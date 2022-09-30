Read full article on original website
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire SundayMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Drivers crash into apartment building in St. Louis City
A driver crashed his car into an apartment building near the West End neighborhood in St. Louis.
KMOV
St. Louis area restaurants continue to fight the toll of inflation
‘Wear a helmet while crossing street’ Signs spark conversation about pedestrian safety in St. Louis. Along each block of the busy South Grand business corridor, you’ll notice signs and helmets advising “all pedestrians crossing any St. Louis street should wear a helmet while crossing such street.” The signs are fake but they address a very real problem in the City of St. Louis.
No injuries after house fire in south St. Louis
There are no injuries after a home in south St. Louis caught fire Monday morning.
KMOV
St. Charles County Executive calls on St. Louis City, region to get control of crime problem
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann hopes a proposal penned to the state legislature will help the St. Louis region combat its ongoing crime problem. In the plan, Ehlmann proposes the state take back control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department if the city is...
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
KMOV
Trudy Busch-Valentine campaigns in St. Louis County
Two 15-year-old girls shot in south St. Louis
Two teenager girls were shot Monday morning in south St. Louis.
Assault at Midtown Bar parking lot leads to carjacking and other St. Louis crimes
A man offered three people a ride to Midtown Bar on Sunday evening in St. Louis, leading to a series of crimes that began with the group hurting him and taking over his car in the parking lot of the bar, police say.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
KMOV
Neighbors rushed to help 14-year-old girls who were shot in south St. Louis Monday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two 15-year-old girls were injured following a shooting in south St. Louis Monday morning. Gunfire rang out in the alley of the 4100 block of South Compton just past 6:30 a.m., police said. Samantha Faulk’s house on South Compton backs up to the alley and she heard the shots.
KMOV
Homicide detectives investigating double shooting in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were wounded in a shooting that happened in west St. Louis Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Walton, which is in the Fountain Park neighborhood. Police say a man was shot in the face; police found him lying on the ground, not conscious or breathing.
KMOV
Pagedale man charged in 2020 St. Louis City murder
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Pagedale has been charged in relation to a 2020 murder in St. Louis City. Reuben Smith, 33, is accused of killing Darrell McClendon, 23, in the 1400 block of Temple on the afternoon of September 7, 2020. McClendon died at a hospital after being found shot multiple times on a front lawn.
Officers investigating double shooting in St. Louis City
KSDK
1 dead, 2 injured in St. Louis shooting Saturday night
One man died after being shot in the face. Two other people were also shot, but are stable.
Man killed in St. Louis shooting Sunday morning
ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a fatal shooting Sunday morning in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis. A 31-year-old man was found on the ground, not conscious or breathing after being shot shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Arlington Avenue, St. Louis police said.
KMOV
Break-in at historic Scott Joplin house causes major damage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A break-in Sunday morning at the historic Scott Joplin house on Delmar left behind major damage. Police arrived to find a 38-year-old had broken into the Scott Joplin home through a back window and began tossing items at the officers who got inside the building. The 38-year-old then barricaded himself in the staircase.
KMOV
Suspect steals ambulance, leads police on multi-jurisdiction chase
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man accused of stealing an ambulance from a Jefferson County hospital was taken into custody in St. Louis City. A man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, was taken to Mercy Jefferson Hospital, according to Crystal City Police. After he was discharged, he reportedly stole an empty Valle Ambulance District vehicle that was idling. Paramedics had just taken a patient inside moments before.
HAZMAT team responds to chemical spill in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – HAZMAT crews are responding to a chemical spill Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Fire Department reports there was a 55-gallon drum of acetone that was spilled and ruptured. It happened at a business in the 3300 block of South 2nd Street in the Kosciusko neighborhood.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in North City Sunday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in North City Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Arlington just before 6:00 a.m. The man was shot in the side and ankle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Charles Edwards, Jr. of North City.
West Florissant to EB I-270 ramp closes today
Drivers could be impacted during their morning commute by the latest ramp closure for the I-270 North Project.
