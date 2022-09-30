Here is why Fresno must remain home for 144th Fighter Wing and its advanced aircraft

Since its founding during World War II, the airfield now known as Fresno Yosemite International Airport has been synonymous with the military.

In the beginning, it was the U.S. Army Air Force’s Fourth Air Force. After a stint under civilian control following World War II, the 194th Fighter Interceptor Squadron relocated to the airport, with the 144th Fighter Wing coming in 1954. In the almost six decades since, civilians and military have successfully co-existed at the airport.

During that time, the military has become part of the fabric of our diverse community. As Fresno embraced the 144th, so the 144th embraced Fresno. Former base commander Col. Troy Havener perfectly embodied this relationship. He joined the One Fresno Foundation advisory council and grew partnerships with the city administration and Fresno Yosemite International Airport leadership, helping to solidify the base’s future.

Over the years, Fresno leadership has continually worked with the 144th Fighter Wing to address base-related issues. Fresno has a proven record of military support. Looking ahead, we expect this productive partnership to continue under the new base commander, Col. Christopher Clark.

As the U.S. Air Force evolves to meet the needs of 21st century national defense, there are several compelling factors that make Fresno Yosemite International Airport the ideal site to locate squadrons of either F-15EX or F-35A aircraft . As a joint civil/military use airport with an active F15C/D squadron, Fresno is equipped and eager to receive the next generation squadron of F-15EX or F-35A aircraft.

Our air traffic control tower provides 24-hour ground and airspace communication, which assist with military aircraft alert missions. Fresno Yosemite International Airport is also equipped with a category III instrument landing system. This advanced technology allows for continued military aircraft operations during low visibility conditions. Additionally, in cooperation with California Air National Guard, Fresno provides aircraft rescue firefighting resources for emergency support of military and civilian aircraft.

In this competition to house the world’s most advanced fleet, Fresno Yosemite International Airport also offers many tactical advantages.

We are located on the Pacific Rim, which is where our future defense needs will be most acute. Allies and adversaries — both historic and emerging — ring the Pacific. According to the 2022 National Defense Strategy, the top priority is to “act urgently to sustain and strengthen deterrence, with the People’s Republic of China as our most consequential strategic competitor.” As the California Air National Guard’s only fighter wing, the 144th provides a variety of homeland defense capabilities to U.S. Northern Command.

The 144th is strategically located in central California, making it easy to collaborate with units in other Western states and deploy quickly to Hawaii.

Our weather is consistent and ideal for reducing wear and tear on aircraft and operational disruptions to both the airport and the 144th Fighter Wing. All this makes Fresno the optimal location for the beddown of F-15EX or F-35A aircraft.

Fresno also enjoys a readily available workforce. We are the fifth-largest city in the nation’s largest state, which has almost 40 million people. We have an environment that provides thriving career opportunities and economic mobility for residents and businesses alike, including the service men and women of the 144th and their families.

The 144th Fighter Wing continues to invest in our community with an economic impact of nearly $160 million, including $94.1 million in military and civilian wages. This significantly benefits our workforce, with high-paying career opportunities that help sustain the regional economy. With 1,106 military and civilian personnel, the 144th Fighter Wing remains one of Fresno’s most valued employers.

We commit to the Department of Defense and the U.S. Air Force that we will continue our work to meet the military’s future needs in Fresno. We will constantly strive to improve and modernize Fresno Yosemite International Airport to benefit both civilian and military uses. We will continue to recognize and value the military’s presence.

We honor the long-standing alliance — 80 years in the making — between Fresno and the military, and together, we ensure Fresno is the ideal location for the world’s most advanced fleet of aircraft.

Jim Costa represents California’s 16th Congressional District. Jerry Dyer is Fresno’s mayor.