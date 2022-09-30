ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last.

His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where the first Jewish Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff spoke and first lady Jill Biden spoke about the closeness of the first and second families.

It also came just a day after Harris committed a blunder on her first trip to the DMZ by accidentally referring to the U.S. 'alliance with the Republic of North Korea' –mangling the name one of the nation's top allies by mixing it with the hermetic regime who tested a ballistic missile during her visit.

'And Doug's right: you're the first, but like Kamala often says you won't be the last. Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president – or president,' Biden said, speaking after Emhoff's remarks.

The crowd including Jewish supporters burst into applause at the remark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LBRgY_0iGwsexv00
'You won't be the last.' President Joe Biden predicted there would be a female president and said VP Kamala Harris won't be the last female VP

Harris has gotten some mileage out of the line herself. She included it in her outdoor election victory speech in Wilmington in 2020, proclaiming, 'I won't be the last.'

Since that time, she has suffered some mishaps in office, facing criticism of her handling of border issues and running through staff. Harris visited Japan for the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and met with key allies during times of tension with China, in a trip that put her back on the world stage.

Her own gaffe came shortly after Biden committed one of his own, asking 'Where's Jacki' during a White House event, in apparent reference to the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), who died last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8fVy_0iGwsexv00
Biden spoke a day after Harris accidentally referred to the 'Republic of North Korea.' The hermetic regime is ruled by an iron-fisted third generation dictator. She meant to say the Republic of Korea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgsFh_0iGwsexv00
The unfortunate flub came on Harris' first visit to the DMZ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08qUm7_0iGwsexv00
Trouble ahead. Harris looked through binoculars at the DMZ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWfkD_0iGwsexv00
Former President Donald Trump met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un in 2019. He reportedly took their 'love letters' with him to Mar-a-Lago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZffV_0iGwsexv00
Happy 5783! Second Gentleman Doug Emhof, the first Jewish spouse of a president or VP, spoke at the event celebrating the Jewish new year

The White House PR response to the apparent mistake fell flat with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Walorski was 'top of mind' when Biden made the odd remark.

Biden also spoke about standing up to anti-Semitism, and mentioned a 'former leader' who said there were 'good people on both sides' at Charlottesville, in a swat at Donald Trump.

'I was running literally was to restore the soul of America back some decency and honor in the way we talk about one another where we deal with one another,' Biden said of his campaign.

He also the reception came at a 'very difficult time for so many Jewish families in Florida, possibly for some of you who have loved ones in Florida' following Hurricane Ian.

'Our heart goes out to everyone there in the state experience here. It could be maybe one of the most devastating hurricanes in the history of that state,' he said.

At the event, first lady Jill Biden spoke about bonds between the first and second families.

'Thank you for spending this special time with us,' she told Emhoff. Emhof gave her a kiss on the cheek. 'On a personal note, back at you. You and the president have really made our family feel like your family. Thank you so much.'

Comments / 23

swampdonkie
4d ago

Joe said "no". and then went on to say. "my donkeys blue when he jumps backwards. Brandon told me. I'm afraid of rubber toasters."

Reply
10
Biden is dazed & confused
4d ago

She will need note cards like Joe … where is Waldo … is the next heart beat away from president… God help us .

Reply
15
Me
4d ago

There’s USELESS she’s been missing for quite a while now 😳 looking for the southern border invasion of illegals invading America 🇺🇸

Reply
7
Related
Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

So who IS in driving seat, Joe? Karine Jean-Pierre suggests Biden didn't mean to say the COVID pandemic is 'over' - and blames comment on him being distracted by cars at Detroit show

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Joe Biden didn't mean the pandemic is 'over' when he said just that during the 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday. 'So just to step back for a second, what we saw during that interview, 60 Minutes interview, when he...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
HollywoodLife

Hillary Clinton Shocked After Andy Cohen Reveals He Had Affair With Her Secret Service Agent

Hillary Clinton kept it short and sweet when she told Andy Cohen that he was dishing out “too much information”. The former First Lady stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (September 8) and during her discussion of all things pop culture — including her new Apple TV series Gutsy — she hilariously called out the loose-lipped Bravo boss as he spilled the tea on a romance of his that allegedly occurred during her time in the White House.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Emhoff
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Jackie Walorski
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#North Korea#The Last Woman#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Oval Office#Dmz#Jewish
Daily Mail

Ex-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders reveals she battled thyroid cancer and had surgery to remove it: Second Trump-era official to fight it after Jared Kushner

Republican Arkansas gubernatorial hopeful Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that she had surgery for thyroid cancer - but planned to continue on in her race for governor. 'During a check-up earlier this month, my doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of concern in my neck and the test revealed I had thyroid cancer,' the former White House press secretary said in a statement.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Veracity Report

Just How Much Time Has Joe Biden Spent on Vacation Since Being Inaugurated? | Opinion

Nothing in this article is in any way sponsored or affiliated with any other individuals or companies. The writer of this story is the founder and CEO of The Veracity Report. Visiting the company website could, at some point, generate revenue for the company or the writer, or both. We will always disclose when links or names included in our articles could generate profits for us or any of our employees.
Benzinga

'You're Blowing This:' Donald Trump's Wife Melania Was Convinced He Was 'Screwing Up,' New Book Says

Former first lady Melania Trump was worried about the way her husband, former President Donald Trump, was handling the COVID-19 pandemic, says a new book. What Happened: Melania was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up,” according to a new book by New York Times correspondent Peter Baker and his wife New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, CNN reported. The book titled “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” is set to publish on Tuesday.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
SheKnows

Joe Biden & Jill Biden Were Told 'Don't Talk About Family' When They Met the Queen Last Year

When President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had the opportunity to meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in 2021, they were met with an unusual instruction: “Don’t talk about family.” In wake of the monarch’s passing, Jill Biden chatted with Today about her impression of the Queen from their meeting, and included this detail that may speak to how The Firm looked to protect the Queen from delicate subjects amid the rift between grandchildren Prince Harry and Prince William that dominated headlines in her final years. In her interview, the First Lady shared “What I loved about her was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

632K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy