Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last.

His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where the first Jewish Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff spoke and first lady Jill Biden spoke about the closeness of the first and second families.

It also came just a day after Harris committed a blunder on her first trip to the DMZ by accidentally referring to the U.S. 'alliance with the Republic of North Korea' –mangling the name one of the nation's top allies by mixing it with the hermetic regime who tested a ballistic missile during her visit.

'And Doug's right: you're the first, but like Kamala often says you won't be the last. Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president – or president,' Biden said, speaking after Emhoff's remarks.

The crowd including Jewish supporters burst into applause at the remark.

'You won't be the last.' President Joe Biden predicted there would be a female president and said VP Kamala Harris won't be the last female VP

Harris has gotten some mileage out of the line herself. She included it in her outdoor election victory speech in Wilmington in 2020, proclaiming, 'I won't be the last.'

Since that time, she has suffered some mishaps in office, facing criticism of her handling of border issues and running through staff. Harris visited Japan for the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and met with key allies during times of tension with China, in a trip that put her back on the world stage.

Her own gaffe came shortly after Biden committed one of his own, asking 'Where's Jacki' during a White House event, in apparent reference to the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), who died last month.

Biden spoke a day after Harris accidentally referred to the 'Republic of North Korea.' The hermetic regime is ruled by an iron-fisted third generation dictator. She meant to say the Republic of Korea

The unfortunate flub came on Harris' first visit to the DMZ

Trouble ahead. Harris looked through binoculars at the DMZ

Former President Donald Trump met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un in 2019. He reportedly took their 'love letters' with him to Mar-a-Lago

Happy 5783! Second Gentleman Doug Emhof, the first Jewish spouse of a president or VP, spoke at the event celebrating the Jewish new year

The White House PR response to the apparent mistake fell flat with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Walorski was 'top of mind' when Biden made the odd remark.

Biden also spoke about standing up to anti-Semitism, and mentioned a 'former leader' who said there were 'good people on both sides' at Charlottesville, in a swat at Donald Trump.

'I was running literally was to restore the soul of America back some decency and honor in the way we talk about one another where we deal with one another,' Biden said of his campaign.

He also the reception came at a 'very difficult time for so many Jewish families in Florida, possibly for some of you who have loved ones in Florida' following Hurricane Ian.

'Our heart goes out to everyone there in the state experience here. It could be maybe one of the most devastating hurricanes in the history of that state,' he said.

At the event, first lady Jill Biden spoke about bonds between the first and second families.

'Thank you for spending this special time with us,' she told Emhoff. Emhof gave her a kiss on the cheek. 'On a personal note, back at you. You and the president have really made our family feel like your family. Thank you so much.'