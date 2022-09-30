Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville firefighters collecting items for Hurricane Ian victims
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to donate to those impacted by Hurricane Ian, you have the chance through this weekend in Whiteville. Firefighters are taking donations of items at the Whiteville Fire Department on Columbus Street. Organizers are looking for water, toiletries and food (dry goods).
WECT
Columbus County Commissioners decline to comment on Sheriff Greene, recess meeting
State Treasurer and CFCC Trustee want county’s removal of Jimmy Hopkins rescinded. West Columbus football team surprises coach, helps clean up after storm. West Columbus football team surprises coach, helps clean up after storm. Whiteville Fire Department taking donated items to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Updated: 6 hours...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County holding free cleanup week for Ian storm debris
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you have debris laying around your yard from Hurricane Ian, you have the opportunity to dispose of it next week. Brunswick County is holding a free clean up week at the Brunswick County Landfill in Bolivia October 10th through 15th for county residents and property owners to dispose of certain debris following Hurricane Ian. During this week, only storm-related construction and demolition debris and vegetative/yard debris is accepted at no charge.
WECT
Columbus County NAACP to host community meeting in reference to Sheriff Jody Greene
Whiteville Fire Department taking donated items to help victims of Hurricane Ian. State Treasurer and CFCC Trustee want county’s removal of Jimmy Hopkins rescinded. State Treasurer and CFCC Trustee want county’s removal of Jimmy Hopkins rescinded. Columbus County Commissioners decline to comment on Sheriff Greene, recess meeting. Updated:...
WECT
District Attorney Jon David sends letter to Sheriff Jody Greene requesting resignation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Jon David has sent a letter to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene requesting his resignation after audio recordings of Greene making racist remarks in a telephone conversations were made public. David confirmed to WECT that he sent the letter to Greene on Monday,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hurricane Ian rocks waterfront communities in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was a dramatic scene along the waterfront communities in Brunswick County as Hurricane Ian crept toward the Carolinas on Friday. Massive, choppy waves crashed in Ocean Isle Beach before the storm surge breached the dunes and flooded roads. Residents say water rose up as high as their mailboxes.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington firefighters in Florida to help with Ian recovery efforts
CAPE CORAL, FL (WWAY) — Some first responders from the Cape Fear Area answered the call to help those suffering from the impacts of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida. Wrightsville Beach Fireman and Ocean Rescue Captain Sam Proffitt arrived in Florida on Saturday night and is staying through the middle of the week. He says he’s there with a group of firefighters from the Wilmington Fire Department and the New York Fire Department.
nrcolumbus.com
Greene resigns from N.C. Sheriffs’ Association; remains in office
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene resigned from the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association last week after its executive committee voted to hold a hearing into statements he reportedly made in a 2019 recorded phone conversation. Greene remains in office as sheriff. The association “is aware of racially-charged comments allegedly made by...
nrcolumbus.com
County schools’ new offices now open on U.S. 701 N.
Administrators of Columbus County Schools “are very excited to bring everyone in under one roof,” Associate Superintendent Jonathan Williams said Sunday. After about three months of delays caused by supply shortages, the last staff members of CCS central offices are to move to their new workplace this week.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Holly Shelter Middle School receives $20,000 donation towards uniforms, safety equipment
CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County middle school has received a large donation from DICK’s Sporting Goods to benefit their athletic department. The company donated $20,000 to Holly Shelter Middle School to purchase uniforms and safety equipment. Additional funds will be set aside for a...
columbuscountynews.com
Shelter Opens in Whiteville; Numbers for Power, Emergencies
• A hurricane shelter is opening at Edgewood Elementary School, 317 E Calhoun St.,. Whiteville. This shelter is pet friendly. • More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers are without power. If you are a Duke Progress customer and see a downed powerline, sparking transformer or you lose electricity, call 1.800.769.3766.
WECT
Boil water advisory issued for several roads in Columbus County
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County has issued a boil water/water advisory for several roads within the county as of Monday, October 3. Per the announcement, areas affected include Warren Lane, Cedar Drive, Elm Lane, Forest Drive, Oak Lane, Cornwallis Road, Green Road, Waccamaw Drive, Waccamaw Road, Lake Side Drive, Church Road, Burns Road, John Riegel Road, and from 102 Old Stage Road to 396 Old Stage Road in Riegelwood and Lake Tabor Drive in Tabor City.
WECT
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been confirmed killed and two injured after a wreck that occurred around 5:37 p.m. on US-17 North between Brunswick Community College and Randolphville Road. According to State Highway Patrol, the driver of one of the vehicles, a red Grand Cherokee, was killed after...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFCC expanding nursing and health and human services programs
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College has announced that the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners has approved the purchase of 319 North Third Street, which consists of 1.92 acres and a 5-story, 55,000-square-foot building to expand the college’s nursing and health science programs. “We appreciate...
WECT
Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) -A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a home on Saint Joseph Drive in Bolivia shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was found dead before law enforcement arrived....
WMBF
Florence community remembers fallen law enforcement on 4-year anniversary of ambush
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence community is remembering those lost four years ago, on October 3, 2018, when two Florence law enforcement officers made the ultimate sacrifice. Officers were ambushed at a home in the Vintage Place subdivision as they attempted to serve a search warrant on Seth...
dillonheraldonline.com
Fire Burns Home On Hampton Street
AMERICAN RED CROSS disaster-trained volunteers are assisting multiple families whose homes, located on East Hampton St. in Dillon, were damaged by a fire Sunday night. The Red Cross is helping seven people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources. (Contributed Photo)
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport Police Department hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ on Wednesday
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Police Department is joining the trend taking place around the Cape Fear over the past several months. Several law enforcement agencies have held ‘Coffee With a Cop’ events in their jurisdictions this year, giving the community a chance to chat with those who serve and protect the area.
cbs17
Police accuse Spring Lake man of setting 3 buildings on fire in 6 days
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake man is accused of setting three buildings on fire in six days, authorities say. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Thomas Reilly, 50, faces three charges of burning certain buildings. He is being held at the county’s detention center...
WITN
Columbus County Sheriff resigns from NC Sheriff’s Association
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation for obstruction of justice, has resigned from the NC Sheriff’s Association. The resignation comes after the Sheriff’s Association met to discuss racist comments attributed to Greene. The NCSA says, “The North...
