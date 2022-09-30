ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville firefighters collecting items for Hurricane Ian victims

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to donate to those impacted by Hurricane Ian, you have the chance through this weekend in Whiteville. Firefighters are taking donations of items at the Whiteville Fire Department on Columbus Street. Organizers are looking for water, toiletries and food (dry goods).
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County holding free cleanup week for Ian storm debris

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you have debris laying around your yard from Hurricane Ian, you have the opportunity to dispose of it next week. Brunswick County is holding a free clean up week at the Brunswick County Landfill in Bolivia October 10th through 15th for county residents and property owners to dispose of certain debris following Hurricane Ian. During this week, only storm-related construction and demolition debris and vegetative/yard debris is accepted at no charge.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whiteville, NC
City
Columbus, NC
Columbus County, NC
Government
County
Columbus County, NC
Whiteville, NC
Government
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hurricane Ian rocks waterfront communities in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was a dramatic scene along the waterfront communities in Brunswick County as Hurricane Ian crept toward the Carolinas on Friday. Massive, choppy waves crashed in Ocean Isle Beach before the storm surge breached the dunes and flooded roads. Residents say water rose up as high as their mailboxes.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington firefighters in Florida to help with Ian recovery efforts

CAPE CORAL, FL (WWAY) — Some first responders from the Cape Fear Area answered the call to help those suffering from the impacts of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida. Wrightsville Beach Fireman and Ocean Rescue Captain Sam Proffitt arrived in Florida on Saturday night and is staying through the middle of the week. He says he’s there with a group of firefighters from the Wilmington Fire Department and the New York Fire Department.
WILMINGTON, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Greene resigns from N.C. Sheriffs’ Association; remains in office

Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene resigned from the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association last week after its executive committee voted to hold a hearing into statements he reportedly made in a 2019 recorded phone conversation. Greene remains in office as sheriff. The association “is aware of racially-charged comments allegedly made by...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ian
nrcolumbus.com

County schools’ new offices now open on U.S. 701 N.

Administrators of Columbus County Schools “are very excited to bring everyone in under one roof,” Associate Superintendent Jonathan Williams said Sunday. After about three months of delays caused by supply shortages, the last staff members of CCS central offices are to move to their new workplace this week.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Shelter Opens in Whiteville; Numbers for Power, Emergencies

• A hurricane shelter is opening at Edgewood Elementary School, 317 E Calhoun St.,. Whiteville. This shelter is pet friendly. • More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers are without power. If you are a Duke Progress customer and see a downed powerline, sparking transformer or you lose electricity, call 1.800.769.3766.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Boil water advisory issued for several roads in Columbus County

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County has issued a boil water/water advisory for several roads within the county as of Monday, October 3. Per the announcement, areas affected include Warren Lane, Cedar Drive, Elm Lane, Forest Drive, Oak Lane, Cornwallis Road, Green Road, Waccamaw Drive, Waccamaw Road, Lake Side Drive, Church Road, Burns Road, John Riegel Road, and from 102 Old Stage Road to 396 Old Stage Road in Riegelwood and Lake Tabor Drive in Tabor City.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC expanding nursing and health and human services programs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College has announced that the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners has approved the purchase of 319 North Third Street, which consists of 1.92 acres and a 5-story, 55,000-square-foot building to expand the college’s nursing and health science programs. “We appreciate...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) -A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a home on Saint Joseph Drive in Bolivia shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was found dead before law enforcement arrived....
BOLIVIA, NC
dillonheraldonline.com

Fire Burns Home On Hampton Street

AMERICAN RED CROSS disaster-trained volunteers are assisting multiple families whose homes, located on East Hampton St. in Dillon, were damaged by a fire Sunday night. The Red Cross is helping seven people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources. (Contributed Photo)
DILLON, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport Police Department hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ on Wednesday

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Police Department is joining the trend taking place around the Cape Fear over the past several months. Several law enforcement agencies have held ‘Coffee With a Cop’ events in their jurisdictions this year, giving the community a chance to chat with those who serve and protect the area.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WITN

Columbus County Sheriff resigns from NC Sheriff’s Association

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation for obstruction of justice, has resigned from the NC Sheriff’s Association. The resignation comes after the Sheriff’s Association met to discuss racist comments attributed to Greene. The NCSA says, “The North...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy