Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

St. Louis area restaurants continue to fight the toll of inflation

‘Wear a helmet while crossing street’ Signs spark conversation about pedestrian safety in St. Louis. Along each block of the busy South Grand business corridor, you’ll notice signs and helmets advising “all pedestrians crossing any St. Louis street should wear a helmet while crossing such street.” The signs are fake but they address a very real problem in the City of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
KMOV

Trudy Busch-Valentine campaigns in St. Louis County

'Wear a helmet while crossing street' Signs spark conversation about pedestrian safety in St. Louis. Along each block of the busy South Grand business corridor, you'll notice signs and helmets advising "all pedestrians crossing any St. Louis street should wear a helmet while crossing such street." The signs are fake but they address a very real problem in the City of St. Louis.
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
KMOV

Homicide detectives investigating double shooting in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were wounded in a shooting that happened in west St. Louis Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Walton, which is in the Fountain Park neighborhood. Police say a man was shot in the face; police found him lying on the ground, not conscious or breathing.
KMOV

Pagedale man charged in 2020 St. Louis City murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Pagedale has been charged in relation to a 2020 murder in St. Louis City. Reuben Smith, 33, is accused of killing Darrell McClendon, 23, in the 1400 block of Temple on the afternoon of September 7, 2020. McClendon died at a hospital after being found shot multiple times on a front lawn.
5 On Your Side

Man killed in St. Louis shooting Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a fatal shooting Sunday morning in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis. A 31-year-old man was found on the ground, not conscious or breathing after being shot shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Arlington Avenue, St. Louis police said.
KMOV

Break-in at historic Scott Joplin house causes major damage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A break-in Sunday morning at the historic Scott Joplin house on Delmar left behind major damage. Police arrived to find a 38-year-old had broken into the Scott Joplin home through a back window and began tossing items at the officers who got inside the building. The 38-year-old then barricaded himself in the staircase.
KMOV

Suspect steals ambulance, leads police on multi-jurisdiction chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man accused of stealing an ambulance from a Jefferson County hospital was taken into custody in St. Louis City. A man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, was taken to Mercy Jefferson Hospital, according to Crystal City Police. After he was discharged, he reportedly stole an empty Valle Ambulance District vehicle that was idling. Paramedics had just taken a patient inside moments before.
FOX2Now

HAZMAT team responds to chemical spill in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – HAZMAT crews are responding to a chemical spill Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Fire Department reports there was a 55-gallon drum of acetone that was spilled and ruptured. It happened at a business in the 3300 block of South 2nd Street in the Kosciusko neighborhood.
KMOV

Man shot, killed in North City Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in North City Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Arlington just before 6:00 a.m. The man was shot in the side and ankle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Charles Edwards, Jr. of North City.
