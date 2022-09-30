Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. More information on Eliza Fletcher's death has come to light. The kindergarten teacher—whose passing was confirmed on Sept. 5—died from a gunshot wound to the back of her head and also had "blunt-force injuries to her right leg and jaw fractures," according to an autopsy report obtained by the Associated Press.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO