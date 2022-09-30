Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
Insider Takes: Northern California CIO on Planning, Modernization
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Guided by its inaugural chief information officer, one North Bay city is forging a comprehensive vision for enterprise-level...
Government Technology
Los Angeles Surpasses S.F. in Public Transit Ridership
The age-old battle between Northern and Southern California has taken a new turn: While Los Angeles is historically known for its traffic-packed freeways and car-centric culture, for the first time it has managed to surpass San Francisco in public transit ridership. The Mercury News found that between 2019 and 2021, the Bay Area lost more riders than Los Angeles did — 283 million versus 157 million — and by June 2022, L.A. had regained 71 percent of its ridership compared to S.F.’s 55 percent.
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke
CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Area feeling pain at pump, but Gov. Newsom proposal could provide relief with lower gas prices
HIGH GAS PRICES ⛽: "It's nuts! You can't comprehend this." This past Monday, gas prices in the Bay Area were over $6 a gallon. By Friday night, some prices shot up to almost $7 a gallon.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say
More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
Heavy construction vehicle crashes into SF home, damages multiple cars
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A front loader crashed into a home on Friday, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. A photo posted by SFFD shows the front loader ran over a dark-colored sedan before crashing into the home. The home is located at 3970 San Bruno Ave where several cars were also damaged, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 arrested, 24 cited at DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested two drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of College Avenue and Morgan Street. During the checkpoint, officers screened 921 vehicles. In addition to two DUI […]
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
beniciamagazine.com
Hidden Benicia: Zodiac
Most everyone loves a good scary story, and this may be the scariest Benicia story of all. It is so scary because it is true. Imagine you are living here in 1968, a few days before Christmas. Sparkling red and green lights adorn houses all around town. You’re in a joyous mood, filled with the holiday spirit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksro.com
Female Driver Suffers Major Injures in Highway 101 Crash Near Arata Lane
A driver suffered major injuries and traffic was snarled for hours after a crash involving a Caltrans vehicle on Highway 101 near Windsor. Shortly before 11 AM Wednesday morning, a Toyota Corolla, driven by a woman from Geyserville, crashed into a Caltrans truck just south of Arata Lane. The truck was protecting a mower trimming vegetation in the center median at the time. It had moved into the number 1 lane in order to pass the bridge railing at Arata when it was struck from behind. The Toyota driver suffered severe injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial. The Caltrans driver was also taken to the hospital after complaining of pain. Highway 101 was closed at the Arata over crossing and all lanes were reopened by 1:40 PM.
SFGate
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
KXL
Fatal Crash In Marion County Snarls I-Five Traffic For Several Hours
MARION COUNTY, Ore – Oregon State Police along with First Responders from Aurora and Woodburn responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate-Five, Friday afternoon. An initial investigation of the crash found that a Honda motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Tyler Bratton, of Santa Rosa, CA was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when he collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, driven by 22-year-old Usach Sisach Nelson.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
Here’s how a SF man tracked down his stolen items
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The smash-and-grab of a car or a garage break-in doesn’t shock anyone in the Bay Area. But it might surprise you to hear about someone who was able to track down the thieves themselves. That was the case for a man in the Marina District who had a briefcase with thousands […]
Sonoma County Airport on course to serve a record number of passengers in 2022
With the pandemic waning, more of us are taking to the skies from Sonoma County. The passenger count at the Sonoma County Charles M. Schulz Airport is nearing 400,000 so far this year. That's more than double 2020's record low. Airport Manager Jon Stout said, "We're projecting we'll finish the year around six hundred to six hundred and twenty-five thousand passengers, which is up from four hundred eighty-eight thousand in 2019 - our peak year.”
No injuries after big rig collides with abandoned car on I-80
A fully-loaded semi truck and trailer crashed on I-80 near the McBryde Avenue overcrossing in Richmond early Monday after colliding with an abandoned, unoccupied vehicle on the right-hand shoulder, according to the Richmond Firefighters Local 188, which responded to the scene. The collision “sent the truck up the embankment causing...
Comments / 1