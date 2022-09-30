ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopSugar

See Exclusive Photos of the "Abbott Elementary" Cast in Their Hilarious Halloween Costumes

The cast of "Abbott Elementary" has something special planned for Halloween this year, and we have an exclusive sneak peek of the sitcom's spooky-themed episode, "Candy Zombies." In first-look photos, the Abbott teachers and faculty — Quinta Brunson (Janine), Tyler James Williams (Gregory), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Barbara), Janelle James (Ava), Lisa Ann Walter Melissa), Chris Perfetti (Jacob), and William Stanford Davis (Mr. Johnson) — are dressed in their hilarious costume choices as they band together to uncover more mischief happening at the school — which really just means they're looking for the culprit who stole a bag of candy meant for the students, per the episode's logline.
PopSugar

Miles Teller Shows a Home Video During His "SNL" Monologue Proving Dreams Do Come True

Miles Teller was always destined for the Studio 8H stage, and he has the video evidence to prove it. The "Top Gun: Maverick" star kicked off season 48 of "Saturday Night Live" with a monologue that included an obscure reference to his early film role in "Whiplish," a shout-out to Tom Cruise, and a winning joke about how the "Top Gun" sequel was the rare film that managed to wow the military community and the LGBTQ+ community. But the standout moment in Teller's monologue came when he showed a clip from a home video featuring him and his sister reenacting the classic Spartan cheerleaders "SNL" sketch from when he was a kid.
PopSugar

Florence Pugh Stars in Netflix's Eerie Period Drama "The Wonder"

Florence Pugh is a nurse on a mission in the new Netflix movie "The Wonder." The actor plays an English nurse called to the Irish countryside to examine a very unique case. Netflix released the eerie trailer for the movie on Oct. 4. Here's how Netflix describes "The Wonder": "1862,...
