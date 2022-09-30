Read full article on original website
When Investing in a Company, CNBC's No. 1 Financial Advisor Agrees With Warren Buffett: ‘He Likes Cash Flow'
Woodley Farra, which has $1.4 billion in assets under management and 1,000 clients, came in at No. 1 on CNBC's ranking of the top 100 financial advisors in the U.S. for 2022. Here's what the co-founder, George Farra, has to say about the likelihood of a recession, the cryptocurrency space and more.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Rivian, Credit Suisse, Poshmark and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Tuesday. Rivian — Rivian's stock rallied 9.3% after the electric vehicle maker announced that third-quarter production rose 67% from the second quarter. The company also noted it's on track to meet its production goals for the year. Poshmark — Poshmark...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Peloton, Tesla, Viasat, Wells Fargo, Box and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. Credit Suisse — Shares of Credit Suisse rose 2.3%, reversing an earlier slump that sent the stock to a record low, after the bank over the weekend made a series of calls to calm investor fears about its financial health. In addition, the cost to insure the bank's debt against default jumped to a new high.
This Classic Investment Strategy Is on Track for Its ‘Worst Year Ever'—Here's What to Do With Your Money
Investing strategies don't get more classic than the so-called 60/40 allocation. By holding 60% of your portfolio in stocks and 40% in bonds, the thinking goes, you get the best of both worlds: high growth potential from your riskier stocks and protection from your more conservative bonds. For investors who...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Rivian, Kezar, Dynatrace and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Rivian — Shares of the electric vehicle maker increased 2.7% after announcing after the bell that production met expectations in its quarter ending Sept. 30. Dynatrace — The software intelligence company jumped 4.6% after being upgraded to a buy from JPMorgan....
Stock Futures Jump as Traders Try to Build on Monday's Rally
Stock futures surged Tuesday as Wall Street aimed to build on a sharp rally seen in the previous session. Futures tied to the S&P 500 increased 1.7%. Nasdaq 100 futures were up 2.1%. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 407 points, or 1.4%. Monday brought a respite...
