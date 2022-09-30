Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
411mania.com
More Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE Raw, Some Late Changes That Were Made
– Fightful Select has a report with additional notes from last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, there were plans at one point to make The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio the main event for last night’s USA Network broadcast. Instead, Iyo Sky vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event, and Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles kicked off the show.
411mania.com
Dutch Mantell Thinks Roman Reigns Will Turn Face After Losing the Title, Critiques Today’s Heels
– During a recent interview with Sid Pullar III for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantell discussed the idea of Roman Reigns dropping the WWE Championship and how that will make Reigns a baby face. Below are some highlights:. On how Roman Reigns will turn face after losing the...
411mania.com
Seth Rollins on the Difficulties of Feuding With Bray Wyatt, If He Wants to Run Their Feud Back
– Ariel Helwani recently spoke to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins for BT Sport ahead of his match with Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules. Seth Rollins discussed old faces returning to WWE and a name such as Bray Wyatt possibly returning. Rollins also talked about possibly running back his feud with Wyatt, despite the reaction to the finish of their match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. Below are some highlights:
411mania.com
SoCal Val Comments On The Negative Stigma About ‘Divas’ In Wrestling
In an interview with Just Alyx, SoCal Val gave her thoughts on the negative stigma around the term ‘Diva’, which was used in WWE for women’s wrestling before 2015. She said: “I have no idea why anyone thought that was a negative term. I understand that word can be used, okay, someone comes in and demands things, they’re a diva. A diva, to me, was always a very empowering term. I would never be in wrestling if it wasn’t for the WWE Divas. And I don’t mean that just in terms of matches. With all due respect […] I would have never been in wrestling if it was just serious wrestlers. With all due respect to AJ Lee and others who are just casually dressed, and they’re not not super-sparkly and glamorous…all due respect, those aren’t my type of girls. They’re just not. I wanted to be a Torrie. I wanted to be a Sunny, I wanted to do the modeling shoots, I wanted to do the interviews and managing and things like that. The fact that we can’t look at that period of time and go, ‘there were some great people in that.’
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
411mania.com
Ken Shamrock Comments on Daniel Cormier Being Named as WWE Fight Pit Match Referee
– As previously reported, former UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will be the special guest referee for the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules 2022. Former WWE Superstar and UFC fighter Ken Shamrock had recently been commenting on fans wanting to see him in the role on Twitter, and he commented on the announcement that Cormier got the nod for the role.
411mania.com
Andrade El Idolo Rumored to be ‘On the Outs’ With AAA Following Match With Kenny Omega
– It seems AEW star Andrade El Idolo is the subject of a great deal of controversy this week. As noted, Andrade is getting attention for comments he made during an interview with Mas Lucha, talking about an incident with Sammy Guevara, who allegedly complained backstage that Andrade hit him too hard in the ring. This led to a confrontation with Andrade asking Guevara if the two of them had a problem, and Guevara said no. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer discussed the interview, along with why Andrade didn’t do more shows with AAA.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says AEW’s Crew Is Its Most Stable All Year, Gives Winter Is Coming Update
Tony Khan is happy with the backstage situation in AEW, noting that the TV crew is the most stable it’s been all year. Khan spoke with My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On the...
411mania.com
Former NXT Wrestler Spotted at the WWE Performance Center
PWInsider reports that former NXT wrestler Biff Busick (aka Oney Lorcan) was spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week. He was working there as a guest coach. There’s no word on if there are any plans to bring him back full time. Busick is a former NXT tag...
411mania.com
NJPW Royal Quest II Night 1 Full Results 10.01.2022: Heavyweight Tag Team Title & More
The initial night of Royal Quest II was held live on October 1, 2022 by New Japan Pro-Wrestling in London, England. The presentation will be accessible for VOD in the future on NJPW World, but you can find complete results (per Callum Wiggins) and some highlights below. *Gabriel Kidd def....
411mania.com
411’s RAW Talk Report: 10.03.22 – Balor and Riddle Hype Extreme Rules, and More!
-I’m not going to lie as I missed most of RAW due to my Niners dominating the Rams. I love football! My Retro Review of WWF One Night Only will be up tomorrow or Wednesday. Also, I will have a recap of the new Vice show about the Territory Days that debuts tomorrow. Now for RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
411mania.com
WWE Revealing New Look For Tonight’s NXT
WWE NXT is going to have a new look starting tonight, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the revamped setup for NXT will be revealed tonight with the return to live episodes. The site notes that the venue will have a revamped ringside area for more space around...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca def. Kiana James and Arianna Grace. There was also a segment showing the 2022 Performance Center...
411mania.com
Backstage Note on Montez Ford’s Medical Boot on WWE Raw
– You might have noticed during last night’s edition of WWE Raw that Montez Ford was wearing a medical boot during the show, leading to people believing he is likely injured. Fightful Select has an update on Ford’s medical brace. While it’s not yet confirmed if Ford is legitimately injured or not, the medical boot was reportedly brought in by the WWE prop department yesterday for Raw.
411mania.com
WWE Announces This Week’s Peacock Content, Including Extreme Rules
WWE NXT (10/4/22) WWE’s The Bump – 3 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) Friday Night SmackDown (9/9/22) (also available on free tier)
411mania.com
Darby Allin Leaps Off 92 Foot Waterfall In New Video
Darby Allin did another big stunt, as he leaped off a 92-foot waterfall for a new video posted online. The AEW star posted the video to his Twitter account, as you can see below. Allin wrote in the tweet:. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Allin is set...
411mania.com
Lio Rush Set To Compete At GCW Fight Club
Lio Rush will be in action at GCW Fight Club this coming weekend. GCW announced that Rush, who revealed that he was cleared last week, will be part of the October 7th and 8th show. There’s no word on a potential opponent for the Rush at the show.
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
Dante Martin, Matt Sydal and more are in action on tonight’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:. * Abadon vs. Freya States. * AR...
411mania.com
Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu Set For MLW Fightland
Lio Rush and Jacob Fatu will clash at MLW Fightland later this month. MLW announced on Monday that Rush and Fatu will do battle at the October 30th show in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. The updated lineup for the show, which is a taping for MLW Fusion, is:. *...
