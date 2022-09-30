Read full article on original website
What It Was Like on the "Hocus Pocus 2" Set, From an Extra Who Lived the Magical Experience
Things have run amok (amok, amok) on Disney+ as October gets underway. The sequel to the much-loved Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" started streaming on Sept. 30, delighting young and old fans alike. Our favorite witches — the Sanderson sisters — are back and casting spells on a whole new crew of Salem, MA, residents. Among those portraying the fictional New Englanders is Jess Lee, a Rhode Island resident who channeled her affection for the 1993 original movie into a background gig in "Hocus Pocus 2."
Could There Be a "Hocus Pocus 3"? The Real-Life Sanderson Sisters Addressed the Possibility
It took three decades, but "Hocus Pocus 2" is finally here, just in time for spooky season! The Sanderson Sisters are back, once again, thanks to the meddling of modern-day Salem teenagers who don't realize what they've done, and it's a scary good time for everyone. The warm reception to the sequel, of course, has everyone asking: could a third installment happen down the line?
Kathy Najimy Reveals Why Mary's Crooked Smile Switched Sides in "Hocus Pocus 2"
No one put a spell on you — Mary's crooked smile really does switch sides in "Hocus Pocus 2." The long-awaited sequel to the 1993 classic is packed with Easter eggs for fans of the original, but the update to Mary's smile has left some fans puzzled. However, according to star Kathy Najimy, there's a perfectly reasonable explanation for the change, and it has nothing to do with magic.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dress as a Princess and Prince For Their Granddaughter's Birthday
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell recently shared an adorable moment with their 4-year-old granddaughter Rani Rose. Hawn posted photos of the trio on Instagram on Oct. 2, and all were wearing matching royal costumes, seemingly inspired by "Cinderella." Hawn and her granddaughter both had on princess dresses, while Russell was a dashing prince. Hawn wrote in the caption, "Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose🌹 You are the real queen! I'll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!! 💕💕💕💕🎂🎂🎂🎂."
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
Jacob Batalon Says Living With Tom Holland Was "Not the Best Environment, but the Funnest"
Jacob Batalon is opening up about his enduring friendship with Spider-Man costar Tom Holland — and recounting the early days of filming the MCU franchise together. "I'm very lucky that we all started this journey together," he said in an Oct. 3 interview on "The Tonight Show." "We were all 19 at the time, and so putting a bunch of young kids together on a movie is maybe not the most responsible idea. But through that, through all the trial and tribulations, we've sort of grown together as a family, and now every day is family day."
Everyone Had The Same Complaint About "House Of The Dragon" Episode 7, And It's Actually Pretty Funny
"HBO will be getting my bill for Botox fillers cause every episode of House of the Dragon have me squinting to try and see anything in these dark scenes."
"Dahmer" Crew Member Claims She Was "Treated Horribly" on the Show's Set
"Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" may have set a record for worldwide viewing in its first week on Netflix, but the limited series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan has also stirred up several controversies. On Sept. 30, a report from The Los Angeles Times explored the claims of "Dahmer" production assistant Kim Alsup, who alleges she was "treated horribly" on the set, where she claims she was one of only two Black crew members. POPSUGAR reached out to Netflix for a comment on Alsup's allegations of racism on the set but did not receive an immediate response.
18 Tweets That Rightfully Went Viral This Week Because They're Hysterical
"What if they faked the queen’s death just so they could have the most shocking Masked Singer reveal ever?"
"Don't Worry Darling" Star Sydney Chandler's Dad Is Our Fave TV Coach From the 2000s
It's time to get acquainted with Sydney Chandler. Fans may recognize her from the 2022 Hulu miniseries "Pistol," in which she portrays Chrissie Hynde, the founder and lead vocalist of '70s rock band Pretenders, marking her first major TV role. She also recently made her film debut in "Don't Worry Darling" as Violet, a housewife and friend of main character Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh). Up next, she'll be starring in Susannah Grant's sex-trafficking drama "Coercion." Even though she's just getting her start as an actor, Hollywood isn't a new concept to Sydney, who grew up with a famous TV coach and dad for a father.
That Epic "House of the Dragon" Episode 7 Twist Ending, Explained
On "House of the Dragon," we've already come to expect plenty of shocking, cruel deaths. One such character who has always seemed marked for a tragic end is Laenor Velaryon, the first husband of Rhaenyra Targaryen. The show, as well as its source-material book, "Fire & Blood," has made it clear her ultimate fate is to be with her uncle, Daemon, meaning Laenor has to go at some point. This time, however, the TV adaptation found a creative way to meet expectations while also tweaking Laenor's ultimate fate.
Here Are 19 Cozy Fantasy Books For You To Curl Up With This Fall
Grab a cup of hot chocolate, a cozy blanket, and one of these books.
Post Malone Isn't Sure If His Daughter Likes His Music Yet: "I Got to Let Her Decide"
New dad Post Malone is doing his best to ensure his 4-month-old daughter likes his music. While the rapper keeps his private life out of the spotlight as much as possible, he did reveal that he and his unnamed fiancée welcomed a baby girl in June. Malone hasn't shared many details about his little one with the world since then, but in a new interview with GQ, he did reveal his hopes that she'll become a fan of her daddy's songs.
The "Bling Empire" Cast Say Fans "Will Be on the Edge of Their Seats" Throughout All of Season 3
"Bling Empire" officially returns for season three on Oct. 5, and from the looks of it, there are plenty of surprises in store. The trailer, released on Sept. 21, features Kelly Mi Li jumping back into the dating scene, a heated conversation between Christine Chiu and Jaime Xie, and an explosive moment for Kevin Kreider and Kim Lee, during which she tells him, "You're not my type." But perhaps the most unexpected part is when Kelly's ex Andrew Gray shows up to a party that everyone, including Li, is attending.
Drew Barrymore Is Ready to Return For "Charlie's Angels 3": "I Will Always Say Yes"
Drew Barrymore hasn't played Dylan Sanders in "Charlie's Angels" since the 2003 sequel, but she's ready to reprise the role at any moment's notice. On a Sept. 30 episode of the podcast "Drew's News," Benito Skinner asked the actor how she feels about potentially returning to the franchise. "I just...
Nicole Kidman's AMC Ad Inspires a Cult Following in "SNL" Sketch
Every time Nicole Kidman's AMC theaters ad plays, the Australian actor grows stronger — according to "Saturday Night Live," anyway. In the season 48 premiere of the long-running NBC sketch series, the earnest ad that managed to earn a cult following in real life becomes even more cult-y when Chloe Fineman steps into Kidman's stilettos.
Gabrielle Union Shares Videos of Kaavia's Little Mermaid Costume: "Representation Matters"
The Union-Wade family is getting into the Halloween spirit extra early this year. On Oct. 1, Gabrielle Union shared footage of her and Dwyane Wade's 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia, dressed to the nines as Ariel from "The Little Mermaid," and she has that princess energy down to a science. In one...
Selma Blair Explains How She Copes With Fainting Spells on "Dancing With the Stars"
Selma Blair makes it look easy on "Dancing With the Stars" — but there's a lot more going on behind the scenes than fans might realize. Life with a chronic illness can bring all kinds of unique challenges, and as Blair explained to Entertainment Tonight, her multiple sclerosis has definitely pushed her, even leading her to faint moments before rehearsal with professional dancing partner Sasha Farber. "I'm like, 'Take the day off, just chill,'" Farber tells ET, remembering a day in which Blair texted him to let him know that she had just fainted at the airport. "She's like, 'Nope!'"
