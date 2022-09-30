Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
U.S. Attorney Announces Environmental Jusicte Coordinator for Central California
Martin Estrada, the United States Attorney for the Central District of California, announced today the creation of an Environmental Justice Coordinator and the prioritization of Environmental Justice Enforcement under his leadership as top federal prosecutor in the nation’s most populous federal judicial district. Assistant United States Attorney Amanda M....
Santa Barbara Edhat
All Aboard: Caltrans Has New Passenger Trains
Rail passengers in Northern California and the Central Valley will start enjoying a more comfortable and modern ride after Caltrans accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission facility in Stockton. “With train ridership recovering from the pandemic...
