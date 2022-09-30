Read full article on original website
18 Tweets That Rightfully Went Viral This Week Because They're Hysterical
"What if they faked the queen’s death just so they could have the most shocking Masked Singer reveal ever?"
Tia Mowry Annouced She And Husband Cory Hardrict Are Calling It Quits
Tia Mowry filed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: The Mystery Meat Sandwich Really Did Happen to Dahmer’s Real-Life Next-Door Neighbor
The Netflix series combines the stories of Glenda Cleveland and Pamela Bass. Bass was Jeffrey Dahmer's next-door neighbor who found nothing out of the ordinary when he gave her a sandwich.
PopSugar
See Exclusive Photos of the "Abbott Elementary" Cast in Their Hilarious Halloween Costumes
The cast of "Abbott Elementary" has something special planned for Halloween this year, and we have an exclusive sneak peek of the sitcom's spooky-themed episode, "Candy Zombies." In first-look photos, the Abbott teachers and faculty — Quinta Brunson (Janine), Tyler James Williams (Gregory), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Barbara), Janelle James (Ava), Lisa Ann Walter Melissa), Chris Perfetti (Jacob), and William Stanford Davis (Mr. Johnson) — are dressed in their hilarious costume choices as they band together to uncover more mischief happening at the school — which really just means they're looking for the culprit who stole a bag of candy meant for the students, per the episode's logline.
PopSugar
Miles Teller Shows a Home Video During His "SNL" Monologue Proving Dreams Do Come True
Miles Teller was always destined for the Studio 8H stage, and he has the video evidence to prove it. The "Top Gun: Maverick" star kicked off season 48 of "Saturday Night Live" with a monologue that included an obscure reference to his early film role in "Whiplish," a shout-out to Tom Cruise, and a winning joke about how the "Top Gun" sequel was the rare film that managed to wow the military community and the LGBTQ+ community. But the standout moment in Teller's monologue came when he showed a clip from a home video featuring him and his sister reenacting the classic Spartan cheerleaders "SNL" sketch from when he was a kid.
PopSugar
Florence Pugh Stars in Netflix's Eerie Period Drama "The Wonder"
Florence Pugh is a nurse on a mission in the new Netflix movie "The Wonder." The actor plays an English nurse called to the Irish countryside to examine a very unique case. Netflix released the eerie trailer for the movie on Oct. 4. Here's how Netflix describes "The Wonder": "1862,...
