in America. Fewer than six per cent were successful.But, just six days after those excited freshmans entered lecture halls for the first time at the start of the academic year, they discovered that Columbia’s prestige may not necessarily meet the hype.On 12 September, US News released the latest version of its university rankings, sending Columbia plummeting an...
bestcolleges.com
SAT Participation Increases but Remains Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
Many colleges have dropped SAT and ACT admission requirements due to the pandemic, and participation in the SAT remains well below its pre-pandemic peak. Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images News / Getty Images. Roughly 1.7 million 2022 high school graduates took the SAT at least once, according to...
psychologytoday.com
Improving the Evaluation of College Teaching
Most colleges and universities rely heavily on student evaluation of teaching to evaluate faculty. Teaching evaluations should also be designed to help the development of the instructor together with student learning. Teaching evaluation needs to be conducted in multiple ways for valid and reliable results that can aid students and...
VentureBeat
Education in the metaversity: A win-win for educators and students
The “metaversity,” as coined by educators, is changing the world our graduates will enter and is already changing our teaching models. Given that higher education’s primary role is to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, and real-world experiences needed to succeed in the workforce and in their lives, we must not only embrace the transformation that is being driven by the metaverse, education must play a leading role.
These Are the 10 Best College Dorms in America
College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
For Students to Succeed, Put High-Quality Curriculum in Teachers’ Hands
The recent National Assessment of Educational Progress results brought news that educators and families alike were dreading: Math and reading scores for 9-year-olds dropped to levels unseen for decades during the pandemic. Notably, average long-term math performance fell for the first time ever, and reading scores had the most significant drop in 30 years. This […]
clearadmit.com
UVA Darden MBA Class Profile of 2024: Record-Breaking GMAT Scores & International Representation
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business full-time MBA Class of 2024 has broken school records for international representation and average GMAT score, as revealed in the latest class profile. Here is the breakdown of stats within the 349-student strong profile at Darden. Darden MBA Class of 2024: GPA,...
bestcolleges.com
Community College Enrollment Declines Worsen for Black Students
A new Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies report reveals Black student enrollment at community colleges dropped by 18% over the last two years. Photo by Marko Geber / DigitalVision / Getty Images. Community college enrollment dropped by 24% for Black men during the pandemic. More than a third...
bestcolleges.com
College Grads Regret Majoring in Humanities Fields
Going to college today is all about getting a good job, and majoring in philosophy or art history just doesn't make sense for most students. The number of humanities bachelor's degrees awarded continues to decline. Humanities majors rank highest among graduates who regret their academic choice. Soaring tuition costs and...
