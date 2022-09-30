ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Government Technology

Insider Takes: Northern California CIO on Planning, Modernization

Guided by its inaugural chief information officer, one North Bay city is forging a comprehensive vision for enterprise-level...
FAIRFIELD, CA
Government Technology

Los Angeles Surpasses S.F. in Public Transit Ridership

The age-old battle between Northern and Southern California has taken a new turn: While Los Angeles is historically known for its traffic-packed freeways and car-centric culture, for the first time it has managed to surpass San Francisco in public transit ridership. The Mercury News found that between 2019 and 2021, the Bay Area lost more riders than Los Angeles did — 283 million versus 157 million — and by June 2022, L.A. had regained 71 percent of its ridership compared to S.F.’s 55 percent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
InsideClimate News

Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke

CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
CLEARLAKE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say

More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested, 24 cited at DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested two drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of College Avenue and Morgan Street. During the checkpoint, officers screened 921 vehicles. In addition to two DUI […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
beniciamagazine.com

Hidden Benicia: Zodiac

Most everyone loves a good scary story, and this may be the scariest Benicia story of all. It is so scary because it is true. Imagine you are living here in 1968, a few days before Christmas. Sparkling red and green lights adorn houses all around town. You’re in a joyous mood, filled with the holiday spirit.
BENICIA, CA
ksro.com

Female Driver Suffers Major Injures in Highway 101 Crash Near Arata Lane

A driver suffered major injuries and traffic was snarled for hours after a crash involving a Caltrans vehicle on Highway 101 near Windsor. Shortly before 11 AM Wednesday morning, a Toyota Corolla, driven by a woman from Geyserville, crashed into a Caltrans truck just south of Arata Lane. The truck was protecting a mower trimming vegetation in the center median at the time. It had moved into the number 1 lane in order to pass the bridge railing at Arata when it was struck from behind. The Toyota driver suffered severe injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial. The Caltrans driver was also taken to the hospital after complaining of pain. Highway 101 was closed at the Arata over crossing and all lanes were reopened by 1:40 PM.
WINDSOR, CA
KXL

Fatal Crash In Marion County Snarls I-Five Traffic For Several Hours

MARION COUNTY, Ore – Oregon State Police along with First Responders from Aurora and Woodburn responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate-Five, Friday afternoon. An initial investigation of the crash found that a Honda motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Tyler Bratton, of Santa Rosa, CA was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when he collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, driven by 22-year-old Usach Sisach Nelson.
MARION COUNTY, OR
worldatlas.com

7 Most Charming River Towns in California

River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Here’s how a SF man tracked down his stolen items

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The smash-and-grab of a car or a garage break-in doesn’t shock anyone in the Bay Area. But it might surprise you to hear about someone who was able to track down the thieves themselves. That was the case for a man in the Marina District who had a briefcase with thousands […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRCB 104.9

Sonoma County Airport on course to serve a record number of passengers in 2022

With the pandemic waning, more of us are taking to the skies from Sonoma County. The passenger count at the Sonoma County Charles M. Schulz Airport is nearing 400,000 so far this year. That's more than double 2020's record low. Airport Manager Jon Stout said, "We're projecting we'll finish the year around six hundred to six hundred and twenty-five thousand passengers, which is up from four hundred eighty-eight thousand in 2019 - our peak year.”
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

