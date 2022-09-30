ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced

Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
WWE
411mania.com

More Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE Raw, Some Late Changes That Were Made

– Fightful Select has a report with additional notes from last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, there were plans at one point to make The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio the main event for last night’s USA Network broadcast. Instead, Iyo Sky vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event, and Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles kicked off the show.
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins on the Difficulties of Feuding With Bray Wyatt, If He Wants to Run Their Feud Back

– Ariel Helwani recently spoke to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins for BT Sport ahead of his match with Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules. Seth Rollins discussed old faces returning to WWE and a name such as Bray Wyatt possibly returning. Rollins also talked about possibly running back his feud with Wyatt, despite the reaction to the finish of their match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. Below are some highlights:
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
411mania.com

SoCal Val Comments On The Negative Stigma About ‘Divas’ In Wrestling

In an interview with Just Alyx, SoCal Val gave her thoughts on the negative stigma around the term ‘Diva’, which was used in WWE for women’s wrestling before 2015. She said: “I have no idea why anyone thought that was a negative term. I understand that word can be used, okay, someone comes in and demands things, they’re a diva. A diva, to me, was always a very empowering term. I would never be in wrestling if it wasn’t for the WWE Divas. And I don’t mean that just in terms of matches. With all due respect […] I would have never been in wrestling if it was just serious wrestlers. With all due respect to AJ Lee and others who are just casually dressed, and they’re not not super-sparkly and glamorous…all due respect, those aren’t my type of girls. They’re just not. I wanted to be a Torrie. I wanted to be a Sunny, I wanted to do the modeling shoots, I wanted to do the interviews and managing and things like that. The fact that we can’t look at that period of time and go, ‘there were some great people in that.’
WWE
411mania.com

Ken Shamrock Comments on Daniel Cormier Being Named as WWE Fight Pit Match Referee

– As previously reported, former UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will be the special guest referee for the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules 2022. Former WWE Superstar and UFC fighter Ken Shamrock had recently been commenting on fans wanting to see him in the role on Twitter, and he commented on the announcement that Cormier got the nod for the role.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

Andrade El Idolo Rumored to be ‘On the Outs’ With AAA Following Match With Kenny Omega

– It seems AEW star Andrade El Idolo is the subject of a great deal of controversy this week. As noted, Andrade is getting attention for comments he made during an interview with Mas Lucha, talking about an incident with Sammy Guevara, who allegedly complained backstage that Andrade hit him too hard in the ring. This led to a confrontation with Andrade asking Guevara if the two of them had a problem, and Guevara said no. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer discussed the interview, along with why Andrade didn’t do more shows with AAA.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Elite Wrestling#Combat#Rush#Rushtoroblanco#Tntdrama
411mania.com

Former NXT Wrestler Spotted at the WWE Performance Center

PWInsider reports that former NXT wrestler Biff Busick (aka Oney Lorcan) was spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week. He was working there as a guest coach. There’s no word on if there are any plans to bring him back full time. Busick is a former NXT tag...
WWE
411mania.com

411’s RAW Talk Report: 10.03.22 – Balor and Riddle Hype Extreme Rules, and More!

-I’m not going to lie as I missed most of RAW due to my Niners dominating the Rams. I love football! My Retro Review of WWF One Night Only will be up tomorrow or Wednesday. Also, I will have a recap of the new Vice show about the Territory Days that debuts tomorrow. Now for RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

WWE Revealing New Look For Tonight’s NXT

WWE NXT is going to have a new look starting tonight, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the revamped setup for NXT will be revealed tonight with the return to live episodes. The site notes that the venue will have a revamped ringside area for more space around...
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca def. Kiana James and Arianna Grace. There was also a segment showing the 2022 Performance Center...
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Note on Montez Ford’s Medical Boot on WWE Raw

– You might have noticed during last night’s edition of WWE Raw that Montez Ford was wearing a medical boot during the show, leading to people believing he is likely injured. Fightful Select has an update on Ford’s medical brace. While it’s not yet confirmed if Ford is legitimately injured or not, the medical boot was reportedly brought in by the WWE prop department yesterday for Raw.
WWE
411mania.com

Darby Allin Leaps Off 92 Foot Waterfall In New Video

Darby Allin did another big stunt, as he leaped off a 92-foot waterfall for a new video posted online. The AEW star posted the video to his Twitter account, as you can see below. Allin wrote in the tweet:. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Allin is set...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
411mania.com

Lio Rush Set To Compete At GCW Fight Club

Lio Rush will be in action at GCW Fight Club this coming weekend. GCW announced that Rush, who revealed that he was cleared last week, will be part of the October 7th and 8th show. There’s no word on a potential opponent for the Rush at the show.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Dante Martin, Matt Sydal and more are in action on tonight’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:. * Abadon vs. Freya States. * AR...
WWE
411mania.com

Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu Set For MLW Fightland

Lio Rush and Jacob Fatu will clash at MLW Fightland later this month. MLW announced on Monday that Rush and Fatu will do battle at the October 30th show in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. The updated lineup for the show, which is a taping for MLW Fusion, is:. *...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy