Grand Jury indicts former Citronelle police chief

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Grand Jury in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama on Wednesday handed down an indictment against former Citronelle Police Chief John Tyler Norris on two charges, deprivation of rights under the color of law and witness tampering, according to court documents.

Norris was arrested in March and charged with assault in the 3rd degree. In September of 2021, Norris resigned from the Citronelle Police Department, writing in a statement at the time that he made the decision “due to deteriorating relationships between [himself] and the city officials.”

The Grand Jury indictment alleges that Norris, while working as police chief, kneed an individual “multiple times in the abdomen” which “resulted in bodily injury” in June of 2021. For that, the Grand Jury charged Norris with one count of deprivation of rights under the color of law.

The second count of the indictment, witness tampering, alleges that Norris “knowingly and willfully” mislead Special Agents of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in a statement to agents investigating the unlawful force case referenced in the first count of the indictment.

