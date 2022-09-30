ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Here is why Fresno must remain home for 144th Fighter Wing and its advanced aircraft

By Jim Costa and Jerry Dyer
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Since its founding during World War II, the airfield now known as Fresno Yosemite International Airport has been synonymous with the military.

In the beginning, it was the U.S. Army Air Force’s Fourth Air Force. After a stint under civilian control following World War II, the 194th Fighter Interceptor Squadron relocated to the airport, with the 144th Fighter Wing coming in 1954. In the almost six decades since, civilians and military have successfully co-existed at the airport.

During that time, the military has become part of the fabric of our diverse community. As Fresno embraced the 144th, so the 144th embraced Fresno. Former base commander Col. Troy Havener perfectly embodied this relationship. He joined the One Fresno Foundation advisory council and grew partnerships with the city administration and Fresno Yosemite International Airport leadership, helping to solidify the base’s future.

Over the years, Fresno leadership has continually worked with the 144th Fighter Wing to address base-related issues. Fresno has a proven record of military support. Looking ahead, we expect this productive partnership to continue under the new base commander, Col. Christopher Clark.

As the U.S. Air Force evolves to meet the needs of 21st century national defense, there are several compelling factors that make Fresno Yosemite International Airport the ideal site to locate squadrons of either F-15EX or F-35A aircraft . As a joint civil/military use airport with an active F15C/D squadron, Fresno is equipped and eager to receive the next generation squadron of F-15EX or F-35A aircraft.

Our air traffic control tower provides 24-hour ground and airspace communication, which assist with military aircraft alert missions. Fresno Yosemite International Airport is also equipped with a category III instrument landing system. This advanced technology allows for continued military aircraft operations during low visibility conditions. Additionally, in cooperation with California Air National Guard, Fresno provides aircraft rescue firefighting resources for emergency support of military and civilian aircraft.

In this competition to house the world’s most advanced fleet, Fresno Yosemite International Airport also offers many tactical advantages.

We are located on the Pacific Rim, which is where our future defense needs will be most acute. Allies and adversaries — both historic and emerging — ring the Pacific. According to the 2022 National Defense Strategy, the top priority is to “act urgently to sustain and strengthen deterrence, with the People’s Republic of China as our most consequential strategic competitor.” As the California Air National Guard’s only fighter wing, the 144th provides a variety of homeland defense capabilities to U.S. Northern Command.

The 144th is strategically located in central California, making it easy to collaborate with units in other Western states and deploy quickly to Hawaii.

Our weather is consistent and ideal for reducing wear and tear on aircraft and operational disruptions to both the airport and the 144th Fighter Wing. All this makes Fresno the optimal location for the beddown of F-15EX or F-35A aircraft.

Fresno also enjoys a readily available workforce. We are the fifth-largest city in the nation’s largest state, which has almost 40 million people. We have an environment that provides thriving career opportunities and economic mobility for residents and businesses alike, including the service men and women of the 144th and their families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1knKPt_0iGwtUCA00
Four F-15 fighter jets from 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard based in Fresno fly in a missing man formation over Community Regional Medical Center in 2020 as a salute to emergency workers and first responders. JOHN WALKER/Fresno Bee file

The 144th Fighter Wing continues to invest in our community with an economic impact of nearly $160 million, including $94.1 million in military and civilian wages. This significantly benefits our workforce, with high-paying career opportunities that help sustain the regional economy. With 1,106 military and civilian personnel, the 144th Fighter Wing remains one of Fresno’s most valued employers.

We commit to the Department of Defense and the U.S. Air Force that we will continue our work to meet the military’s future needs in Fresno. We will constantly strive to improve and modernize Fresno Yosemite International Airport to benefit both civilian and military uses. We will continue to recognize and value the military’s presence.

We honor the long-standing alliance — 80 years in the making — between Fresno and the military, and together, we ensure Fresno is the ideal location for the world’s most advanced fleet of aircraft.

Jim Costa represents California’s 16th Congressional District. Jerry Dyer is Fresno’s mayor.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

CHP Identifies Clovis Man as Driver of Car That Killed Cyclist

The California Highway Patrol identified Johnson Chang, 47, of Clovis as the driver of a sports car that drifted across the center line and killed a Fresno woman riding her bike on Watts Valley Road on Sunday morning. According to the CHP report, the 51-year-old woman died at the scene...
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Government
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
State
Hawaii State
YourCentralValley.com

California’s state dinosaur was found in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has a state dinosaur? That was probably your first question upon reading the headline. Many know about the grizzly bear, the quail, and the California poppy. But how many Californians know about the Augustynolophus morrisi? The Augustynolophus morrisi  (AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss), according to Smithsonian, was a duck-billed, 26-foot-long, three-ton herbivorous creature that […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
fresyes.com

The Beginnings of Fresno

Ok, that last historical post about the USS Fresno was sure a lot of fun!. This week we found a full tv episode that documents the founding of Fresno starting with Leland Stanford and the Railroad all the way up to 1966!. It’s a full 25 minutes long but here’s...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Aircraft#Fighter Aircraft#Economy#Ne Yosemite National Park#Airfield#The U S Army Air Force#Fourth Air Force#Fresno Foundation#The U S Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
World War II
KTLA

2 hospitalized after helicopter goes down in Fresno neighborhood

Two people were hurt after a helicopter crashed in a residential neighborhood in southeast Fresno Saturday morning. Just before 10 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a call of an aircraft down near Willow and Garrett avenues. The call was then transferred to the Fresno Police Department. Fresno police officers responded to the scene and […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

New video shows helicopter as it loses altitude and crashes in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Federal investigators believe a tail rotor problem is the preliminary reason for Saturday's helicopter crash in southeast Fresno. According to the National Transportation Safety Board the helicopter lost tail rotor control during a maintenance check flight. New video from a viewer shows the moment the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing 11-year-old girl found safe in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has confirmed that a missing 11-year-old girl has been found. Authorities asked for help finding Samantha Alvarado after she was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 2 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Officials said Alvarado was found safe and has since been reunited with her family.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
10K+
Followers
279
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy