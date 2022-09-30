Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
u.today
Half Billion SHIB Sent to Dead Wallets in Past Week, but Burning Is Not as It Used To Be
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph
Celsius founder reportedly withdrew $10M before bankruptcy filing: FT
Celsius Network founder and former CEO Alex Mashinsky allegedly withdrew $10 million from the crypto lending platform just weeks before the company froze customer funds and declared bankruptcy. The withdrawal was cited by sources from the Financial Times who said Mashinsky withdrew the funds in “mid to late May” prior...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
Engadget
Coinbase users were unable to withdraw funds to US bank accounts for six hours
Coinbase users were unable to carry out US bank account transactions for around six hours on Sunday. An issue with the Automated Clearing House Network, which is used for electronic transfers between bank accounts in the country, emerged just before 7AM ET. The company said on its status page that it identified the problem, described as a "major outage," by 8:23AM and resolved it by 12:41PM.
CNBC
When investing in a company, CNBC's No. 1 financial advisor agrees with Warren Buffett: 'He likes cash flow'
Woodley Farra, which has $1.4 billion in assets under management and 1,000 clients, came in at No. 1 on CNBC's ranking of the top 100 financial advisors in the U.S. for 2022. Here's what the co-founder, George Farra, has to say about the likelihood of a recession, the cryptocurrency space and more.
u.today
Ripple vs. SEC: Private Jet Charter Company Wants to Highlight XRP's Utility
Privat jet charter company TapJets has asked the court to file an amicus brief to land blockchain company Ripple a helping hand in its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The brief is supposed to shed light on the utility of the token, which has been recognized...
SEC Charges Arbitrade, Cryptobontix in Connection With Crypto Pump-and-Dump Scheme
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against Bermudan company Arbitrade, Canadian company Cryptobontix and their principals. Between May 2018 and January 2019 they allegedly undertook a pump-and-dump scheme involving a cryptocurrency called “Dignity” or “DIG,” the SEC said Friday (Sept. 30) in a press release.
u.today
Celsius Founder Withdrew Millions of Dollars Before Freezing Customer Accounts: Report
According to a recent report by the Financial Times, Celsius Network founder Alex Mashinsky withdrew a whopping $10 million from the platform to pay taxes right before the cryptocurrency lender froze the accounts of its customers, sending shockwaves across the market. The damning revelation will put more pressure on Mashinsky,...
Coinbase Unable To Process US Bank Transactions, Implementing Fix
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Sunday suffered a snag, which prevented transactions from user accounts based in the United States from getting processed. The company stated that the problem had been identified and was being resolved. "At this time, we are unable to accept payments from or process withdrawals from US...
astaga.com
Shiba Inu Becomes Largest ETH Whales Holding; Flips This Token
Shiba Inu, the world’s second largest meme cryptocurrency costs dropped by round 12% over the previous 30 days. Nonetheless, this worth transfer has inspired the Ethereum (ETH) whales so as to add extra SHIB tokens. Whale curiosity spikes for Shiba Inu?. Based on the Whalestats, Shiba Inu has managed...
PETS・
cryptopotato.com
Celsius Ex-CEO Withdrew $10 Million Weeks Before Withdrawal Pause: Report
Mashinsky’s $10-million withdrawal comes into sharp focus as scrutiny of the financial conduct of Celsius’ former top executive intensifies. Celsius Network founder Alex Mashinsky, who resigned as the CEO of the embattled Defi platform on September 27, reportedly withdrew $10 million in May, just weeks before the company froze withdrawals on June 12.
protos.com
Sam Bankman-Fried markets Celsius bid as altruism for users
On Sunday, crypto bigwig and investor Sam Bankman-Fried claimed that if his crypto exchange FTX would buy-out bankrupt Celsius Network, it would be to get money back to customers — just like Voyager’s takeover. “To be clear — in Voyager, our bids are generally determined by fair market...
bitcoinist.com
Ripple Bags Crucial Win In SEC Case; XRP Soars 15% After The Decision
Ripple chief executive officer, Brad Garlinghouse, stated in July that the crypto company will relocate if it loses its legal dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Well, it looks like Garlinghouse will just have to stay put and not go anywhere. Ripple has just won a major victory...
The Verge
Coinbase paused transactions in US for hours to address bank transfer issues
Coinbase temporarily stopped transactions for users in the US due to an issue preventing the company from processing withdrawals or deposits involving bank accounts. Problems started around 7AM ET, but the company didn’t resolve the issue until around 12:40PM ET. “We are currently unable to take payments or make...
CNBC
TreasuryDirect sold more than $27 billion in Series I bonds since Nov. 1. Now it’s getting a makeover
Since the annual Series I bond rate jumped to 7.12% last November, there has been more than $27 billion in sales, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Meanwhile, some investors have struggled with TreasuryDirect, the 20-year-old platform for buying these assets. But a website makeover aims for better...
Elon Musk Twitter deal - live: Musk breaks silence as Tesla CEO’s $44bn Twitter buyout is accepted
Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal.The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Mr Mus broke his silence on the deal on Twitter late Tuesday, writing: “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”.In July, Twitter sued Mr Musk for what it said was his “wrongful” attempt to cancel his offer, a case that may force the entrenpreneur into acquiring the company.Without an agreement, proceedings in the case are set to begin within days, with Mr Musk scheduled to be deposed in Texas later this week. Read More Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for second timeA timeline of billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to control TwitterWhat if Elon Musk loses the Twitter case but defies the court?Zelensky had to put Elon Musk in his place. It’s funny until it isn’t
CNBC
Bitcoin inches back above $20,000, and a deep dive into the state of U.S. regulation: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On todays show, Ian Epstein of Makor Group and Chen Arad of Solidus Labs discuss the state of crypto regulation ahead of the Midterm elections.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Fixes Technical Problem That Temporarily Halted Payments and Withdrawals From US Bank Accounts
Coinbase has fixed a technical problem that caused it to temporarily halt payments and withdrawals involving U.S. bank accounts. The crypto exchange said on Sunday at 12:41 p.m. New York time (4:41 p.m. UTC) that the "incident has been resolved," according to its system status page. A few hours earlier,...
CNBC
Analysts at two major Wall Street firms are optimistic about Amazon. Here's why we are, too
A pair of positive Wall Street notes on Club holding Amazon (AMZN) hit the tape Tuesday, with analysts maintaining their long-term optimism despite an uncertain macroeconomic outlook. We're encouraged by the research.
