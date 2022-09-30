ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID victim killed in Fresno driveway shooting. A man walked up to him and fired

By Thaddeus Miller
 4 days ago

Police identified the man shot outside a home in a southeast Fresno neighborhood Thursday who later died at the hospital.

Police said 44-year-old Jose Guadalupe Lopez Palomar was approached by an unknown man about 2:15 p.m. Thursday in a driveway on Iowa Avenue near Tulare and Maple avenues.

The two had some kind of confrontation and the shooter fired several rounds, striking Lopez Palomar multiple times, police said.

The incident was a block west of Burroughs Elementary School.

Lopez Palomar was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead. Police have not provided a description of any potential shooter.

Police said it was the 46th murder investigation of 2022, compared to 57 at the same time last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpYl4_0iGwtBfb00
Jose Guadalupe Lopez Palomar, 44, of Fresno COURTESY FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0befgR_0iGwtBfb00
Fresno Police investigate the scene of a shooting in the 4600 block of East Iowa Avenue, near Tulare and Maple avenues in southeast Fresno on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

