ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Half Billion SHIB Sent to Dead Wallets in Past Week, but Burning Is Not as It Used To Be

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Celsius founder reportedly withdrew $10M before bankruptcy filing: FT

Celsius Network founder and former CEO Alex Mashinsky allegedly withdrew $10 million from the crypto lending platform just weeks before the company froze customer funds and declared bankruptcy. The withdrawal was cited by sources from the Financial Times who said Mashinsky withdrew the funds in “mid to late May” prior...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftx#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Voyager Digital#Crypto Hedge Fund
Engadget

Coinbase users were unable to withdraw funds to US bank accounts for six hours

Coinbase users were unable to carry out US bank account transactions for around six hours on Sunday. An issue with the Automated Clearing House Network, which is used for electronic transfers between bank accounts in the country, emerged just before 7AM ET. The company said on its status page that it identified the problem, described as a "major outage," by 8:23AM and resolved it by 12:41PM.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Coinbase Unable To Process US Bank Transactions, Implementing Fix

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Sunday suffered a snag, which prevented transactions from user accounts based in the United States from getting processed. The company stated that the problem had been identified and was being resolved. "At this time, we are unable to accept payments from or process withdrawals from US...
MARKETS
astaga.com

Shiba Inu Becomes Largest ETH Whales Holding; Flips This Token

Shiba Inu, the world’s second largest meme cryptocurrency costs dropped by round 12% over the previous 30 days. Nonetheless, this worth transfer has inspired the Ethereum (ETH) whales so as to add extra SHIB tokens. Whale curiosity spikes for Shiba Inu?. Based on the Whalestats, Shiba Inu has managed...
PETS
cryptopotato.com

Celsius Ex-CEO Withdrew $10 Million Weeks Before Withdrawal Pause: Report

Mashinsky’s $10-million withdrawal comes into sharp focus as scrutiny of the financial conduct of Celsius’ former top executive intensifies. Celsius Network founder Alex Mashinsky, who resigned as the CEO of the embattled Defi platform on September 27, reportedly withdrew $10 million in May, just weeks before the company froze withdrawals on June 12.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
protos.com

Sam Bankman-Fried markets Celsius bid as altruism for users

On Sunday, crypto bigwig and investor Sam Bankman-Fried claimed that if his crypto exchange FTX would buy-out bankrupt Celsius Network, it would be to get money back to customers — just like Voyager’s takeover. “To be clear — in Voyager, our bids are generally determined by fair market...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Ripple Bags Crucial Win In SEC Case; XRP Soars 15% After The Decision

Ripple chief executive officer, Brad Garlinghouse, stated in July that the crypto company will relocate if it loses its legal dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Well, it looks like Garlinghouse will just have to stay put and not go anywhere. Ripple has just won a major victory...
MARKETS
The Verge

Coinbase paused transactions in US for hours to address bank transfer issues

Coinbase temporarily stopped transactions for users in the US due to an issue preventing the company from processing withdrawals or deposits involving bank accounts. Problems started around 7AM ET, but the company didn’t resolve the issue until around 12:40PM ET. “We are currently unable to take payments or make...
MARKETS
The Independent

Elon Musk Twitter deal - live: Musk breaks silence as Tesla CEO’s $44bn Twitter buyout is accepted

Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal.The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Mr Mus broke his silence on the deal on Twitter late Tuesday, writing: “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”.In July, Twitter sued Mr Musk for what it said was his “wrongful” attempt to cancel his offer, a case that may force the entrenpreneur into acquiring the company.Without an agreement, proceedings in the case are set to begin within days, with Mr Musk scheduled to be deposed in Texas later this week. Read More Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for second timeA timeline of billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to control TwitterWhat if Elon Musk loses the Twitter case but defies the court?Zelensky had to put Elon Musk in his place. It’s funny until it isn’t
BUSINESS
CNBC

Bitcoin inches back above $20,000, and a deep dive into the state of U.S. regulation: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On todays show, Ian Epstein of Makor Group and Chen Arad of Solidus Labs discuss the state of crypto regulation ahead of the Midterm elections.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy