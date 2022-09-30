ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Rivian, Credit Suisse, Poshmark and More

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Tuesday. Rivian — Rivian's stock rallied 9.3% after the electric vehicle maker announced that third-quarter production rose 67% from the second quarter. The company also noted it's on track to meet its production goals for the year. Poshmark — Poshmark...
STOCKS
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Peloton, Tesla, Viasat, Wells Fargo, Box and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. Credit Suisse — Shares of Credit Suisse rose 2.3%, reversing an earlier slump that sent the stock to a record low, after the bank over the weekend made a series of calls to calm investor fears about its financial health. In addition, the cost to insure the bank's debt against default jumped to a new high.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Rivian, Kezar, Dynatrace and More

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Rivian — Shares of the electric vehicle maker increased 2.7% after announcing after the bell that production met expectations in its quarter ending Sept. 30. Dynatrace — The software intelligence company jumped 4.6% after being upgraded to a buy from JPMorgan....
Stock Futures Jump as Traders Try to Build on Monday's Rally

Stock futures surged Tuesday as Wall Street aimed to build on a sharp rally seen in the previous session. Futures tied to the S&P 500 increased 1.7%. Nasdaq 100 futures were up 2.1%. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 407 points, or 1.4%. Monday brought a respite...
