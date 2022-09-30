Read full article on original website
Related
Co-founder of collapsed energy firm Bulb hopes to expand battery business
Loss-making venture led by Amit Gudka eyes continent as countries move towards using renewable power
UK government forced to ditch plan to slash top rate of tax
London CNN Business — The British government is reversing plans to scrap the highest rate of income tax, announcing the embarrassing retreat after a rebellion among its own lawmakers and a week of financial and economic turmoil. In a statement on Monday, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said the tax...
Charity helping Ukrainians find UK hosts to scale back work
Exclusive: Refugees at Home says it is taking action as government scheme is unworkable
BBC
Stagecoach bus firm denies some of its drivers are racist
Operator Stagecoach has denied claims some of its drivers are racist after reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses in North Somerset. "One driver told me 'we don't pick up refugees'. I was left waiting an hour for the next bus," an asylum seeker, who wished to remain anonymous, said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pensions watchdog called in to emergency talks on UK market turmoil
The Pensions Regulator has for the first time been drafted into high-level emergency talks led by the Treasury and Bank of England as they examine measures to calm financial markets in the wake of the meltdown which followed Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget. The watchdog, which oversees the £1.5tn pension sector,...
Tory MPs dismiss critical RSPB campaign as ‘marketing strategy’
Tory MPs have criticised the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), accusing it of using claims of a government attack on nature as a “marketing strategy”. The bird charity, one of the UK’s oldest and most respected conservation organisations, has joined the country’s other largest environment NGOs, including the Wildlife Trusts and National Trust, to condemn mooted plans to create investment zones – which would weaken environment protections – and to get rid of the post-Brexit nature-friendly farming subsidy.
BBC
Millions will receive £324 cost-of-living payment in November
More than eight million people will get a cost-of-living payment of £324 in November, the government has said. It is the second part of a £650 grant to help low-income households cope with soaring food and energy prices. Those on means-tested benefits will get it directly into their...
Sembcorp Marine secures $3 billion shipbuilding contract from Petrobras
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Singapore's Sembcorp Marine (SCMN.SI) said on Wednesday its unit secured a $3.1 billion contract to build a vessel from Brazilian state-owned oil and gas producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PETR4.SA).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC
Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police
Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
BBC
Leamington Spa veteran completes 'humbling' UK coastline run
A former soldier who has finished a coastline run around the UK for charity called the journey "humbling and eye-opening". Paul Minter, from Leamington Spa, started in March in Liverpool and returned to the city on Saturday. He covered 5,000 miles (8,046km) and raised more than £50,000 towards a residential...
U.K.・
The Next Web
These 3 European hubs offer a better work/life balance
It’s easy to think of Europe as a well-lit map of interconnected hubs of tech excellence. After all, the continent is home to the renowned tech hubs of Berlin, Barcelona, and Paris, and in the UK, London is a global hub with long-term excellence in the financial services sector.
CNBC
European stocks close higher; Credit Suisse down 1% after wild trading session
European stocks closed higher on Monday as market volatility continued into the last quarter of the year. The early declines in Europe came after a gloomy trading session in Asia-Pacific markets, with sharp moves in the price of oil. Such a move would be the biggest taken by the organization...
A global revamp of waste management could significantly reduce emissions: report
Story at a glance A new report from the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives found transitioning countries to zero-waste pathways can significantly reduce emissions. Better waste management strategies include increased composting and greater investment in recycling. According to authors, past initiatives aimed at combating climate change have largely ignored waste industry reforms. Broad adoption of…
Elon Musk Twitter deal - live: Musk breaks silence as Tesla CEO’s $44bn Twitter buyout is accepted
Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal.The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Mr Mus broke his silence on the deal on Twitter late Tuesday, writing: “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”.In July, Twitter sued Mr Musk for what it said was his “wrongful” attempt to cancel his offer, a case that may force the entrenpreneur into acquiring the company.Without an agreement, proceedings in the case are set to begin within days, with Mr Musk scheduled to be deposed in Texas later this week. Read More Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for second timeA timeline of billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to control TwitterWhat if Elon Musk loses the Twitter case but defies the court?Zelensky had to put Elon Musk in his place. It’s funny until it isn’t
BBC
Ross welcomes chancellor's income tax U-turn
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has welcomed the chancellor's decision to scrap plans to abolish the top rate of income tax. Speaking at the Conservative Party conference he said Kwasi Kwarteng had made the "right decision". Mr Ross had previously called for the mini-budget tax cuts announced on 23 September...
Sterling climbs after tax plan reversal, dollar also weaker against other major currencies
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped against the dollar on Monday after Britain reversed a plan to cut the highest rate of income tax, and the dollar was also down against other major currencies.
Ministers given £930m to spend on advertising space to tout policies
Ministers have budgeted more than £930m on buying advertising space in an effort to sell government policies in the lead-up to the next election, analysis has revealed. The amount is almost double the normal advertising budget for government over the previous four years, although a significant amount more was spent on Covid-related advertising, according to data compiled by Labour.
BBC
Newport: Radiology failures led to baby placed into care
Radiology failures and social services' decisions wrongly left a premature six-month-old baby in care for 26 days, a family has claimed. The mother-of-two shared her story after reading about another Welsh family's experience. She said specialists should have been involved earlier and felt "punished". Newport social services would not comment...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: AMV BBDO, Baldwin&, MassiveMusic & More
This week is finishing up with exciting new hires and promotions at the top agencies around the world. Let’s see who migrated where in today’s roster updates. Airship’s board of directors welcomed Cindy Davis as its newest member. Davis is an industry veteran with decades of experience driving customer relationships through digital-first strategies, serving brands like Bed Bath & Beyond, The Walt Disney Company and Walmart.
Comments / 0