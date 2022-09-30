Read full article on original website
Jessica Lawson death: Teacher thought pontoon was safety feature
A teacher in charge of a school trip where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized said he thought the platform was a safety feature. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges, France, in 2015 when it overturned. She later died in hospital.
Grantham: Girl, 12, and teenage boys held after bottle attack
A 12-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys have been arrested after a man was hit in the head with a bottle in Grantham. Lincolnshire Police said the 24-year-old man was struck while he was walking along Belton Lane at about 01:35 BST on Saturday. He suffered a serious head injury,...
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
Peterborough hospital death: Christian Hobbs, 17, 'not seen by cardiologist'
A teenager who died after developing a resting pulse rate of 240bpm was not seen by a cardiologist after admission to A&E, an inquest has heard. Christian Hobbs died suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on Boxing Day 2017. The 17-year-old had an undiagnosed heart condition. On the first day of...
Prince William warns of organised crime threat to wildlife
Prince William has given a strong warning that multi-national organised crime networks are threatening to destroy endangered wildlife species. In his first major speech as Prince of Wales, he spoke of the urgent need to tackle the poaching, smuggling and sale of rhino horn and ivory from elephants. "There are...
Dorset coroner demands proof military jet is safe to fly
A coroner has called for urgent reassurance that a military jet is safe to fly after the death of a former RAF pilot. David Ashley, from Poole, Dorset, died during a test flight of an M-346 when it crashed in the Italian Alps in Lombardy on 16 March. The father-of-two...
Eileen Cotter: Man denies 1974 Islington murder
A 79-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a woman who was found strangled 48 years ago. John Apelgren is accused of killing 22-year-old Eileen Cotter, whose body was found near some garages in Highbury, north London, on 1 June 1974. He is also accused of the indecent assault...
