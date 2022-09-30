Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Spotlight: Meet the Bloomfield Hills Boys Tennis Team
The Bloomfield Hills varsity tennis team consists of individual tennis players who want to win together as a team. The 16-man team is currently undefeated as regionals and states are approaching in the next two weeks. “We only graduated two seniors last year so we had the majority of the...
MLive.com
New No. 1 in Michigan high school boys soccer rankings
For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in Division 1. Troy, which has lived at No. 2 behind Detroit Catholic Central during the season, jumped past Catholic Central in Week 5 of the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association poll.
HometownLife.com
Best Week 7 Michigan high school football games around Hometown Life's coverage area
Sports reporter Brandon Folsom breaks down the five biggest matchups taking place during Week 7 of the MHSAA football season. Detroit Catholic Central (4-2, 1-1) at Orchard Lake St. Mary's (2-4, 1-1) (CHSL-Central) The crowd showed up. The Shamrocks' offense did not. While hundreds and hundreds of cars littered the...
Michigan's big time tilt against Penn State now has an official start time.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football: Predicting outcome for rest of the Spartans' season
With a 3rd straight loss, Michigan State looks lost, confused and out-of-sync in all phases of the game. And forget the game, let’s mention the coaching — something that’s clearly not getting the job done, and it’s especially evident after Saturday’s 27-13 loss to Maryland in College Park.
wcsx.com
Parmenter’s Northville Cider Mill
What are you looking for? Chances are good Parmenter’s Northville Cider Mill has it: apple butter, donuts, cinnamon roasted almonds, honey, Michigan jams, their own winery, hard ciders, plus of course, CIDER! You’ll find Pamenter’s tucked away in the Historic homes of Cabbage Town in Northville. They offer pressing viewings and have a history spanning nearly 150 in Michigan!
Jim Harbaugh weighs in on ‘shocking’ Paul Chryst firing, Tua injury
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The news caught many in the college football world off guard Sunday night, including Jim Harbaugh himself. Paul Chryst was fired after seven-plus seasons at Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers to three Big Ten West Division titles and was twice named conference coach of the year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get chased by zombies in the Arb in Ann Arbor this Halloween season
ANN ARBOR – The Zombie Run at Nichols Arboretum is back this year -- and get ready to run for your lives. Zombies will infest the Arb on the eve of Oct. 21. Runners will wear flag football belts that act as “lives” that zombies will try to steal. Any flags left over once you’ve completed the course can be turned in for raffle tickets for a number of prizes from local businesses.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: The Beach Tiki Bar & Boil
WALLED LAKE, Mich. – On this Tasty Tuesday, we’re pleased to announce that you can hit The Beach anytime of the year -- at the restaurant in Walled Lake, that is. They’re serving up some delicious seafood year-round. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the...
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage
Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘He’s a monster’: Farmington Hills cat sets Guinness World Record for size
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A house cat in Farmington Hills has literally grown its way right into the record books. Fenrir is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, measured at a whopping 18.8 inches. “This is the record holder here,” said owner Dr. William Powers. “This is...
5 great spots for breakfast in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and nothing elevates it quite like an array of hash browns, eggs and sausage. From fluffy pancakes to veggie-packed omelets, Ann Arbor breakfast spots have it all. Here are five great ones to check out.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘The law needs to be changed.’ Ann Arbor superintendent, Gov. Whitmer address Count Day falling on Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s Count Day -- the beginning of a monthlong census to determine future funding for schools -- falls each year on the first Wednesday of October. This year, it coincides with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
ClickOnDetroit.com
56 gaming machines seized during 4 raids in Redford Township, Taylor, Allen Park, Flint area
A total of 56 gaming machines and thousands of dollars were seized when officials discovered illegal gambling operations at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor, and Allen Park, as well as a store in the Flint area. Investigators with the Michigan Gaming Control Board and the Michigan Attorney General said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out the latest music from this local rocker
For Music Monday, we are rocking out with someone who has been playing in Detroit for years. Tino G’s Dumpster Machine joined “Live in the D” co-host Tati Amare ahead of a show at Hotel Royal Oak this weekend. “GTO” is the band’s newest CD release and...
1 Died, 2 Others Injured In A Car Crash In Novi (Novi, MI)
Authorities responded to a car crash in Cranbrooke, and Nilan drives in Novi on Monday around 3 a.m. The crash claimed a life and injured two others. According to the police, a car traveling south crossed the [..]
