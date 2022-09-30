Miles Teller was always destined for the Studio 8H stage, and he has the video evidence to prove it. The "Top Gun: Maverick" star kicked off season 48 of "Saturday Night Live" with a monologue that included an obscure reference to his early film role in "Whiplish," a shout-out to Tom Cruise, and a winning joke about how the "Top Gun" sequel was the rare film that managed to wow the military community and the LGBTQ+ community. But the standout moment in Teller's monologue came when he showed a clip from a home video featuring him and his sister reenacting the classic Spartan cheerleaders "SNL" sketch from when he was a kid.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO