Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
More Behind The Fireball Spot On 9/23 WWE Smackdown
If you couldn't tell, the flash paper segment on the September 23 episode of Smackdown did not go as planned. We're told that very clearly, the flash paper was not ready for live TV and didn't work in a moment where it needed to catch enough of someone's face to sell. Word got delivered to Karrion Kross to keep going. He and Drew McIntyre improvised the rest of what happened. We're told that all things considered, everything went as best as possible considering the change. Drew McIntyre was also working through food poisoning.
MJF On Eddie Kingston: I'll Never Wrestle That 'Slob', Kingston Responds
MJF says he'll never wrestle Eddie Kingston, and his comment sparked a heated exchange between the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner and the fan-favorite. When a fan took to Twitter and stated that they want to see MJF face Kingston, "The Salt of the Earth" stated that he'll never wrestle "that slob". In response, Kingston shared a meme to show that he only thinks of acting whenever MJF says anything.
Tony Khan On Being Confused For WWE's Nick Khan: 'Two More Different People We Could Not Be'
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan responds to being confused for WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan. The name Khan is a powerful name in wrestling. Tony Khan is the owner of AEW and has been since 2019. Since the retirement of Vince McMahon in 2022, Nick Khan has become the Co-CEO of WWE alongside Stephanie McMahon. In the past, Tony Khan has had some fun with the fact that he shares a last name with such a high-ranking official in WWE. Following a report that WWE was trying to work out a working relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Tony Khan, who was already entering a working relationship with NJPW, joked that there is only room for one Khan in professional wrestling and it's not "some con man in Connecticut."
Raquel Rodriguez Says She Would Love To Be In This Year's WarGames, Comments On Facing Dakota Kai
Raquel Rodriguez is ready for WarGames. WarGames has been a staple of NXT under Triple H, but this year's Survivor Series marks the first time the match will be used on the main roster. A men's and women's WarGames match will take place at the event and will be more storyline driven and not based on brand supremacy.
Sean Oliver Talks About Dealing With Carnies In Wrestling Interviews
Sean Oliver has experience dealing with carnies in this business. Throughout the entire history of the pro wrestling business, there has always been a bad apple or two grouped in with the rest of the performers and/or promoters that want to give the fans a good time. Even though that the business is in a better place today then it ever has been, there are still a few carnies out there who try to ruin the fun for the rest of us.
Andrade El Idolo Says Sammy Guevara Complained He Hit Too Hard, Sammy Guevara Responds
Andrade El Idolo speaks on his AEW Run & Rumors. Andrade Signed to All Elite Wrestling on the July 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite with much anticipation, being first paired with Vickie Guerrero in AEW, as well as challenging then AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega in a losing effort to a match on AAA's magnum show, TripleMania 29. Despite the bright start, Andrade spoke about his recent run with the Company, as well as some of the backstage conundrums that have entailed.
Mickie James Wants To Deliver Some Of Her Greatest Work With Her 'Last Rodeo'
Mickie James is on her "last rodeo", as she previously stated that she will retire if she loses again. During this run, the former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion wants to deliver some of her best work. James' next test will come at IMPACT Bound For Glory, where she will face...
Sting Wants To Bring Darby Allin To Japan With Him For The Great Muta’s Last Match
Sting couldn't be more honored to be part of the final goodbye to The Great Muta and he's trying to bring his AEW protégé along for the ride. After Great Muta saved Sting from a beatdown courtesy of the House of Black at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, it was announced Sting would be a part of Muta's retirement match in January 2023 at a Pro-Wrestling NOAH event in Yokohama, Japan.
Seth Rollins Recalls Being Ambushed By A Fan During The 11/22/21 Episode Of Monday Night Raw
Seth Rollins recalled being attacked by a fan on the night after Survivor Series 2021 in Brooklyn, New York. On Monday, November 22, 2022, Seth Rollins was ambushed by a fan following his match against Finn Balor that night. Seth Rollins was able to quickly get a handle on the situation before security apprehended the 24-year-old assailant, whom it was later revealed was catfished by a fake Seth Rollins account online.
Seth Rollins: I Don't Know If I Can Ever Be 'The Guy' In WWE While Living In The Roman Reigns Era
Seth Rollins opens up about battling imposter syndrome and facing the realization that he may never be the face of WWE while existing in the era of Roman Reigns. There are very few wrestlers to come through WWE in the last decade that have accomplished all that Seth Rollins has. Seth Rollins has won every conceivable major championship in WWE and has checked off every major milestone along the way including Royal Rumble victories and successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania.
SmackDown Faction, Raw Announcer Set To Appear On 10/4 WWE NXT
It's Fight Night on a Tuesday. WWE announced during last night's episode of Monday Night Raw that The Brawling Brutes, the team of Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland will be appearing on the October 4 episode of NXT. Ridge Holland and Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, have roots in NXT with Butch departing for the main roster shortly after the transition to NXT 2.0.
AEW Rampage On 9/30 Records Dip In Total Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/30 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 472,000 viewers on September 30. This number is down slightly from the 522,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.16, which is...
