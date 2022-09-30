ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

247Sports

Lance Leipold addresses Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin, links to job opening

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst was fired on Sunday, opening another job in a state in which Kansas head coach Lance Leipold has ties. And it didn’t take long for Leipold’s name to come up in various “hot boards” and “names to watch” lists. Leipold was born in Jefferson, Wisconsin and was a graduate assistant at the University of Wisconsin between 1991 and 1993 under Barry Alvarez.
247Sports

Wisconsin coaching candidates: Jim Leonhard's role in Paul Chryst's firing explained, 2 outside names to watch

The Paul Chryst era at Wisconsin abruptly ended Sunday when the Badgers moved on from their head coach, following a lopsided home loss to Illinois in Week 5. The defeat saw former UW head coach Bret Bielema, now leading Illinois, have his way in his first visit back to Camp Randall Stadium since leaving after the 2012 season. It gave way to Chryst's exit and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard being tabbed interim head coach.
247Sports

Four things that didn’t work out in the end for Paul Chryst

MADISON, Wis. — As Paul Chryst walked off the Camp Randall Stadium field on Saturday, he had 67 wins as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, a 43-18 mark in league play and three Big Ten West titles. While an embarrassing 34-10 defeat to Illinois continued a troubling trend, almost nobody expected that would be the final act for the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. But it was.
247Sports

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin football: Pat Fitzgerald 'shocked' by Paul Chryst's firing

Neither Wisconsin nor Northwestern likely expected to be playing this weekend's game in Evanston, Ill., without coach Paul Chryst on the Badgers' sideline. But that will be the case after Wisconsin fired Chryst on Sunday and elevated defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard into the role of interim head coach. After an embarrassing 34-10 loss at home against Illinois, the Badgers will try to get right with a road game against coach Pat Fitzgerald and the struggling Wildcats.
247Sports

Report: Paul Chryst's buyout revealed

Paul Chryst will receive an $11 million buyout from the University of Wisconsin after being fired as head football coach on Sunday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported the numbers Monday evening, and multiple national media outlets have since confirmed the terms. According to the report, the payment is to be made no later than Feb. 1, 2023. The funds will come from the UW Foundation.
247Sports

247Sports

